Westminster as it happened: 6 November 2015

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Friday in the House of Commons.

MPs are due to debate a range of private members’ bills today.

The first is the NHS (Charitable Trusts) Bill, introduced by Conservative Wendy Morton. The aim of the Bill is to to allow the revenue from the royalties from JM Barrie’s Peter Pan stories to be transferred to the new independent Great Ormond Street Hospital, Children’s Charity.

The next is the Off-Patent Drugs Bill, which has been brought forward by Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds.

If MPs complete deliberation on those two bills, they will move on to consider Sir Bill Cash’s Highways (Improvement, Traffic Regulation and Traffic Management) Bill and Mark Pawsey’s Crown Tenancies Bill.

The adjournment debate is on the Rugby World Cup legacy, and is being led by the MP for Rugby, Mark Pawsey.