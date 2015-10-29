European Parliament as it happened: 28 October 2015
Summary
- The sitting began at 07.30, when MEPs will debated from the European Commission to allow EU countries to ban imports of GM products, even if they have been deemed safe.
- In the morning, they also debated changes to make it simpler for "novel food" manufacturers to have their products authorised at an EU level.
- Parliament set out its position on the 2016 EU budget at lunchtime, along with rejecting the Commission's GM proposals.
- In the afternoon and evening, MEPs debated electronic surveillance in the EU and future changes to the way the Eurozone is managed.
Goodnight
And with that, tonight's proceedings at the European Parliament draw to a close.
MEPs will be back tomorrow from 07.30 GMT when they will be debating potential drawbacks to the current system for co-ordinating summer times zones in the EU, and recommendations for any future EU regulation of drones used for non-military purposes.
At the lunchtime voting session, they will vote on resolutions relating to electronic surveillance in the EU and ways to lower long-term unemployment.
Commission plan to boost lending
There's a small ripple of applause as Valdis Dombrovskis gets to his feet to represent the Commission for the fifth time this evening.
He tells MEPs the Commission is conducting a review of various pieces of financial legislation to assess whether it is best to allow smaller businesses to get hold of lending, as part of its drive to build a "capital markets union" in the EU.
He adds that the measures will have to create an "appropriate" environment for lending.
The goal of this package of measures, announced by UK Commissioner Lord Hill last month, is to make it easier for firms to get access to non-bank lending, by making it easier for companies to raise money on stock and bond markets.
The Commission has said a reliance on bank lending has hit smaller firms in particular, especially after the financial crisis of 2008.
Debate on small business funding
Finally tonight, MEPs are hearing a statement from the European Commission on steps being taken to help small businesses get better access to finance.
Debate on securities law begins
Next, MEPs are debating a draft EU law to improve the transparency of lending and selling of securities by investment funds.
Securities are financial instruments – such as mortgages or insurance payments – traded as assets.
The widespread securitisation of complicated or risky financial products is blamed by many for the financial crisis of 2008.
Under the new rules, agreed between MEPs and national ministers in June, the trades would have to be disclosed to regulators and investors.
The vote will take place tomorrow.
Scheme 'too top-down'
UK Green MEP Jean Lambert says she hopes the new strategy is linked to the recently-agreed sustainable development goals approved recently by UN nations to give it a "more global" character.
Dutch centre-right MEP Lambert van Nistelrooij says the current strategy shows the hallmarks of being "highly top-down" in its approach, and that a future strategy needs to better "connect nations, regions and cities" in its objectives.
Strategy should only set 'key priorities'
Czech Liberal Pavel Telicka says that although the strategy has achieved certain objectives, it is something of a "missed opportunity".
He says that the strategy tried to achieve too much, being not so much a "shopping list" as a "Christmas tree".
He calls instead for the next scheme to focus only on "key priorities".
Commission response
Commissioner Dombrovskis kicks off the debate by telling MEPs that the strategy has "set the direction" of the EU's long-term budget and allocation of resources to investment projects.
He also says it has spawned further strategies, such as the Horizon 2020 scheme, which he says has led to a "substantial increase" in research across the EU.
He adds, however, that the strategy has "not always been successsful" and lacks "full ownership" at national level.
He tells MEPs that the project should not feel like "something that is imposed by the EU", and bids to step up engagement with member states in the next strategy, to be launched next year.
2020 vision
Next, MEPs are going to be joined by Euro Social Dialogue Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to debate an upcoming review of the Europe 2020 economic strategy.
The ten-year growth strategy sets a number of targets for EU countries, such as getting at least three quarters of 20-64 year-olds into employment and spending 3% of the EU’s GDP on research.
Many of these targets are not currently being met.
The overall strategy is also translated into national targets for individual EU countries.
Unemployed 'easy target' for companies
Ines Cristina Zuber, from the Portuguese Communist Party that sits in the left-wing GUE group, says the long-term unemployed can become an "easy target" for companies who want cheaper labour.
She says in Portugal, government jobs schemes have only created "precarious" employment on low wages, an "example that should not be followed" across the EU.
UKIP's Jane Collins says she blames UK unemployment on EU emissions regulations, which she says have pushed up the price of energy so much as to make "any sort of future for heavy industry" impossible.
