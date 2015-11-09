Westminster as it happened: 9 November 2015
Summary
- MPs began with questions to ministers in the communities and local government department.
- That was followed by an urgent question on police funding.
- MPs then moved on to the Scotland Bill, which devolves more powers to the government in Holyrood.
- In the Lords, there were questions on four topics, including Syrian refugees and the cost of operations in the NHS.
- Peers devoted the afternoon to the Bank of England and Financial Services Bill.
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
That concludes the day in the Commons.
MPs will be back tomorrow when the main business of the day will be the Trade Union Bill.
Aid crucial to saving Eritrean lives
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister David Lidington responds to the debate and notes that some progress has been made by the Eritrean government on human rights.
He points out that Eritrea has ratified the UN convention against torture and voted in favour of a moratorium on the use of the death penalty.
Concerning withholding aid until there is an improvement in human rights the minister argues that aid is crucial to saving the lives of Eritrean people who live in "one of the poorest countries in the world".
Concerning the border dispute David Lidington assures MPs that the UK is encouraging Ethiopia and Eritrea to engage with each other to overcome the current stalemate.
MP calls for 'tougher and wider' sanctions
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Matthew Pennycook raises three issues on which he seeks a response from the minister.
Firstly, he asks what the government can do to help resolve the on-going Eritrean-Ethiopian border disagreement which he says allows Eritrea to justify its continuing conscription laws.
Secondly, he wants to see tougher and wider sanctions on the Eritrean government.
Thirdly, he seeks reassurance that proof of an improvement in human rights will be a prerequisite before any further EU development aid for Eritrea is released.
Inside the secretive state of Eritrea
By Yalda Hakim, BBC News
Eritrea is considered one of the most repressive and secretive states on earth. The UN says forced labour and detention without trial are common.
There have been no elections in the country since independence in 1993 and President Isaias Afewerki has been in power for almost 22 years.
Political opponents and journalists have been imprisoned for voicing dissent.
BBC News hasn't been allowed to film in the country for around a decade. But now, my team and I have been allowed in to look at improvements in Eritrea's healthcare.
Read more
Feisty debate on Today in Parliament
Adjournment Debate on human rights in Eritrea
House of Commons
Parliament
The Scotland Bill passes its third reading and MPs move on to the next item of business.
Labour’s Matthew Pennycook rises to open his adjournment debate on human rights in Eritrea.
The UN has blamed the migration exodus from Eritrea on the country’s “gross human rights violations” rather than war or famine.
The country has conscription and many Eritreans leave to avoid indefinite national service.
'That is no way to legislate'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Westminster Leader Angus Robertson notes that for the first half of proceedings more SNP members were present in the chamber than all the other parties combined.
He further points out that "less than six hours" were allocated for debate and despite the government tabling over 200 amendments and clauses there were only seven votes.
"On an issue that is supposed to be defining for Scotland’s future that is no way to legislate."
'There shall be a powerful Scottish parliament'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray agrees with David Mundell that the bill delivers the Smith Commission in full.
'A vow delivered'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Scottish Secretary David Mundell tells the House that "there is no reasonable doubt that the bill delivers the Smith Commission in full".
Gender quota amendment rejected
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject amendment 26 by 287 votes to 242 producing a majority of 45.
And that brings an end to voting for now.
The bill now moves to its third reading.
Equal opportunities amendment rejected
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject new clause 27 288 votes to 61 producing a majority of 227.
Labour's amendment 26 is next to be voted on.
The amendment would allow the Scottish Parliament to set gender quotas.
The result is expected at 22:30 GMT.
Scotland Bill division
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject tax credit amendment
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject the amendment 477 votes to 56 with a majority of 421.
MPs swiftly move onto the next division as the SNP push a vote on their new clause 27 which seeks to devolve equal opportunities to the Scottish Parliament.
MPs accept abortion amendment
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs approve new clause 15 by 350 votes to 183 creating a majority of 167.
MPs now divide to vote on new clause 18.
The SNP's new clause 18 devolves to the Scottish Parliament the power to make provision for child tax credit and working tax credit.
