Westminster as it happened: 5 November 2015

Whatever the changes are, schools need enough time to adjust and plan, and that will guide the reforms we make. I will not comment on time any further, says Education Minister Sam Gyimah.

"We will continue to give schools greater freedoms to make the right decisions for pupils and themselves on how their budgets should be spent."

Bringing his remarks to a close, he says that the government's vision is that every school in the country provides an excellent education so that children can succeed.

"I'm enormously grateful for colleagues who have been campaigning for this over a number of years."

