Questions to the First Minister

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Business Statement and Announcement
  3. Statement by the First Minister: The Legislative Programme
  4. Statement: Historic Environment Policy and Legislation
  5. Statement: Update on the Pathfinder 111 NHS Service in Wales
  6. Debate: Public Sector Decarbonisation
  7. Debate: Stage 4 of the Landfill Disposals Tax (Wales) Bill

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'Sterling work' of rural crime team

Janet Finch-Saunders sets out the scale of the problem of rural crime and commends the "sterling work" of North Wales Police' rural crime team.

Tackling rural crime

The first question tabled for today is by Janet Finch-Saunders (Aberconwy): Will the First Minister make a statement on tackling rural crime?

Welcome to Senedd Live

Plenary begins with Questions to the First Minister, Carwyn Jones.