She suggests that Northern England should not look to the UK's government's "Northern Powerhouse" initiative, but rather fear the actions of a "Brussels Powerhouse".
Debate on unemployment begins
That's the debate on the European Semester programme finished - MEPs will be voting on their resolution tomorrow morning.
The next debate continues the economic theme however, as it is an oral question to the EU Council on the steps member states are taking to reduce long-term unemployment.
Call for 'social indicators' in Semester programme
Austrian social democrat Evelyn Regner says she finds MEPs have "pretty much the same discussion" every year on the Semester programme, with her Socialists and Democrats group making the same argument: that the "direction" of the programme needs to be changed away from austerity policies.
She reiterates a long-standing demand of her group - that the Semester is updated to include "social indicators" on criteria like unemployment and poverty rather than purely economic indicators such as GDP.
Not just the Eurozone
Semester 'robs' national parliaments of powers
Hungarian nationalist Zoltan Balczo says he can't make head nor tail of the "European Semester" moniker for the programme, which he says hides more political intentions.
He says that if they were really "calling a spade a spade", they would point out the the process is a tool for "centrally approving member states' budgets."
Adding that EU-approved targets will never be able to be particularly specific, he says the programme "robs national parliaments of their right to pass their own budgets".
Commission 'needs to act' on CSR failures
German Christian Democrat Burkhard Balz "needs to act" on failures by EU states to implement the CSRs.
He suggests that the existing "early warning system" used to monitor completion of the CSRs across the EU should be used for individual member states.
Lithuanian Liberal MEP Antanas Guoga adds that EU states also need to do more to implement legislation to guarantee the EU's single market for goods and services.
Country-specific recommendations
Polish centre-right MEP Dariusz Rosati, who is the author of the resolution that will be put to the vote tomorrow, tells MEPs that countries need to "radically improve" their completion of the "country-specific recommendations" - or CSRs - proposed by the Commission.
CSRs are economic guidance issued by the Commission to national governments for how they should be managing their economies - research shows the suggestions are often not implemented.
He also says there is a need to "increase national ownership" of the goals.
Luxembourg employment minister Nicolas Schmit adds that there is a need to "better streamline" the CSRs to suit different priorities in EU member states.
Debate on Eurozone begins
That’s the debate on electronic surveillance in the EU finished - MEPs will vote on their resolution tomorrow.
Next, MEPs are debating governance of the Eurozone – including how well the Commission is using its powers under the “European Semester” programme.
The “Semester” is the name for the annual process by which the European Commission monitors the draft budgets of Eurozone countries to ensure compatibility with agreed budget and deficit rules.
Recommendations to make budget cuts have proved extremely controversial in the past, and prompted accusations that the Commission has acted in a way that violates national sovereignty.
The Commission has proposed to change Eurozone governance in the coming years to increase economic and political integration between the 19 Eurozone countries.
Rights being 'trampled underfoot'
German left-winger Cornelia Ernst, however, says she would like to "thank Edward Snowden for what he has done".
She says that due to various national spying programmes currently in place across Europe mean that people are "having their rights taken away from them".
She adds that this goes against the principle that government should be "for the people, not the other way around".
Green MEP Eva Joly - who was a candidate for her party in the 2012 French presidential elections - accuses the Commission of inaction on the issue.
She says it is being "ignored" that "every day people's rights are trampled underfoot".
Criticism from Conservative MEP
UK Conservative, Timothy Kirkhope, tells MEPs that he supports "effective oversight" over intelligence agencies, but cannot bring himself to support tomorrow's resolution on the subject.
He says the document, intended as a follow-up to last year's resolution on revelations from former NSA whilstleblower Edward Snowden, only seeks to "escalate the rhetoric" on the subject.
He says he will "never" regard Mr Snowden as a hero, whom he accuses of "endangering the lives of those serving across the world" through his leaks.
He also questions to what extent a resolution based on "no access to official documents" could ever have "even the smallest degree of objectivity."
Exemptions should be 'interpreted strictly'
Replying for the Commission, Social Dialogue Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis says that as a matter of principle, government interception of private communications breaches the "essence" of fundamental rights provisions.
He adds that the exemptions in EU law that allow it for the purposes of national security should thus be "interpreted strictly".
