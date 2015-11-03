Westminster as it happened: 3 November 2015
Summary
- First business today was a hearing of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee on charity fundraising.
- The day in the chamber began with justice questions.
- The Commons then debated changes to National Insurance.
- In the Lords, after questions, peers debated a report on the Arctic.
Live Reporting
By Aiden James, Kate Whannel and Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Lords adjourn
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Boswell closes the debate promising peers that the committee will "continue to focus very carefully on what the government is doing".
"We have made a start. We intend to carry on."
And with that the day in the Lords comes to an end. Peers will return tomorrow at 15:00 GMT to debate the EU Referendum Bill.
Prime Minister has been clear about EU aims
House of Lords
Parliament
Government Spokesman Earl of Courtown assures peers that negotiations are "moving swiftly" and says the Prime Minister has been clear about the four areas where reform is needed.
He highlights the need for sovereignty and insists that there needs to be "a greater role for national parliaments".
He also says the government wants to ensure that "the EU adds to the UK's competitiveness rather than detracts from it".
Thirdly, he tells the house that the government needs to make sure that "the EU works for those outside the single currency".
Lastly he emphasises the need to tackle abuses of the right to free movement and to make sure that "the welfare system is not an artificial draw".
Waiting for the white smoke
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokeswoman Baroness Morgan of Ely thanks the committee for the report and defends it against critics pointing out that the report was about "the process, not the content of negotiations".
She laments the lack of a mechanism for keeping parliament informed about negotiations: "We are currently all fumbling in the dark waiting for the white smoke to appear."
She also warns the government that it ignores the devolved governments "at their peril".
'A nice idea but unhelpful'
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Baroness Smith of Newnham says she has read the report and, unlike Lord Hamilton, found it a useful document.
She suggests that the Prime Minister has a problem: "The plan of renegotiation worked well for the Conservatives in the election campaign, right up until the 8th May 2015. Now he has to deliver."
She agrees that updating the Commons and the Lords on the negotiations "is a nice idea but would be unhelpful".
Thatcher had an 'excellent strategy'
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Kerr of Kinlochard tells the house that the process being followed is one "I've never seen before".
He recalls Margaret Thatcher's technique: "Officials would be summoned and interrogated as to what would be the maximum that could be achieved. She would then announce her aims on television which would be 120% of what officials had advised."
"She would achieve 100% of what she wanted and her opponents could go back to their country and say, well at least we got the 20% off her."
"It was an excellent strategy. Blindsiding doesn't work."
'We all have other things to do'
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Viscount Brookeborough does thank Lord Boswell for the report but agrees with the previous speaker that "it is very vague and does not open up the issues".
He looks forward to a more detailed report from the committee and specifically seeks further detail on two issues.
Firstly on the engagement of the devolved nations and secondly on enabling the electorate to understand the issue.
"The issues are beyond the average person in the street - that is not to malign them but we all have other things to do."
'A very very dreary contribution'
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Hamilton of Epsom gets to his feet and sets a slightly antagonistic tone: "I know its the convention to congratulate the Lord Boswell on his report - I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to re-run the arguments of the referendum campaign. I'm going to address the report."
"This is a very very dreary contribution to the debate."
UK needs to 'opt-out'
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative and President of Conservatives for Britain Lord Lawson of Blaby asserts that the UK needs "an opt-out from ever closer union" and goes on to considers what that means in practice.
He identifies two characteristics of a single state: control of currency and control of borders.
Whilst the UK has control over its currency, he does not accept that the UK has control over its own borders.
He argues that the UK needs to regain power over its borders but criticises David Cameron for making border control an issue about benefits: "the vast majority of those who come to the UK come to work, not to claim benefits."
Parliament must not be presented with 'a fait accompli'
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Boswell turns to how the government should keep parliament informed of the ongoing negotiations.
He warns the government against "presenting parliament with a fait accompli" and is not reassured by government promises on the subject.
His skepticism hardened when he saw reports that the Chancellor was pushing for an "emergency brake".
"If this is true" he asks "when will Parliament be able to scrutinise such a proposal?"
He is further concerned by the fact that the Foreign Secretary has yet to respond to an invitation to appear before the European Union Committee.
When will the stamp go on the letter?
House of Lords
Parliament
The non-affiliated Lord Boswell of Aynho opens the debate by asking when the Prime Minister will set out his specific aims in seeking EU reform.
He notes that the Prime Minister promised to write to President of the European Council Donald Tusk in early November to set out his position in detail.
Lord Boswell asks the minister "when the stamp is going to go on the letter?"
EU referendum debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now move on to the third report to be debated today which is entitled “The referendum on UK membership of the EU: assessing the reform process”.
