European Parliament as it happened: 29 October 2015
You can read about event at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Summary
- The sitting began with a debate on an oral question asking the Commission to look again at the current rules surrounding the co-ordination of summer time zones across the EU.
- MEPs on the transport and tourism committee have accused the Commission of "deliberately ignoring" research suggesting the current system has negative consequences on the tourism sector.
- MEPs also debated recommendations for any future EU regulation of drones used for non-military purposes.
- At the lunchtime voting session, they passed resolutions relating to electronic surveillance in the EU and ways to lower long-term unemployment.
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Plenary sitting ends
With the explanations of votes finished, the week's plenary sitting draws to a close.
MEPs will next be back in plenary mode on Wednesday 11 November, for a "mini session" in Brussels.
Explanations of votes begin
That’s the voting session finished. MEPs will now have the chance to make short speeches to explain how they voted.
There will also be speeches allowed for MEPs who didn’t get the chance to explain how they voted during yesterday’s voting session.
There was not enough time for this yesterday, due to the lengthy vote for MEPs to set out their position on the EU’s budget for next year.
MEPs call for business-friendly regulation for drones
MEPs pass their resolution calling for future EU regulation of civilian-use drones to take into account safety concerns, without placing too heavy a burden on businesses in the sector.
Drones are increasingly being used for a number of non-military purposes, such as photography and land surveying and the European Commission has said it considers the technology a future source of jobs in the manufacturing sector.
Currently, drone operation between countries requires authorisation by individual EU member states, but the EU aviation agency is considering options for new rules.
Commissioners have argued that growth in the sector is being held back by the lack of EU-wide rules that would make it easier for drones to operate cross-border, much like piloted planes, in civil airspace.
The resolution was debated earlier this morning, you can read more about it by scrolling down the page.
MEPs back transparency rules for securities
MEPs overwhelmingly give their “first reading” backing to a draft EU law to increase the transparency of lending and selling of securities by investment funds.
Securities are financial instruments, such as mortgages or insurance payments, traded as assets.
The widespread securitisation of complicated or risky financial products is blamed by many for the financial crisis of 2008.
Under the new rules, agreed between MEPs and national ministers in June, the trades would have to be disclosed to regulators and investors.
The text will now go back to national ministers for the final stages of approval.
Raif Badawi wins human rights prize
There's a standing ovation in the chamber as Parliament President Martin Schulz announces that the European Parliament will be awarding its annual human rights award, known as the Sakharov Prize to Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.
Mr Badawi is serving a 10 year prison sentence in Saudi Arabia and is due to receive 1,000 lashes for "insulting Islam".
He recently won the Pen Pinter Prize for championing free speech.
Voting session to begin soon
And with that, the morning's debates come to an end.
MEPs are now taking their seats for today’s voting session.
Debate on flight tracking begins
That's the debate on boosting the tourism sector in the EU.
MEPs are now debating a kind of global flight tracking technology called Satellite ADS-B.
In an oral question, MEPs on the transport committee have said such a system would help fight vulnerabilities in current air navigation systems highlighted by the Malaysia Airlines flight 370 and Air France flight 447 cases.
They point out that, at the moment, flight tracking systems only cover around 30 % of global airspace.
They have asked the Commission what is position is on the development of such a system.
VAT 'success story' from Ireland
Irish Fine Gael MEP Deidre Clune calls on the Commission to consider VAT reduction as a way of promoting growth in the tourist sector.
She says that in Ireland, a reduction in VAT rates from 13.5% to 9% has led to a "direct benefit" to employment, which "more than exceeded" the short-term reduction in income shortly after the policy was introduced.
She says other countries could learn from the example, which has been "one of the success stories" in the sector in recent years.
Criticism of call for migration review
Welsh Green MEP Jill Evans outlines her support for the resolution, particularly its support for better provisions in the sector for those with reduced mobility.
However, she criticises a clause in the resolution which calls on the Commission to conduct a review into the impact of the "uncontrolled influx of immigrants into the EU" is having on the tourism sectors, particularly in coastal areas.
She adds that the language of the text does not show enough compassion for the "dire circumstances" of refugees, and stressed the need for more "solidarity" with their situation.
Commissioner's reply
Replying for the Commission, Commissioner Bulc says there is a need to avoid "complacency" in the sector caused by previous dominance, pointing out that Europe's share of the worldwide tourism sector is dropping as a result of competition from China, India and the United States.
She backs the call to do more to help small businesses, which she points out the majority of those operating in the sector.
In particular, she stresses the need to do more to improve the "serious mismatch" between the supply and demand for skills in this area of the economy.
Call to help small businesses
Italian social democrat Isabella de Monte speaks in support of her resolution on behalf of the Transport Committee.
The text calls on the Commission to target as much investment cash as possible from its investment plan into the tourism sector, and "strongly encourages" the Commission to examine if it would be possible to add a section devoted exclusively to tourism into the EU's long-term budget.
She adds that there is a need for the Commission to do more to help small businesses in the sector, and help promote the sector online, particularly given the rise of the internet as a means for finding and booking holidays.
Tourism debate begins
That's the debate on future EU regulation of drones finished.
MEPs are now debating a resolution on ways to boost the tourism sector in the EU.
