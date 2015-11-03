Westminster as it happened: 3 November 2015

Government Spokesman Earl of Courtown assures peers that negotiations are "moving swiftly" and says the Prime Minister has been clear about the four areas where reform is needed.

He highlights the need for sovereignty and insists that there needs to be "a greater role for national parliaments".

He also says the government wants to ensure that "the EU adds to the UK's competitiveness rather than detracts from it".

Thirdly, he tells the house that the government needs to make sure that "the EU works for those outside the single currency".

Lastly he emphasises the need to tackle abuses of the right to free movement and to make sure that "the welfare system is not an artificial draw".