The report recommends that the referendum be held as early as possible to avoid uncertainty and also suggests that the referendum should not be held during the UK’s Presidency of the Council of Europe which occurs in the second half of 2017.
The report further advises that the Whitehall process for negotiating reform should be made more efficient with transparent lines of accountability.
It also urges the government to keep Parliament and devolved nations informed of negotiations whilst acknowledging that “a running commentary” could not be provided.
'There is no silver bullet'
House of Lords
Parliament
Energy Minister Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth rises to respond to the report on behalf of the government.
He suggest that the debate has made clear that "there is no silver bullet" in regards to meeting the country's energy needs.
He expresses gratitude to peers that the issue has not been politicised as it has in the House of Commons.
UK lacks 'long term strategy'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokeswoman Baroness Worthington thanks peers for describing the events that could have "catastrophic impacts" which she agrees should be part of planning "even as we grapple with more mundane issues".
She says the country lacks a long-term strategy and looks forward to the government producing a document that sets out the their approach.
In case of emergency
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Harris of Haringey focuses on what could happen if there was a "catastrophic failure" of the electricity network.
He notes that there are four occurrences that could cause such a failure: technical problems, extreme weather, terrorism and space weather.
He paints an apocalyptic picture of what would happen if there was a serious power outage including collapsing water pipes, food shortages and failures of the sewage system.
He asks the government how it would prioritise the distribution of emergency fuel and how it could guarantee food supply in the event of such an energy failure.
'Wishful thinking' on fusion power
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Broers uses part of his speech to celebrate the progress being made in producing fusion power.
Fusion is the process that powers the sun and is said to have the potential to produce cheap, clean and safe energy.
Conservative Lord Lawson intervenes to recall his time as Secretary of State for Energy when his advisers assured him that fusion power would be economic within thirty years.
He asks Lord Broers "is it not dangerous to engage in wishful thinking?"
The peer replies that "it would be criminal" not to explore the technology's potential.
Report 'ignorable for only so long'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord O'Neill of Clackmannan welcomes the report but expresses frustration at the "very cautious response" offered by the government.
However he takes comfort from the belief that "in a very short time the civil servants, the government machine and eventually the minister will change their tune".
"This report is ignorable for only so long. Any longer than that will be at the peril of our economy and our quality of life."
'We need to escape from the historic trap'
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Dixon-Smith is concerned about the distance over which energy is transported.
He points out that, due to the planning system and the polluting nature of the old coal fire stations, generating plants were situated as far away from residential developments as possible.
"Somehow," he argues "we have to escape from the historic trap we're in".
He calls for the government to look at the planning system so we can bring generating plants "to the fringes of the community, if not actually in it".
Surplus energy capacity
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield expresses concern about the narrow margins of surplus energy capacity.
He notes that had it not been for the economic slowdown following the banking crisis in 2008 capacity margins would have been much tighter.
He says that "it is simply not acceptable" for a country "to sail so close to the wind" when it comes to energy supply.
'The energy trilemma'
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Lord Teverson welcomes what he calls an "excellent report", particularly its focus on reducing energy use through efficiency measures.
He adds that this would solve the "energy trilemma" by improving security, reducing bill costs and decarbonising the economy at the same time.
Pic: Opening the debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Electricity system debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer the Earl of Selborne opens the next debate, on "the resilience of the electricity system".
It follows a report by the House of Lords' Science and Technology Committee, which the Earl of Selborne chairs.
He says that "successive governments might have anticipated" a narrow margin between demand and capacity, which might have improved the electricity system's ability to deliver.
Scottish Parliament Trident vote
SNP MP tweets...
'Defining moment'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
"Is this a defining moment for policing, or just another when cash is tight?" asks Keith Vaz.
"We have made it quite clear that if the government grants were cut at the top end, 40%, that would be unsustainable," says Sara Thornton.
And that concludes the evidence session from the Home Affairs committee.
'Pause?'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Do you think there ought to be a pause, so there can be a proper analysis, chair Keith Vaz asks, on the changes to police funding.
"Maybe", replies Sara Thornton.
"That's a bit woolly," replies Mr Vaz.
Foreign Office plans 'policy forum'
House of Lords
Parliament
Government spokesman Lord Ashton of Hyde says the government will organise an international policy forum at Wilton Park, an executive agency of the Foreign Office which organises events and discussions.
He says ministers want to ensure the forum "complements rather than duplicates the work of the Arctic Council".
The Arctic Council comprises member states Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.
Cannabis 'not a top priority'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Committee chair Keith Vaz asks Sara Thornton about a report which appeared in the Daily Mail, expressing the view that the police have "given up on tackling cannabis".