Division
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Scottish Secretary David Mundell argues that the amendments set out by Labour and the SNP go beyond what the Smith Commission proposed whereas the government amendments "deliver the Smith Commission in full".
The debate on this group of amendments concludes and MPs divide on new clause 15 which would devolve legislative competence on the subject-matter of abortion to the Scottish Parliament.
The result is expected at 21:50.
Welfare section in line with Smith Agreement
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Concerning abortion, shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray insists that "no one is saying that the Scottish Parliament does not have the capacity to deal with abortion" but that the issue has to be dealt with "properly, sensitively and in consultation with women's organisations".
Closing his speech he tells the house that "we now have a welfare section of this bill that is in line with the Smith agreement. Everyone in this chamber should be incredibly proud of that achievement. Now we must move onto a debate about how we move these powers."
Abortion amendment would create 'a fragmented system'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Yvette Cooper argues that the amendment devolving powers over abortion to the Scottish Parliament would create a "fragmented system" which would "open the door for anti-abortion campaigners".
She cites the example of the United States where anti-abortion campaigners "having failed at federal level have been able to make changes at state level"
She also points out that such campaigns have resulted in "200 changes and restrictions" to a woman's access to abortion services.
Scotland Bill 'falls short'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Eilidh Whiteford concludes her speech:
Powers over employment support programmes
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Eilidh Whiteford turns to an SNP amendment which would devolve full powers over employment support programmes.
She argues that there are currently significant restrictions on the Scottish Parliament's powers over such programmes highlighting those "that last over 12 months".
She asserts that devolving full powers will mean the Scottish Parliament can take "coherent and earlier action" to support the unemployed.
Devolving tax credit powers
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's social justice and welfare spokeswoman Eilidh Whiteford rises to speak to the SNP's amendment which devolves the power to make provisions for child and working tax credits.
Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray intervenes to ask if the SNP will commit to restore "all the losses from the pernicious tax credit cuts" pointing out that "her party voted against it in the Scottish Parliament last week".
Eilidh Whiteford replies that the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been "crystal clear" on her commitment to mitigate tax credit changes.
However, she points out that Nicola Sturgeon "like the Prime Minister, is currently in the dark about what those changes will be".
'Very substantial' changes to abortion law
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Scottish Secretary David Mundell now turns to an amendment which would devolve powers to legislate on abortion to the Scottish Parliament.
Labour MP and former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper intervenes to object to what she regards as the lack of consultation the government has undertaken before making this "very substantial change to abortion legislation".
David Mundell says he is satisfied that the Scottish Parliament has the capacity to deal with the issue.
The SNP's Deidre Brock notes that the three main parties in Scotland have female leaders and wonders why "the Labour Party believe Scotland needs male-dominated Westminster to defend women's rights".
Devolving powers over welfare
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now move onto the next set of amendments which deal with giving the Scottish Parliament power over elements of welfare provision.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell argues that the government's amendments accurately "reflect the agreement reached by the Smith Commission" and ensures that certain areas remain reserved to the UK Parliament including "pensions, universal credit, sanctions and employment support delivered by Jobcentre Plus".
Lords adjourns as Commons debate continues
House of Lords
Parliament
The debate on Lords questions concludes and the House of Lords adjourns for the evening.
Peers meet again at 14.30 GMT tomorrow for the very question session that has been under scrutiny tonight.
The main business will be consideration of all stages of the Finance Bill.
Stay with us tonight as the Commons continues its scrutiny of the Scotland Bill.
MPs reject new clause 36
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject new clause 36 by 269 votes to 56 with a majority of 213.
MPs reject new clause 35
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject new clause 35 by a majority of 42 with 287 against and 245 in favour.
MPs are now voting on new clause 36, an SNP clause which permits the Scottish Parliament to decide whether and when to hold a referendum on Scottish independence.
Minister defends Lords questions format
House of Lords
Parliament
Deputy Leader of the House of Lords Earl Howe says the government has tried to give peers more opportunity to ask questions through the system of "QSDs" - questions for short debate.
Many of these short debates take place away from the main chamber in the Moses Room, which is also used for Grand Committees.
Earl Howe defends the basic format of the 30 minute question time in the main chamber but suggests that the front benches should "defer" to backbenchers.