He tells MEPs that the Commission recently announced a reform of the EU's e-privacy directive in its strategy for creating a single market for digital services and that it has launched a "series of initiatives" to boost confidence in cloud computing.
Balance on rights 'varies' throughout EU
Replying on behalf of Luxembourg’s EU presidency of the Council of Ministers, the country’s employment minister Nicolas Schmit tells MEPs that this matter always requires a balance to be struck between protecting the rights of individuals and the need for governments to protect their national security.
He says this balance should be the subject of "constant debate", and that governments have a duty to be "constantly vigilant" about the protection of personal data.
He adds, however, that this balance "varies from country to country" within the EU.
Questions on protection
Labour MEP and chair of the Civil Liberties Committee Claude Moraes is on his feet again to outline the terms of his committee's oral questions.
He says "massive data breaches" in recent times, including the breach of TalkTalk show the importance of information held online in people's lives.
He says he would like in particular to ask the Commission whether it considers people in the EU to be "sufficiently protected" from online spying and wants to know what measures have been taken in this area since MEPs' last resolution on the subject.
Debate on digital surveillance begins
Next, MEPs debating electronic surveillance of EU citizens.
MEPs on the civil liberties committee have tabled oral questions to the European Commission and EU Council of Ministers asking what measures they are taking to ensure fundamental rights are being protected in countries’ use of digital surveillance techniques.
Police college debate begins
That’s the debate on the stalled plans for EU “smart borders” finished.
Next, MEPs will discuss proposals to reform the training schemes for those working at the European Police College (CEPOL), an EU police training agency based in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.
Commissioner: EU needs 'better system'
Summing up for the Commission, Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos defends the project, arguing that the EU is in need of a "better border management system" given the increases in migration expected in Europe in the coming years.
He adds that "doing nothing" would simply lead to either much longer queues at borders, or the need for national governments to employ more border guards.
"Neither of these options seems acceptable or feasible", he adds.
Smart borders 'not fit for purpose'
Smart borders debate
UKIP's Diane James, however, says the current levels of migration towards Europe mean the whole smart borders idea is "no longer fit for purpose", because the re-introduction of border controls in some countries means the Schengen zone is "effectively dead" anyway.
She adds that this simply reinforces the need for border controls "to return to the ownership of member states."
Scheme could improve Schengen's 'weak points'
Smart borders debate
Finnish Conservative Jussi Halla-Aho speaks in favour of the scheme, telling MEPs that it could repair the "weak points" of the Schengen zone.
Although he says that free movement is "one of the great achievements" of the EU, it has also given extra opportunities to people traffickers, illegal immigrant and smugglers to move around within it.
He says the new scheme is primarily about enforcing the "rules we already have", adding:
Commission: we prefer a 'single system'
In reply, Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos tells MEPs that the Commission will table new legislation in the form of "one single legislative proposal" accompanied by a "targeted modification" of the Schengen border code.
He says the Commission would prefer to keep a "single system" for both registering travellers and updating entry/exit checks.
He does not give any specific details of the new plans, but promises that the new measures will be "operational and cost effective".
He adds that a key aim of the new rules will be that they do not place any extra burden on current border guards.
Scheme 'essential' for Schengen zone
Smart borders debate
Luxembourg employment minister Nicolas Schmit replies to Mr Moraes on behalf of the Council of Ministers.
The country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council, and will do until the end of this year.
He says the Council considers the border scheme "essential" for the Schengen area, and that it will improve the ability of member states to detect and prevent terrorist crimes.
He also says the extra information on travellers will help national governments find "appropriate measures" to deal with those who overstay.
Background on EU border project
Smart borders debate
"Smart borders" is a proposal for a two-tier system of biometric scans for non-EU nationals entering and leaving the Schengen area.
It would aim to make it quicker for regular travellers (such as those frequently on business) to get through passport control.
The package also proposes electronic registration at borders to allow the authorities to be better alerted to those who have overstayed.
Reaction to the Commission’s proposals in 2013 was lukewarm, and met with criticism from some MEPs and pressure groups.
The main strand of opposition was to holding records containing large amounts of personal and biometric data, and concern about which authorities might eventually get access to it and how it might be used.
In addition, there has also been criticism of the cost of the scheme, originally estimated at €381 million to develop and operate in 2017-2020, and whether it outweighs the potential benefits.
