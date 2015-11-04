Westminster as it happened: 4 November 2015

Health minister Lord Prior of Brampton admits that he "didn't know anything" about AF until he researched the subject for the debate but draws out four themes he has picked up on during the discussion.

He notes that patients and carers of patients are becoming "increasingly expert" in their own treatment.

He also feels the debate has highlighted the problem of variation around the country "from GP to GP and region to region" when it comes to the provision of treatments.

He agrees with Lib Dem Lord Rennard who argued that quality and cost should not be considered in opposition to each other suggesting that "good quality is usually achieved at a lower cost".

Finally he predicts that the role of self care would grow, particularly as technology became more sophisticated.