Sara Thornton says that the cultivation of cannabis isn't a priority for any force, and that the priority is to record it and deal with it, depending on the circumstances.
You can watch the committee here.
'About willingness to invest'
Debate on Arctic report
House of Lords
Parliament
"A lot of this will be about diplomacy and government willingness to invest," says opposition spokesman Lord Stevenson of Balmacara.
The Labour peer welcomes a minister in the Foreign Office taking responsibility for the Arctic region and the government's involvement in international talks, but warns that the UK will not have an impact without resources.
Asking for funding
BBC Home Affairs correspondent tweets:
Select Committee
Parliament
'You can't kill things, it's naughty'
Debate on Arctic report
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat peer Lord Addington says it is necessary to understand the "social pressures" in the Arctic region.
He says the name of Greenpeace is "surrounded by expletives" when mentioned by people such as the Inuit in Canada and Greenland.
"These are the people who go in and tell them: 'You can't kill things, it's naughty'," Lord Addington says.
And they say, we make a living harvesting seals, he adds.
'Different offer?'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
"Do you still visit everyone who's been burgled" chair Keith Vaz asks the Metropolitan Police's Craig Mackey.
"If people want that service, we still visit people who want that service" he tells Mr Vaz.
Mr Mackey goes on to explain that in the future, the force will need to decide whether it is able to visit people who experience some crimes, such as vehicle-related crimes.
"We'll have to look to see if there needs to be a different offer."
Watch here
Nature could 'throw up a googly'
Debate on Arctic report
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher, Lord Greenway addresses the subject of climate change and says he is "prepared to recognise that things have been changing".
However he suggests that "nature could throw up a googly at any time" and offers an example of a volcanic eruption which could "totally transform the weather".
He describes the problem as "totally unpredictable".
Change of witnesses
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The committee moves on to its final set of witnesses:
You can watch the session here.
'Interesting fact'
Daily Mail crime reporter tweets:
The Daily Mail
'Yes Minister script'
Debate on Arctic report
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Hannay of Chiswick notes that the present trend in oil prices will slow exploration for oil and gas in the Arctic and welcomes the pause as a good thing.
However he says this will only be a "good thing" if companies use the pause to research the risks of operating in the Arctic.
He expresses disappointment in the government's response suggesting that it could be an "unearthed Yes Minister script" pointing out that the response contradicts itself over the issue of sending representatives to Arctic Council meetings.
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
And that's an early end to business in the Commons.
MPs return tomorrow at 11.30 GMT for Scotland Office questions, before David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn have their weekly joust at Prime Minister's Questions.
The main business is an opposition day debate on policing.
Stay with us today as the House of Lords continues its debate on the report of the Arctic Committee and the Home Affairs Committee questions witnesses on police funding.
'How much will legal battle cost?'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
How much money have you set aside for the legal fight? Conservative Victoria Atkins asks Tony Hogg, referencing planned legal action over cuts to police budgets.
"Shared between seven police forces, that's going to be pretty low," Mr Hogg replies.
Pressed on the exact cost, Mr Hogg admits he doesn't know, but estimates "between one and two thousand pounds."
"I'm not talking about a judicial review. I'm talking about exploring the legal environment first," he explains.
You can watch the committee here
Work of the MoD
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Defence Minister Mark Lancaster says the Ministry of Defence works "under the Armed Forces Covenant" to help the children of servicemen and women with schools admissions.
It also helps with codes of practice for those with special educational needs and disabilities, he says.
The MoD education support fund helps state schools to mitigate "the impacts of family mobility and parental deployment on service children and young people", he adds.
UK risks 'running behind'
Debate on Arctic report
House of Lords
Parliament
Turning to the need for an Arctic ambassador, Lord Soley urges the government not to "close the door completely" on the idea.
He worries that it "is only a matter of time" before other countries appoint ambassadors and the UK risks "running behind".
'Spending your reserves'
Home Affairs committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Your reserves are £65.3m that's a lot of money, Conservative Victoria Atkins puts to Devon and Cornwall PCC Tony Hogg.
"That increased last year by almost £4m, and is sitting in a bank account. That could be spent on front line policing."
We will use £46m before 2019 to allow us to get through the next comprehensive spending review period to allow us to deliver front line services, Tony Hogg says in response.
You can watch the committee here
Rare earth opportunities
Debate on Arctic Report
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Soley says that the UK "shouldn't be blind" to the enormous resources of the Arctic "from fish to rare earth".
He notes that China is showing "great interest in rare earth" and that the "opportunities for mining are very important".
Rare earth can be used in a number of objects including camera and telescope lenses, catalytic converters, refining crude oil, magnets and X-ray scanning systems.