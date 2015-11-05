Westminster as it happened: 5 November 2015
Summary
- MPs began the day with questions to environment ministers.
- There were then two urgent questions on Myanmar and on human rights in Egypt.
- Those were followed by a statement on the suspension of flights between the UK and parts of Egypt.
- MPs then moved on to two debates, the first on Royal Bank of Scotland, the second on the trade in dog meat.
- In the Lords after questions there was a debate on the impact of pornography on society.
Live Reporting
By Aiden James, Kate Whannel and Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
The minister concludes which brings business in the Commons to an end.
MPs will be back tomorrow to debate private member bills on, amongst other subjects, off-patent drugs.
Business starts at 09:30 GMT.
'Radically reduce human misery
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Transport minister Andrew Jones promises to take all possible opportunities to promote the scheme.
He says it provides the opportunity to "radically reduce human misery".
He tells MPs that many deaths occur from a blocked airway "something which is relatively easy to treat" with basic first aid training.
Scheme promotion
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Robert Flello calls on the government to support Driver First Assist.
He asks the minister to meet the organisation and look at how government could promote the scheme.
He also asks if the Driver First Assist training could be made part of the Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) qualification.
The CPC qualification is a requirement for professional bus, coach and lorry drivers.
Work of Driver First Assist
Adjournment Debate
House of Commons
Parliament
A busy day for Robert Flello as he is also leading the adjournment debate.
His chosen subject is the work of Driver First Assist.
Driver First Assist is a not for profit organisation made up of drivers trained in first aid able to manage the scene at traffic collisions.
Driver First Assist says that 50% of road traffic collision deaths occur before the emergency services arrive.
'Eating dog is an anathema'
Dog meat trade debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister James Duddridge admits that, to him, eating dogs is anathema but accepts that there are cultural differences.
He promises MPs that he will write to all ambassadors in the relevant areas asking them to review "what they are currently doing on the issue and what is most likely to get results."
Poorly enforced laws
Backbench business debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow environment minister Alex Cunningham identifies one of the problems as "weak implementation of relevant laws".
He cites the Philippines and Taiwan where laws banning dog meat are "poorly enforced".
Lords adjourns
House of Lords
Parliament
The House of Lords adjourns for the day, and for the week.
Peers meet again on Monday for questions to ministers from 14.30 GMT.
The main business is detailed, committee stage scrutiny of the Bank of England and Financial Services Bill.
There will also be a short debate on the tabling of parliamentary questions.
'Cultural imperialism route'
Backbench business debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Lisa Cameron points out that dog meat has been linked to rabies.
Conservative Simon Hoare intervenes to suggest that MPs supportive of the motion would do better to promote the campaign "on the grounds of human health and animal welfare".
"If we go down the cultural imperialism route there will be a backlash."
'Tradition cannot be a smokescreen'
Dog meat trade debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Robert Flello expresses sympathy for the argument that eating dog meat is a tradition dating back centuries and that dogs have a very different cultural role in Asian societies.
He accepts that it should not be the role of Parliament to "tell societies what to do based on western sensibilities".
However, he asserts, "we cannot allow tradition to be used as a smokescreen for practices that are barbaric, cruel, disgusting pick any word you can think of and it will not come close to what we are discussing today."
Minister concludes debate
Education secretary's parliamentary private secretary tweets:
Westminster Hall
'Enormously grateful'
Funding for schools in England debate
Westminster Hall
Whatever the changes are, schools need enough time to adjust and plan, and that will guide the reforms we make. I will not comment on time any further, says Education Minister Sam Gyimah.
"We will continue to give schools greater freedoms to make the right decisions for pupils and themselves on how their budgets should be spent."
Bringing his remarks to a close, he says that the government's vision is that every school in the country provides an excellent education so that children can succeed.
"I'm enormously grateful for colleagues who have been campaigning for this over a number of years."
That brings today's debate in Westminster Hall to an end.
