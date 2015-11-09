Westminster as it happened: 9 November 2015

Foreign Office Minister David Lidington responds to the debate and notes that some progress has been made by the Eritrean government on human rights.

He points out that Eritrea has ratified the UN convention against torture and voted in favour of a moratorium on the use of the death penalty.

Concerning withholding aid until there is an improvement in human rights the minister argues that aid is crucial to saving the lives of Eritrean people who live in "one of the poorest countries in the world".

Concerning the border dispute David Lidington assures MPs that the UK is encouraging Ethiopia and Eritrea to engage with each other to overcome the current stalemate.