European Parliament as it happened: 28 October 2015

There's a small ripple of applause as Valdis Dombrovskis gets to his feet to represent the Commission for the fifth time this evening.

He tells MEPs the Commission is conducting a review of various pieces of financial legislation to assess whether it is best to allow smaller businesses to get hold of lending, as part of its drive to build a "capital markets union" in the EU.

He adds that the measures will have to create an "appropriate" environment for lending.

The goal of this package of measures, announced by UK Commissioner Lord Hill last month, is to make it easier for firms to get access to non-bank lending, by making it easier for companies to raise money on stock and bond markets.

The Commission has said a reliance on bank lending has hit smaller firms in particular, especially after the financial crisis of 2008.