Background on drone regulation
Currently, drone operation between countries requires authorisation by individual EU member states.
The development of drones for civilian use is proceeding apace in some EU countries – including the UK – but is relatively underdeveloped in others.
In the UK, drones heavier than 20kg have to comply with many of the same regulations that apply to manned aircraft.
Commissioners have argued that growth in the sector is being held back by the lack of EU-wide rules that would make it easier for drones to operate cross-border, much like piloted planes, in civil airspace.
Drafting rules for the 28-member bloc will not, however, be a simple task.
Jobs from drones
Speaking during the "catch the eye" procedure at the end of the debate, Labour MEP Lucy Anderson has a dig at Jill Seymour's intervention, calling it "unhelpful" and "ill-informed".
On the wider point, she adds that any future jobs in the expansion of the drone manufacturing sector must not come at the expense of replacing jobs in others, such as delivery drones replacing "valued customer service roles".
Resolution 'lacks clarity'
UKIP's Jill Seymour, however, says she will not be supporting the resolution at the vote, accusing it of a "lack of clarity".
In particular, she says she is unsure about its definition of what qualifies as an "incident" that would be need to be disclosed to EU agencies under its proposed "regular reporting mechanism".
She adds that she also disagrees with common regulation, as it would "push more powers to the EU".
'Room for manoeuvre'
The need for a "European" approach to the issue is echoed by Polish social democrat Janusz Zemke.
French Front National MEP Marie-Christine Arnautu, however, makes the point that any regulation must leave "sufficient use of manoeuvre" to national governments for their use of drones in "sensitive areas" such as in military applications.
She adds that she is satisfied with the way this issue has been dealt with in the resolution, and so will support it at the vote.
Call for 'common European rules' on drones
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc tells MEPs that any future regulation must "strike the right balance" between public concern on drone operations and the sector's "significant economic potential" as a source of future jobs.
She adds that the Commission believes that only "common European rules" would be a "solid basis" to secure future investment in this cross-border sector.
She says the EU executive would like to extend the regulatory powers of EU laws in this areas to all drones, "regardless of weight".
However, she says she shares the belief that these rules should not be heavy-handed.
Rules must allow sector to 'compete globally'
UK Conservative MEP Jacqueline Foster, who has compiled the resolution on behalf of the Parliament's transport committee, says the rapid growth of the civilian drone sector has been "pushing legislative and technical boundaries" in recent years.
However, she adds that there is a need to maintain "world class" aviation standards whilst not compromising development, in a sector whose potential for growth is "immense".
She says that "European and global rules" in the sector need to address questions relating to how drones are to be identified and insured, how operators should be trained, and privacy issues.
However, she adds that these rules should allow European manufacturers to "compete globally".
Debate on drones begins
That's the debate on summer time zones finished.
Next up, MEPs are going to be debating an advisory resolution on EU regulation of civilian drones prepared by a Conservative MEP on the transport and tourism committee.
EU authorities are currently considering new rules to regulate drones used for civilian and commercial purposes, such as crop analysis, photography and land surveying.
At least 11 EU countries have developed systems to regulate civilian drones, but regulation by European authorities is currently limited to craft weighing more than 150kg.
New rules would need to address such issues as how drones should be insured, and whether they should be allowed access to parts of the radio spectrum currently reserved for larger planes.
The resolution, to be put to the vote this lunchtime, says any EU-wide drone regulations should focus on ensuring safety whilst not placing burdens on new developers.
Commissioner: research shows 'mixed results'
In reply, Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc says the Commission does take people's concerns seriously, but argues the research on the subject has shown "mixed results".
She adds that there are "no conclusive arguments" on the issue, and that the Commission does not have a precise estimate for the potential costs or benefits of the current system.
She tells MEPs that the initial reason why the system was developed in the first place, to preserve the "proper functioning of the internal market" across different time zones, is "still valid".
Her reply does not seem to satisfy any of the MEPs that have turned up to this morning's short debate.
One of them, German Christian democrat Herbert Reul, complains that MEPS "haven't had a decent answer" from the Commission on the subject for ten years.
Call for Commission to act on concerns
Czech centre-right MEP Pavel Svoboda, who chairs the Parliament's legal affairs committee, say research compiled from nine universities on this question was clear about the drawbacks of changing the clocks.
He says the research has shown to cause health problems, including fatigue, as well as "fundamental difficulties" for those who suffer from autism.
He claims the total drawbacks to health, industry and tourism cost the EU €131bn a year in direct and indirect costs.
He says that the Commission should not be deterred from inaction on the issue just because national governments have shown a lack of concern, since the complaints MEPs have received from constituents "must be enough" to at least consider a change.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of the final day of this week’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will be debating current rules surrounding the co-ordination of summer-time clock arrangements across the EU.
Currently, a 2001 EU law provides for a common date in both spring and autumn on which clocks must be put forward and back respectively by one hour.
MEPs on the transport and tourism committee recently held a hearing on this, where they claim a number of experts said the current system has “more negative than positive effects” on health, industry and tourism.
In an oral question, they are urging the Commission to re-examine the current system, accusing it of “deliberately ignoring” research in the area arguing for changes.