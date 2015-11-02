Westminster as it happened: 2 November 2015
Summary
- The day in the Commons began with work and pensions questions.
- MPs spent most of the day on the Housing Bill, which extends the right to buy. The bill is the first test for English votes for English laws.
- Peers asked questions, including one on Chinese companies involved in developing Hinkley Point power station.
- After that the Lords continued their detailed scrutiny of the European Union Referendum Bill.
By Aiden James and Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
Goodnight
House of Commons
Parliament
The adjournment debate ends and the Commons adjourns for the night.
MPs will meet again tomorrow for justice questions from 11.30 GMT.
'We are increasing the number of midwives'
House of Commons
Parliament
Minister Ben Gummer says the government is "increasing the number of midwives".
He wants there to be "a widespread understanding" of bereavements, such as the cases raised tonight, within the health service.
MPs praised for bravery
House of Commons
Parliament
Health Minister Ben Gummer says both Will Quince and Antoinette Sandbach have been "very brave" to share their stories of losing a child.
He says this is an "abnormally well-attended debate".
Adjournment debates are often sparsely attended but many of the two Conservative MPs' colleagues have stayed late to support them.
MP tells of stillbirth
House of Commons
Parliament
Will Quince tells the House that he and his wife suffered the loss of their son, who was stillborn after being diagnosed with the genetic condition Edwards' syndrome.
He said he will not forget the work of a midwife who helped him dress his son.
"She said, 'you have a beautiful baby' and I will never forget that."
He calls for more "bereavement suites", separate from the main maternity unit.
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The motion to authorise the levying of taxes in connection with the Housing Bill passes by 298 votes to 138, which is a majority of 160.
So we move to the final Commons business of the day.
Conservative MP Will Quince opens an adjournment debate on bereavement care in maternity units.
Result - and division number four
House of Commons
Parliament
The money resolution authorising expenditure passes by 300 votes to 159 - a majority of 141.
There is yet another division, this time on the "ways and means" resolution, to authorise the levying of taxes and other fees in connection with the legislation.
That flow chart again
Here's another chance to see a flow chart illustrating the "English votes for English laws" procedure in the Commons.
A bill's progress through the House of Lords is unaffected.
Housing Bill - what happens next?
House of Commons
Parliament
The Housing Bill is the first legislation to be considered under the "English votes for English laws" procedure.
Following its second reading today, a Grand Committee of English MPs, and a similar body of English and Welsh MPs, will be asked to give their consent to the relevant clauses certified by the Speaker as applying to England - or England and Wales - only.
If any clauses are rejected, they would be reconsidered by all MPs before being subject to the same process of territorial scrutiny again, at which point any disputed clauses would fall.
Any amendments later made by the House of Lords will be subject to "double majority" approval by all MPs and by English or English and Welsh MPs.
Bill passes second reading
House of Commons
Parliament
The Housing and Planning Bill passes second reading by 306 votes to 215 - a government majority of 91.
But opponents of the bill have still not had enough.
There is now a third division on the money resolution, which authorises public spending incurred by the legislation.
Final amendment
Lords adjourn
House of Lords
Parliament
The final amendment on providing public information, which creates a requirement for the government to produce a report on the renegotiation outcome four months before the referendum, is moved by Lord Forsyth.
Whilst being "sympathetic with the aim behind the amendment", Foreign Office Minister Baroness Anelay remains concerned about imposing a "prescriptive deadline" on such a report.
Lord Forsyth is happy to withdraw his amendment, which is the last amendment that will be debated today.
The Lords adjourn for the evening but will be back tomorrow for debates on topics including the resilience of the electricity system and the Arctic.
Second reading vote
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs divide to vote on whether to give the Housing and Planning Bill a second reading.
First reading is the formal introduction of a bill to the House, in which only the bill's title is read out.
Second reading is the first full debate on a bill.
Division result - and another vote
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's "reasoned amendment", a motion giving the party's reasons for opposing the Housing Bill at second reading, is defeated by 305 votes to 228, giving the government a majority of 77.
