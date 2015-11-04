Westminster as it happened: 4 November 2015
- MPs began the day with Scotland questions.
- Then David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn faced each other for prime minister's questions.
- MPs then moved on to debate policing in England and Wales.
- In the Lords there were questions on tax credits and teacher numbers.
- Peers spent the rest of the day on their detailed scrutiny of the European Union Referendum Bill.
By Aiden James, Kate Whannel and Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
'Each vote will count equally'
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Anelay suggests that the amendment is not needed as individual figures for the different nations would be available shortly after the overall result is announced. She continues:
"It is a decision for the whole country. Each vote will count equally. That is the only fair way to take a decision of this magnitude. We are one United Kingdom."
'A piece of nonsense
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Tebbit describes the amendment as "a piece of nonsense not even worth discussing at this time of night".
"Wales is not a member of the EU, neither is Scotland, England or Northern Ireland. It doesn't matter a damn if some region votes to leave. The only thing that matters is which way the UK votes."
What happens if Scotland votes to stay?
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Plaid Cymru peer Lord Wigley's amendment would ensure that the votes cast in the referendum should be "carried out and declared separately" for the four UK nations.
He hopes his amendment will give the government the opportunity to tell the House how it would handle the situation if Scotland vote to stay in the EU and the UK, as a whole, vote to leave.
"It is no good to say let's cross that bridge when we come to it."
'Less probing more having a go amendments'
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Collins of Highbury suggests the amendments are "less probing more having a go amendments".
Baroness Anelay recognises the importance of the issue of bias but suggests establishing a new authority "is not the right way to address the issue".
She goes on to point out that the Electoral Commission has no expertise in monitoring media - "the expertise lies with Ofcom and the BBC Trust".
BBC's 'track record of bias'
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Blencathra rises to speak to his amendment which seeks to establish an EU Referendum Broadcasting Impartiality Authority which would be under the control of the Electoral Commission to rule on the impartiality shown by the media regarding referendum news stories.
He argues that such an amendment is necessary because the BBC cannot police itself on EU matters whilst it is receiving funding from the EU.
He asserts that the BBC has "a track record of bias" and it would be "intolerable" if it continued to polling day.
Amendment 'unnecessary'
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Baroness Anelay is sympathetic to the underlying aim of Lord Greaves' amendment.
However she believes the amendment is unnecessary as the bill already includes a provision which would require the Electoral Commission to "take whatever steps they think appropriate to promote public awareness" of the EU referendum.
Lord Greaves withdraws his amendment but says he may return to the issue at report stage.
Promoting registration
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
We now return to the EU Referendum Bill and it is Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves' turn to speak to his amendment.
His amendment would compel the Electoral Commission to promote voter registration to young voters and eligible UK voters who live outside of the country.
Patients becoming 'increasingly expert'
House of Lords
Parliament
Health minister Lord Prior of Brampton admits that he "didn't know anything" about AF until he researched the subject for the debate but draws out four themes he has picked up on during the discussion.
He notes that patients and carers of patients are becoming "increasingly expert" in their own treatment.
He also feels the debate has highlighted the problem of variation around the country "from GP to GP and region to region" when it comes to the provision of treatments.
He agrees with Lib Dem Lord Rennard who argued that quality and cost should not be considered in opposition to each other suggesting that "good quality is usually achieved at a lower cost".
Finally he predicts that the role of self care would grow, particularly as technology became more sophisticated.
Patients need access to full range of treaments
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Colwyn says patients should have access to the full range of treatment options as recommended by NICE (National Institution for Health and Care Excellence).
However he notes that only 11% of patients being prescribed anti-coagulant drugs are receiving the additional treatments available.
He argues that "access to the full range would benefit patients and the NHS".
NHS could save £130m
Dinner break business
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Baroness Masham of Ilton says that, if the estimated 1.4m who have atrial fibrillation were adequately treated, 16,000 strokes could be prevented every year.
She goes on to assert that appropriate detection and treatment could save the NHS £130m annually.
'We need to educate the public'
Dinner break business
House of Lords
Parliament
Doctor and crossbencher Baroness Murphy says it is time patients understood the symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AF).
She points out that the public understand strokes and know what warning signs to look out for.
She calls for a campaign to educate the public on how to measure their own pulse and recognise if they suffer from AF.
Atrial fibrillation debate
Dinner break business
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers move on to the dinner break business which today is a debate on the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation.
Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes an irregular and abnormally quick heart beat.
If atrial fibrillation is suspected a GP may conduct an electrocardiogram (ECG) which records the heart rhythm.
The cause of atrial fibrillation is not known but it is associated with high blood pressure, pneumonia, asthma and diabetes.
Restrictions on devolved nations
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Anelay turns to amendment 56 which seeks to restrict the devolved governments from publishing promotional material in the run-up to the referendum.
