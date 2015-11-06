Westminster as it happened: 6 November 2015

"The government still doesn't support the bill," Health Minister Alastair Burt tells MPs.
He says that he recognises the degree of concern about the bill, and wants to explain the government's position.
"If the message that comes from this debate is there is only one way forward, and that is through the bill, I think that's wrong."
Labour's shadow health minister, Justin Madders, rises to his feet for the second time today, and says that his party supports the bill, and that he intends to keep his remarks short to allow the minister to speak.
He hopes that the government will support the bill, after it previously opposed it in a different incarnation in the last parliament.
Mr Madders says that Nick Thomas-Symonds has addressed the concerns the government had previously.
"This is the shortest speech I will make in this house," says Labour's Albert Owen.
He urges MPs to progress the bill along, saying that the details need to be discussed at committee stage so that more people can contribute and speak, to "get to the right decision for our constituents".
Under the plan the government would be able to step in and licence and approve drugs for new uses.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, tells MPs his bill is a common sense solution to a recognised problem.
He receives backing from Conservative Marcus Fysh. He says he has been convinced by breast cancer survivors and others, who believe the bill would give patients wider access to greater treatment options.
MPs now move on to debating the Off-Patent Drugs Bill, introduced by Labour MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.
The bill would make cheap drugs available, where pharmaceutical companies have no financial incentive to do so.
Mr Thomas-Symonds has previously spoken about why he chose to introduce this bill when he wrote a newspaper article earlier this year:
I wanted to bring forward a Bill that would have the greatest impact on the lives of my constituents and I believe that the Off-patent Drugs Bill will do just that. If passed, it will improve access to low-cost treatments for a range of conditions, including breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s"
Health Minister Alastair Burt concludes the second reading debate on the bill and thanks members for their contributions.
"The government has listened to the NHS charities and given them what they've asked for," he says.
"The government is therefore supportive of the bill's intention because it delivers the freedoms the charities have asked for", he adds.
"I never sought to model myself on Nostradamus, I'm concentrating on the here and now," says Jacob Rees-Mogg, in answer to an intervention from Labour's Albert Owen, who urges him to wrap up his speech so that MPs might get an opportunity to move on to the next bill.
The association of NHS Charities in England and a number of individual NHS charities have already called for change.
They argue that the current legislative framework limits their freedoms and there are concerns from some that the involvement of ministers may discourage donors and undermine independence.
The bill has government support
Wendy Morton is on her feet, introducing her private members' bill.
She came fifth in the private members’ bill ballot and introduced a bill aiming to reduce the Department of Health’s involvement in NHS charities, specifically removing the health secretary’s long-standing powers to appoint trustees.
The bill also contains provisions to ensure that a newly-independent Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity can receive royalties in relation to performances or publications of Peter Pan. JM Barrie, the author, gave the hospital rights to the royalties in 1929.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Friday in the House of Commons.
MPs are due to debate a range of private members’ bills today.
The first is the NHS (Charitable Trusts) Bill, introduced by Conservative Wendy Morton. The aim of the Bill is to to allow the revenue from the royalties from JM Barrie’s Peter Pan stories to be transferred to the new independent Great Ormond Street Hospital, Children’s Charity.
The next is the Off-Patent Drugs Bill, which has been brought forward by Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds.
If MPs complete deliberation on those two bills, they will move on to consider Sir Bill Cash’s Highways (Improvement, Traffic Regulation and Traffic Management) Bill and Mark Pawsey’s Crown Tenancies Bill.
The adjournment debate is on the Rugby World Cup legacy, and is being led by the MP for Rugby, Mark Pawsey.
Commons adjourns
That's it for this week's coverage of the House of Commons.
MPs will return on Monday at 14:30 (GMT) and will start the day with Communities and Local Government questions, and then further consideration of the Scotland Bill.
The final business is an adjournment debate, on the legacy of the Rugby World Cup, led by the Conservative MP for Rugby, Mark Pawsey.
"My constituency has long called itself the home of the game, he tells MPs.
'Out of time'
After MPs move several closure motions in an attempt to force a vote, which are rejected by Deputy Speaker Natascha Engel, the clock reaches 14:30 and the bill runs out of time.
The debate on the bill will resume on 4 December, but it will move to the bottom of the pile and is unlikely to progress further.
Labour and SNP MPs tweet:
End of the bill?
BBC Parliamentary correspondent tweets:
No government support
The SNP's health spokesperson Philippa Whitford, a former breast cancer surgeon speaks to support the bill.
"These are drugs that could make a big impact. They can only make a big impact in common usage," she explains.
"Why would we not take this very practical bill through and deal with what is a bizarre anomaly?."
Labour's shadow health minister Justin Madders tells the Commons that the bill has his party's support.
"It creates a sensible mechanism for the Great Ormond Street hospital to exercise greater levels of autonomy", he adds.
"It is very fitting on this occasion that Wendy has come to the rescue of Peter Pan," he says in conclusion, referencing the bill's sponsor Wendy Morton.
"I support this bill because it seems to encompass all that my party stands for," says Conservative Jo Churchill.
"I can only think that the magnificent work done by the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital can be improved by this bill."
She goes on to say that she is confident the bill would guard against those who seek to misuse charitable funds.
Jacob Rees-Mogg reflects on the impact that money from royalties can have.
He says the author A.A Milne left some of his to a private members London club.
Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs:
"This is a superb bill. It's a bill for which private members' bills exist," says Conservative, Jacob Rees-Mogg
He explains that the NHS Charitable Trusts Bill is a "Tory bill" because it deregulates.
"Fridays are such a pleasure, because it gives us time to debate bills in full," he continues.
"I notice you are wearing the ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz," Conservative Simon Hoare says to deputy speaker Eleanor Laing, in opening his speech.
He goes on to support the bill and its safeguards, telling MPs that the new way of appointing trustees would not allow them to divert from their core purpose.
"They cannot all look at the Racing Post and decide that Lucky Lad in the 3:10 on Saturday is the favourite...and they're going to put all the trust funds on Lucky Lad" he explains..
Labour MP Paul Flynn sounds a note of caution.
He suggests those behind the bill study the recent history of the charity Kids Company.
He reminds the House that that charity has been accused of abuses and wasting public money because of lax regulation and the permissive attitude of the party and the prime minister.
Mary Robinson says that governance arrangements must be adequate and robust.
Fellow Conservative, Mary Robinson says the royalties allowed the hospital to carry on its "wonderful work".
The Bill would address a number of constraints the charity faced.
She adds that Great Ormond Street hospital is "well loved and well used" by families across the country.
She finishes with the hope that the bill would not drift through to "Neverland".
In her speech in support the bill, Conservative Anne Marie Morris regales MPs with a synopsis of the Peter Pan story and the numerous perils encountered during the pages of the book.
She also gives members present a rundown of the number of times the tale has been adapted, including, nine films and a spin-off about the fairy Tinkerbell.
Labour's Sir Keir Starmer speaks next, whose Holborn and St Pancras constituency has Great Ormond Street hospital located within it.
Sir Keir speaks in the support of the bill, and mentions a number of people he knows whom it has supported.
"I don't want this bill to turn second star to the right and straight on to morning," says Wendy Morton in conclusion.
"I commend this bill to the house."