Opposition to the bill doesn't stop there though, as MPs force a vote on the bill at second reading.
'What out looks like'
House of Lords
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Baroness Anelay of St Johns says the debate proves how hard it would be for the government to produce a report that was considered to be objective by all sides.
However, she assures peers that the government will think carefully about providing public information and consider what they can bring forward in the way of amendments at the report stage.
Lord Kerr concludes that there is a genuine need for the government to define "what out looks like" but is happy to withdraw his amendment.
Division on Labour amendment
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are voting on a Labour amendment at the end of the second reading debate on the general principles of the Housing Bill.
The full text of the amendment is:
'Equality in the housing sector'
House of Commons
Parliament
Communities and Local Government Minister Brandon Lewis says Labour MPs have not offered "a single positive thing that they would do" for the housing market.
"Help to buy schemes have already helped nearly 120,000 people to buy their own home," he says.
The Housing Bill will "enshrine equality in the housing sector", he argues.
'We cannot rely on historic relationships'
House of Lords
Parliament
In her speech, Labour's Baroness Morgan of Ely attacks those who say that, on leaving the EU, Britain could rely on links to the Commonwealth and relationships with emerging markets.
"Really?" she asks. "How come Germany's trade with China is three times bigger than ours? How come France manages to land defence contracts with India easier than we do?"
'All-out assault on social housing'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Roberta Blackman-Woods says the Housing Bill would mean starter homes "will simply replace affordable rented housing".
Moreover, she claims, starter homes "are not affordable for many".
She calls the bill "an all-out assault on social housing".
'Mayoral hustings thrown in'
House of Commons
Parliament
The wind-up speeches on the Housing Bill begin with shadow communities minister Roberta Blackman-Woods.
The Labour MP says the debate has included "an unofficial London mayoral hustings thrown in for good measure", with speeches from Conservative Zac Goldsmith and Labour's Sadiq Khan.
However, she adds that MPs from all over England "provided a very effective challenge" to the idea that "housing problems only exist in London".
'Six per cent of Swiss voters favour EU'
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Forsyth of Drumlean seeks to counter pro-EU arguments by demonstrating that countries who are not part of the EU have no regrets.
He quotes the Icelandic prime minister as saying that "staying out of the EU was very important for us. It was instrumental in getting us out of the financial crisis".
He also cites polls showing that seven out of ten Norwegians would reject EU membership and only 6% of Swiss voters favour joining.
Labour's Oldham West and Royton shortlist
BBC Northwest political editor tweets...
Support for brownfield development
Housing and Planning Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
"This bill is not an all-encompassing solution to London's housing crisis," says James Berry, Conservative MP for Kingston and Surbiton.
"Starter homes have to be seen as part of a mix of new housing provisions, including schemes such as shared ownership and estate regeneration."
He welcomes measures in the bill to develop brownfield sites and calls for the development of "disused publicly-owned land".
'Impetuosity of youth' in the Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
A number of peers intervene on Lord Kerr to address points he has yet to come to in his speech.
He expresses a fear that "the impetuosity of youth is spreading through this chamber like wildfire".
SDLP leader 'confident' of victory
Why 'starter homes' are controversial
By Brian Milligan, personal finance reporter
At the Conservative Party conference, David Cameron pledged to build more affordable homes across the UK.
Under the "starter homes" programme, originally announced a year ago, 200,000 first-time buyers will be able to purchase new houses or flats at a 20% discount.
The quid pro quo of this arrangement is that developers will be relieved of their obligations to provide affordable homes for rent, or having to pay for general local infrastructure such as roads, or indeed schools.
While this may be good news for Britain's aspiring homeowners, the worry is that there will be fewer homes for poorer families to rent. And local authorities fear they will have billions of pounds less to spend on infrastructure.
Read more.
UK 'defeated on 77 occasions'
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Kerr of Kinlochard rises to move a cross party amendment seeking a report on the UK's future relationship with the European Union in the event of a withdrawal from the EU.
He raises the concern that by leaving the EU the UK would no longer have influence in the decisions made by Europe.
