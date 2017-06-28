AMs quiz the director general of the BBC

We move on to a Debate by Individual Members.

Huw Irranca-Davies (Ogmore)

Jeremy Miles (Neath)

supported by:

Lee Waters (Llanelli)

Simon Thomas (Mid and West Wales)

propose the assembly:

1. Notes the £217 million Welsh Government investment over the last 5 years and further commitment of £104 million for the next 4 years to improve home energy efficiency and tackle fuel poverty.

2. Further notes that investment in home energy efficiency needs to be dramatically scaled-up if Wales is to achieve its aims around decarbonisation and reducing fuel poverty.

3. Calls on the Welsh Government to consider a broader range of investment approaches for energy efficiency including innovative finance, putting public sector pensions to good use, and tapping into private sector funding.

4. Notes the proposal to establish a National Infrastructure Commission for Wales and calls on the Welsh Government to ensure that the long-term energy infrastructure needs of Wales and the opportunities for energy efficiency are included within its remit.

5. Believes that such investment would dramatically boost efforts to tackle fuel poverty in some of our older homes, providing warm and cosy homes, improving the health and well-being of all and particularly the vulnerable.

6. Further believes this would help tackle climate change, reducing the carbon emissions through energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption and reducing the number of new power stations we need to build.

7. Recognises the potential for economic growth, creating many thousands of jobs in every community throughout every part of Wales.