She believes that there is no need for the amendment because the devolved nations would be subject to the same restrictions as central government.
No plans to abolish purdah
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Addressing Lord Hamilton's amendment Baroness Anelay insists that it is not the government's intention to abolish purdah.
She goes on to argue that there are no provisions that would allow the government to do so.
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
That's it from MPs for today.
The Commons meets at 09.30 GMT tomorrow for environment questions.
The main business consists of two backbench debates.
The first is on the government's stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland and the future of UK banking, while the second concerns the dog meat trade.
Stay with us tonight as the House of Lords continues its scrutiny of the European Union Referendum Bill.
Scottish farm posters
House of Lords
Parliament
In moving his own amendment, Conservative peer Lord Forsyth refers to newspaper reports suggesting that Scottish farmers were being forced by the EU to put up posters advertising the European subsidies they had received.
He argues that his amendment would prevent such tactics.
UKIP peer Lord Pearson suggests that these farmers should put up a second poster with the message "P.S. for every pound they give us we will have given them £2.66."
Palliative care 'crucial'
House of Commons
Parliament
Health Minister Ben Gummer, replying to the adjournment debate, says palliative care is "crucial" and should not be regarded as an "added extra".
He refers to the debate on the Assisted Dying Bill, which the Commons rejected in September.
He says it was clear that MPs, whatever their view of the bill, wanted to "cherish, support and improve the existing palliative care services in this country".
He adds that he has "reservations" about Baroness Finlay's bill on palliative care, arguing it would "set a precedent" of imposing very specific duties on NHS clinical commissioning groups "from the centre".
'Purdah' amendments
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Hamilton of Epsom rises to speak to a number of amendments he has tabled which are designed to strengthen the rules governing the "purdah period".
This is a convention whereby governments refrain from making major announcements in the run-up to an election or referendum in order to avoid influencing the outcome.
Lord Hamilton is seeking to ensure that special advisers do not assist in referendum campaigning during purdah.
He also wants to delete a measure from the bill which he believes would allow the government to remove the requirement for a purdah period in the run-up to the referendum.
Call for palliative care for all
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Maria Caulfield argues that all terminally ill patients, "no matter how they want to die, or what disease they have, can get access to palliative care".
She supports the Access to Palliative Care Bill, currently in the House of Lords.
This is a private members' bill, introduced by crossbench peer Baroness Finlay of Llandaff.
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The motion to change the makeup of MPs on the Public Accounts Commission passes without debate.
Following a petition from the Scunthorpe constituents of Labour MP Nic Dakin, Maria Caulfield opens her debate on palliative care.
Government amendments on Gibraltar
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Over in the Lords, debate continues on the EU Referendum Bill.
Crossbencher Lord Hannay withdraws his amendment, on the understanding that the government will consider the matter he has raised.
Foreign Office Minister Baroness Anelay now speaks to a number of amendments which ensure that restrictions placed on the government in the run up to the referendum are also applied to the government of Gibraltar.
Opposition defeated
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's motion on policing is rejected by 343 votes to 214 - a majority of 129.
Coming up in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
After the vote on policing, MPs will consider a motion to alter the membership of the Public Accounts Commission, which examines reports by the National Audit Office on public sector bodies in the UK.
The final adjournment debate is on palliative care and will be led by the Conservative MP Maria Caulfield.
Division on the policing motion
House of Commons
Parliament
The House divides to vote on Labour's motion on policing.
The motion says there is concern at the reduction in police staff in England and Wales and criticises the Scottish government's "oversight of Police Scotland".
The opposition motion also calls on the UK government "to secure a funding settlement for the police that maintains frontline services and does not compromise public safety".
'Best police force in the world'
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Office Minister Mike Penning says he is "proud to be the policing minister for the best police force in the world".
He adds: "There is one side that has been supporting the police this afternoon and there is one side that has been scaremongering, yet again."
He goes on to say that the government is "very much in listening mode", referring to a consultation on the future funding formula.
The government consultation, which has now closed, was launched in July.
'Opaque and unfair'
Policing debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow home affairs minister Jack Dromey makes Labour's closing speech in the policing debate.
"One of the great legacies of the last Labour government was local policing," he says.
"The last five years have seen swingeing cuts," he claims, adding that many people complain that they "no longer see a visible presence by their police officers".
He calls the government's funding settlement for the police in England and Wales "opaque and unfair".
'That terrifies me as a woman'
Policing debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Cat Smith shares her own experience of being followed by a man when walking late at night.
She says she was lucky to find a police officer who could make sure she got home safely.
She says the possible cutback or elimination of routine patrols and the thought that police may be just a "blue light" emergency service "terrifies me as a woman".