Conservative Lord Forsyth of Drumlean intervenes to say that on the last 77 occasions when the UK has sought to amend a provision to European legislation "we have been defeated".
He goes on to suggest that the UK does not seem to have any influence on decisions made by the EU even when it is "in the room".
Lord Kerr says he would be "completely astonished" if there was any truth to the statistic.
Anyone for hors d'oeuvres?
SNP MP tweets...
Shadow foreign minister's comments on Syria
BBC political correspondent tweets...
What is changing
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Evans emphasises the government's "commitment to providing support to disabled students" and asserts that students are right to "expect help from their university".
She adds: "What is changing is the balance between the two sources of support."
She says that the changes reflect "the desire to modernise, the need for value for money and the expectation that institutions fulfill their duties to students under the Equality Act".
Life as a disabled student
From the BBC News website
Campaigners say they fear that without help disabled students will be unable to cope with University life.
There has been an increase in disabled undergraduates in recent years but fewer than 15% of disabled people have a degree, a much lower percentage than the general population.
The government is also making changes to disabled students' allowances, which the National Union of Students is fighting.
John Maguire reports from Norwich.
Bill 'aggressively promotes starter homes'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Anna Turley says the Housing Bill "aggressively promotes starter homes" to buy over social rented housing.
She claims this endangers "section 106 obligations" under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
These obligations are private agreements made between local authorities and developers and can be attached to a planning permission to make acceptable development which would otherwise be unacceptable in planning terms.
DSA only intended for 'extra costs incurred'
House of Lords
Parliament
Government spokeswoman Baroness Evans of Bowes Park reminds peers that DSA has only ever been provided to help students with the extra costs incurred as a result of their disability.
She says that there has always been an expectation that universities should make reasonable adjustments so that students do not have to seek extra help through the DSA scheme.
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokeswoman Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town responds to the debate on the Disabled Students' Allowance, pointing out that disabled students who get DSA are more likely to graduate than those who do not.
She argues that any reduction to DSA will have drastic implications for disabled people seeking to improve their employability.
She also worries that moving responsibility for DSA to individual universities means the institutions will be forced to "rob Peter, non-disabled students, to pay Paul, disabled students".
Housing Bill 'ends discrimination'
House of Commons
Parliament
David Mackintosh, Conservative MP for Northampton South, says the Housing BIll ends "discrimination against housing association tenants" by giving them the right to buy, like council tenants.
He says the bill has support amongst his constituents.
Glasgow's 'symbolic' tenements
House of Commons
Parliament
"I feel there's a story not being told about social rented housing in this country," says SNP MP Alison Thewliss, describing it as "a public asset".
The MP for Glasgow Central says many of her city's "symbolic" tenements have been sold to private landlords, "many of whom are charging a fortune for them, by the way".
Disabled Students' Allowance
House of Lords
Parliament
Lords are now debating changes to potential government changes to the Disabled Students' Allowance.
The Disability Students' Allowance provides £5,000 for technological equipment and £20,000 for task support such as note-taking and sighted guiding.
In 2011-12 DSAs provided over £125 million of support for 53,000 students.
In April 2014 the government proposed no longer funding "standard specification computers" or "non-specialist non-medical" support.
In September the government announced that it would be delaying some of the changes.
Scotland Bill amendments outlined
From the BBC News website
The UK government has outlined a series of Scotland Bill amendments which it has said shows it is delivering on its vow of more powers for Holyrood.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the bill will turn the Scottish Parliament into one of the world's most powerful devolved assemblies.
The Scottish government said the changes "continue to fall short of delivering the Smith report in full".
Gordon Brown, who orchestrated the Vow, said it had been delivered.
A House of Commons debate on the bill will take place next week.
Read more.
'Over 100 amendments' to Scotland Bill
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Labour 'to consult Stop the War'
BBC political correspondent tweets...
'Lots of work to do'
BBC political editor tweets...
'About aspiration'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Bob Neill wishes Emma Reynolds "many happy returns" and jokes: "At my age I have longer to look back on my own childhood."