'Euphoric summer'
Olympic regeneration debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Culture, Media and Sport Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe begins her speech by recalling the "euphoric summer" of 2012.
Now, "over 4,500 people are living at East Village, the former athletes' village" in the Olympic Park, she says.
"People will start moving into the first new housing on the park at Chobham Manor later this year," she adds, "it is expected there will be 15,000 jobs created in the park by 2025".
On another note, she says she shares the "disappointment" of her fellow Conservative, Lord Moynihan, that Team GB will not be fielding a women's football team at the Rio Olympics next year.
Dog meat trade debate
Backbench business debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate on the Royal Bank of Scotland ends and MPs move on to the second backbench business debate, on the dog meat trade.
It is being put forward by Labour MP Robert Flello.
The motion calls for an end to the cruelty of the dog meat trade, particularly in countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.
The motion urges the Chinese government to stop the Yulindog meat festival.
Next debate in the Commons
Backbench business committee tweets:
Right to buy
Olympic regeneration debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour communities and local government spokesman Lord Kennedy of Southwark says many homes in the London boroughs which hosted the Olympics have been, or will be, sold under the right to buy.
He wants the continuation of "mixed-tenure" housing in these areas and a "guarantee that any homes sold under the right to buy are replaced on a one-for-one basis".
The six official Olympics boroughs were Hackney, Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Greenwich, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.
'We have been brave'
Funding for schools in England
Westminster Hall
Education Minister Sam Gyimah is on his feet and begins with a long list of thank-yous to Conservative colleagues.
"To those who say the government should be brave, we have been brave. £400 million was invested to level the playing field."
Graham Stuart asks the minister to look at the allocation of the money again because only half of those who needed it, got it, he says.
"There's a real opportunity to look at this again."
We're having this debate because the government wants to go further, responds Mr Gyimah.
'Contrary to all evidence'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Treasury minister, Harriet Baldwin says the government wants a have "a strong, healthy, diverse, competitive range of choices" for consumers.
Whilst recognising the importance of the issues raised in the motion the minister says she cannot support the proposals.
She argues that they "run contrary to all the evidence presented to us".
'Selling RBS to make debt figures look better'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow treasury minister Richard Burgon encourages MPs to support the motion.
He describes the Labour government's bailout of RBS as "a £45bn decision but the right decision".
By selling RBS shares, he argues the chancellor has taken the easy option to "return to business as usual".
"Taxpayers want their money back and the chancellor needs to justify his haste. Does he want to sell off RBS just to make his debt figures look better?"
Gunpowder, treason and plot
Parliamentary archives tweets:
'Squaring the circle'
Funding for schools in England
Westminster Hall
A croaky-voiced Pat Glass says she hopes her voice holds out as she responds to the debate for Labour.
She says that it has been a "very interesting" debate and notes how "members have lined up to say how far they are down the financial league table".
"I feel for the minister, because this is not an easy circle to square," she says to Sam Gyimah.
Facts and figures
Lords library tweets:
Three suggestions
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Before he concludes George Kerevan offers three "brief and practical" suggestions:
This should not be about 'ideological machismo'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP George Kerevan congratulates the debate for not focusing on castigating RBS but looking at ways of moving "the banking agenda forward".
The test for identifying the right time to sell RBS shares should not be when can the government make a profit, but "when will it be best for the customers".
"The test is not about ideological machismo."
'Not fulfilled to maximum potential'
Olympic regeneration debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Harris of Harringey says the House of Lords Committee on the Olympic and Paralympic legacy, which he chaired, called for "strong leadership" from the London mayor and central government.
He feels that otherwise, the legacy of the Olympics is in danger of "not being fulfilled to its maximum potential".
'Scotland doesn't have these problems'
Funding for schools in England
Westminster Hall
"Scotland doesn't have the funding variations we're hearing about today," says the SNP spokesperson Carol Monaghan, responding to the debate.
She goes on to argue that there is a general under-funding of education across the board, and describes how the Scottish government has invested money in early-years education.