MPs reject new clause one
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject new clause one 341 votes to 191 producing a majority of 150.
New clause 35 is next and MPs divide again.
This SNP clause would put the Sewel Convention on a statutory footing meaning the UK Parliament would be legally obligated to seek the Scottish Parliament's permission before legislating on devolved matters.
Lords question time 'excellent when at its best'
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, the shadow deputy leader of the Lords, says that "at its best" question time is "excellent, with very sharp questions to ministers".
The Labour peer says he is a "serial offender" in that he tables a lot of questions for oral answer, but adds: "I think that is my role."
He says shorter, sharper questions are more effective, arguing: "Ministers do not like lots of questions. They like long-winded questions."
He says he is also concerned that newer members are sometimes "drowned out" by more experienced peers.
Division on full fiscal autonomy report
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The government's new clause 12 is added to the bill without a vote but MPs divide on new clause one.
Labour's new clause one would set up an independent body to look at devolving full tax and spending powers to Scotland, to report by 31 March 2016.
'The Scottish people voted against independence'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
David Mundell turns to the SNP's amendment which would permit the Scottish Parliament to decide whether and when to hold a referendum on Scottish Independence.
He argues that in 2014 the Scottish people voted against a referendum and that "the SNP assured us it would be a once in a generation, once in a lifetime vote".
"Two million people voted to remain in the UK and their voice should be respected".
Peers 'got bored' of questions
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer and former minister Earl Attlee thinks that four questions in 30 minutes is the right format for question time in the Lords.
He says that five questions was tried a few years ago but "your Lordships got bored".
'Not the same quality of discussion' in the Commons
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem peer Lord Tyler, a former MP, says he has experience of question time in both Houses of Parliament - and prefers the Lords version.
He claims that, during questions in the Commons, "there are no real discussions, there's no dialogue, no debate".
Full fiscal autonomy debate 'a case of déjà vu'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell addresses the SNP's amendment which calls for full fiscal autonomy, describing it as "an unwelcome case of déjà vu".
He tells the House that "it should come as no surprise" that the government will not be accepting the SNP's amendment, or Labour's amendment on commissioning an analysis of full fiscal autonomy.
About question time in the Lords
From the UK Parliament website
Question time takes place at the beginning of the day's business for up to 30 minutes on Mondays to Thursdays. Lords questions are to the government as a whole, not to particular government departments (as they are in the Commons).
Read more about question time in both Houses.
Questioners 'go on for too long' in the Lords
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
The daily question time in the Lords consists of four questions which are tabled in advance, each by an individual peer.
Other peers can asks supplementary questions on the same topic.
Conservative peer Lord Trefgarne wants the number of questions on the order paper increased to five per day, which could be achieved within the same time limit if peers kept their contributions short.
At the moment, he complains, supplementary questions and ministerial answers "go on for too long".
Ideas to improve Lords questions
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Hunt of Chesterton says he wants to allow a wider range of peers to ask questions.
The Labour peer wants a system in which "more questions are asked by the non-askers".
This could include giving them "some priority", he argues.
"Non-askers" refers to those peers who don't normally ask questions in the House.
'Sewel Convention should be on statutory footing'
Scotland Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow Scotland minister Wayne David welcomes the government's amendment that makes the Scottish Parliament a permanent part of the UK constitution.
However he expresses disappointment that the government has not tabled an amendment putting the Sewel Convention on a statutory footing.
The Sewel Convention states that the UK Parliament should only legislate on devolved matters with permission from the Scottish Parliament.
Debate on Lords questions begins
Parliamentary questions debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Debate on the Bank of England Bill concludes for today and peers move on to a short debate on a procedure of the House of Lords: oral questions to ministers.
Labour peer Lord Hunt of Chesterton has tabled the question for debate, asking "the Leader of the House what plans she has to change the arrangements for the tabling of parliamentary questions to give priority to those who ask few questions, so that more members of the House can ask questions".
Murder (Abolition of Death Penalty) Act
Lords amendments withdrawn
Bank of England Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord McFall withdraws his amendments, but calls for changes to be made to the bill before report stage to ensure the independence of both the Bank of England and the National Audit Office.