A third of Police Scotland staff 'plan to leave'
From the BBC News website
A third of Police Scotland's workforce intends to leave the organisation within the next three years, according to a survey of the force's staff.
The survey also suggested that only a quarter of police officers felt they had the resources needed to do their job properly.
And fewer than one in 10 staff members thought the force was genuinely interested in their wellbeing.
About half of the force's 24,000 staff took part in the survey.
Read more.
SNP MP attacks Police Scotland criticism
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Owen Thompson takes issue with part of Labour's motion for debate today, which claims there is "ongoing concern surrounding the Scottish government's oversight of Police Scotland and the findings of the recent staff survey which found only 30% of staff thought they had the resources necessary to do their job properly".
He says that in the week that the Commons considered the first legislation under the "English votes for English laws" procedure, Labour has tabled an opposition debate on a matter which is devolved in Scotland.
Labour's Anna Turley says an inquiry into on an incident in July in which a dead man and a critically injured woman were found in a crashed car three days after the accident was reported to police, found "there were significant issues with performance in Scotland".
Mr Thompson says this was "a tragic incident" but wonders why Labour has pursued a motion today which seems designed to "make the SNP group vote against it".
Political party expenditure
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Forsyth of Drumlean rises to speak to amendment 37 which would remove the ability of political parties to spend money on the campaign.
He tells peers that whatever the outcome "people should feel that the government did not abuse its position and that the campaign was fair and balanced".
He asks what the point is of designating "lead campaign groups" and limiting the amount of money they can spend if political parties are free to provide additional funds.
Lead campaigning group designations
EU Referendum Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Hannay of Chiswick moves a "highly technical" amendment which deals with how the electoral commission designates "lead campaigning groups" (and therefore allocates funds) for each side of the debate during a referendum.
He notes that the commission cannot designate a lead campaigner for one side only and quotes the constitution committee who expressed concerns that, where one side is already well funded they may neglect to apply to be a "lead campaigner" in order to deny the opposing side of public funds.
Lord Hannay's amendment seeks to overcome this potential problem by copying a measure used in the Scottish referendum which permitted a "lead campaigning group" designation to one group on each side only.
'Balancing the books'
Policing debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative James Cartlidge reminds the house that the government has a duty to maintain law and order, but also to "balance the books" and deliver sound public finances.
"I'm proud that the Suffolk Constabulary has delivered more for less as we have asked them to do," he tells MPs.
He goes on to talk about a large number of churches in his constituency that have been targeted for lead, and suggests that those who damage churches are guilty of "desecration".
EU Referendum Bill
Committee stage, day three
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers now turn to the European Union Referendum Bill which would ensure that a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU takes place before the end of 2017.
The bill sets out who will be eligible to vote in the referendum.
The bill was approved by the House of Commons where the government wasdefeated on the issue of purdah.
Will police 'overstep the mark'
Statement, Draft Investigatory Powers Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
The Green Party's Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb asks what guarantees the government can provide that the police and security services will not "overstep the mark" and "misuse powers as they have done in the past".
Lord Bates replies that the "much strengthened, clearer and well resourced" Investigatory Powers Commissioner will provide "an open" for people to use if they feel the police or security services have got a decision wrong.
'Greater impact in Merseyside'
Policing debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Stephen Twigg highlights the different impact of cuts to the police force in his area compared to other parts of the country, because of the funding formula used.
'They were all extinguished'
Statement, Draft Investigatory Powers Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Tebbit rises to name four parliamentarians "who would have wished to engage these debates but cannot: Airey Neave, Reverend Robert Bradford, Sir Anthony Berry and Ian Gow."
Public trust
Statement, Draft Investigatory Powers Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Former Commissioner of the Police and crossbench peer, Lord Blair of Broughton says the key issue is whether or not the public trust the government and communication companies to keep their data safe.
"The worst thing that could happen is that the data is penetrated and leaked."
Lord Bates refers to polls that showed "high levels of public trust" and support for government initiatives when it came to tackling threats posed by terrorists.
He acknowledged that the government could not take the trust for granted and said "transparency in the process" would be important in maintaining that trust.
'Genuinely positive'
Environmental Audit committee
Select Committee
Parliament
If the government were to say soon that they were to go ahead with this, should they stipulate that the three model runway for expansion at Heathrow, would be better asks committee chair Huw Irranca-Davies.
Sir Howard describes how the commission visited local primary schools around the airport and were very impressed by the ideas they had to deal with noise from an expanded airport, such as reworked air conditioning systems.
"There are some genuinely positive things that can be done with this pot of money" Sir Howard says.
Huw Irranca-Davies ends by thanking the panel for their evidence and the committee adjourns.
£174m over 10 years
Statement, Draft Investigatory Powers Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Government Minister Lord Bates tells peers that the proposals are expected to cost the communications industry £174m over 10 years.