The UK government protected schools funding in real terms. The Scottish government cut it, interjects Education Minister Sam Gyimah.
Catch up with the official report
Commons Hansard
Disabled access
Olympic regeneration debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Lord Moynihan, who was a member of the Olympic and Paralympic Legacy Committee, calls for "access for disabled supporters" attending games and events at the Olympic stadium.
He also wants to ask ministers:
Security search
House of Lords tweets:
'Break up cosy cartel'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
UK Independence Party MP Douglas Carswell tells the House that he can't support such "a prescriptive motion".
He believes that since 2007 nothing has been done to reign in the worst bank excesses but argues that neither nationalisation or retail banks are the answer.
He wants to see a break up of "the cosy cartel of central banks" and an unwinding of quantitative easing.
He argues that holding onto RBS shares will "do nothing but hold up the changes that market forces need to bring about."
'Need to be courageous'
Funding for schools in England
Westminster Hall
Graham Stuart reminds Conservative MP Neil Parish during an intervention that when he started his fairer funding campaign, he had blond hair, rather than the white hair he has now.
"Does he agree when the government comes forward with the proposals, they need to be courageous and ambitious," asks Mr Stuart.
"I'm glad to see he still has his hair," responds Mr Parish.
He ends with a call for the minister Sam Gyimah to "be brave".
'Warning signs for the next crash'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Clive Lewis fears that the "warning signs for another crash are building" and suggests the economy is not well prepare to cope.
He argues that with rising household debt and weak productivity growth the recovery is unsustainable:
"Driven by consumer spending, household debt and a banking system that finds it more profitable to fuel house prices than lend to businesses."
Look back at 2012
From the BBC website
Look back at the BBC's coverage of news and developments from the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
London 2012
Olympic regeneration debate
The 2012 Olympic Games took place mainly in London, with some events taking place elsewhere in the UK.
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, was originally built for the Games.
'No shortage of ideas, just political will'
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Clive Lewis reminds MPs that the reason the government owns RBS was the bank's "reckless profiteering which brought the UK economy to its knees".
He argues that the government wants us to believe that no real alternative exists to privatisation and that "anyone who says otherwise is a seventies throwback".
He tells the House that with examples from abroad and ideas from Nigel Lawson, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Virgin Money "there is no shortage of ideas about how to reform RBS, just a shortage of political will."
Olympic legacy debate
House of Lords
Parliament
The statement is over and peers move on to their final debate of the day, on "progress made in the regeneration of East London since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games".
Crossbench peer Lord Mawson, a non-executive director of the Olympic Park Legacy Company, has tabled the motion for debate.
'I never want to speak about RBS again'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Guto Bebb has put his name to the motion despite describing himself as "ideologically of the view that banks should be in private hands".
He says he would be delighted never to speak about RBS "ever again in my entire life".
However he says that before RBS is returned to the private sector MPs need to be convinced that "all bad eggs have been removed."
At the moment he says the answer is "unfortunately, no"
'Maturing with distinction'
Funding for schools in England debate
Westminster Hall
Paying tribute to Graham Stuart, the Conservative Julian Sturdy notes that Mr Stuart first raised the issue of fairer school funding some eight years ago.
"They say that some things in Parliament take time to mature. I know my right honorable friend is maturing with distinction, but let's hope his campaign is drawing to a close," he says.
Banks rely on checking boxes and spreadsheets
Royal Bank of Scotland debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP and "reformed ex-banker" Ian Blackford expresses concern that Bank of England figures show lending falling by 0.1%
He worries that availability of bank lending is running "below the rate that would be considered acceptable".
He identifies a problem with bank lending as the failure of banks to understand individual business, instead relying "too often on checking boxes and spreadsheet and that has to change".
Guy Fawkes
Parliamentary archives tweet:
Fireworks in Westminster Hall
Funding for schools in England debate
Westminster Hall
I'll call Daniel Kawczynski now, then Victoria Prentis next, because she's going to launch a fireworks display," explains the chair, Charles Walker.