'Technical problems' with legislation
Smart borders debate
Labour MEP Claude Moraes, who chairs the Parliament's Civil Liberties Committee, outlines the committee's questions to the Commission and the EU Council of Ministers (representing member states).
He asks when the new proposals will be put forward and whether they will be in the form of an update to the Schengen Borders Code or as two separate legislative proposals.
He adds that the committee was not even able to compile a draft report on the previous proposals, given the large number of "technical problems" with the legislation.
He also says the committee had questions about its implications for civil liberties.
Debate on 'smart borders' begins
Hello and welcome back to coverage of this afternoon’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
In a moment, MEPs will debate proposals for “smart borders” in the EU, a policy first announced in 2013.
The plan,which aims to improve border management in the passport-free Schengen area, has been opposed on the grounds of cost and the large amount of data storage it would require.
The scheme wouldn’t apply to the UK, as it is not in the Schengen area.
Current EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopolos announced last December that the original proposals would be withdrawn and replaced by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
MEPs from the Parliament’s civil liberties committee have tabled oral questions to the Commission and Council on how future plans will meet the demands of the migration pressures on the EU.
Voting session ends
That’s the voting session finished.
After a short break, the sitting will resume at 14.00 GMT, when MEPs will debate proposals for “smart borders” in the EU, first announced in 2013.
MEPs reject Commission's GM proposals
MEPs have voted to reject plans from the European Commission which would allow member states to put national bans on GM crop imports, even if they have been approved as safe by the EU authorities.
The plans were intended as a compromise to the current EU authorisation process, which has become blocked by differences between pro and anti-GM countries.
Although very little GM food is imported for human consumption, it is widely used by farmers for feeding livestock.
However, MEPs on the environment committee say the current proposals are unworkable, and could damage the EU's agricultural sector by fragmenting the single market.
Speaking shortly after the vote on behalf of the Commission, Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella says the Commission will not be withdrawing its proposals, but will continue to negotiate with member states on the matter.
He says he "stands by" the plans as the "right way to address challenges" in the EU's current GM authorisation process.
Voting begins
MEPs are now taking their seats for today’s voting session.
Commissioner: don't 'jeopardise' timely agreement
Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella repeats his call for a "viable agreement" at the vote in a few minutes, adding that significant divergences from the Commission's original proposals could "jeopardise the chances of agreement".
He tells MEPs that "every month that passes" delays the introduction of legislation that would improve air quality.
A similar point is made by Julie Girling, who urges MEPs not to back amendments with "unattainable" emissions goals.
Caution on proposed cap on mercury
Finnish centre-right MEP Henna Virkkunen says that whilst she supports caps, there are a number of problems with the proposals as drafted.
She tells MEPs there is a danger that regulations on methane could duplicate similar provisions in EU agricultural legislation, imposing too great a burden on farmers.
She also opposes MEPs' decision at committee stage to add mercury, mainly emitted by coal-fired power plants, to the list of substances to be included in the caps, adding this should only be proposed after a proper impact assessment.
Disagreement on legislation
Labour MEP Seb Dance says he will support Ms Girling's text at the vote, telling MEPs that it will be a welcome step to reduce deaths in the EU from bad air.
UKIP's Roger Helmer also says he agrees with the goals of the legislation, adding that he is glad this piece of legislation does not focus on CO2 emissions but rather on "genuine pollutants that affect human health".
However, he says he will nevertheless oppose it, from a belief that only "democratically-elected governments at the national level" should be able to impose caps.
Amendments must not 'diverge too much'
For the Commission, Environment Commissioner Karmenu Vella also asks MEPs to back the proposals more or less as amended by Ms Girling, warning that their amendments must not "diverge too much" from what has already been agreed if the Parliament is to reach a deal at first reading.
Call to back 'ambitious but pragmatic' measures
Outlining her arguments for the report on the file she has produced, rapporteur, or Parliament lead negotiator, Julie Girling says the rules as things stand should lead to a "52% improvement in health outcomes" across the EU.
The UK Conservative MEP adds that poor air quality standards remain the "number one cause of death" in the 28-member bloc.
She adds that her report, whilst backing the thrust of the Commission's plans, seeks to amend an exemption from some of the caps for the shipping sector and calls for the Commission to have to review the levels for ammonia.
Describing her proposals as "ambitious but pragmatic", she calls on MEPs to back it without significant amendment in order not to risk delay to their implementation.