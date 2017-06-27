Health Secretary answers NHS urgent question
- First item on today's Commons agenda: questions to Business ministers
- There is an urgent question on NHS Shared Business Services
- MPs and peers to debate Queen's Speech
By Esther Webber and Patrick Cowling
Look back in Hansard
If you want to read back over the answer to the urgent question, and subsequent questions from MPs, on the NHS Shared Business Services from 27 February this year, you can read it in full in Hansard here.
Labour - this is an 'absolute scandal'
Urgent questions
Labour's Jon Ashworth says it is an "absolute scandal" that these documents were not delivered on the secretary of state's watch.
He asks if Mr Hunt agrees that this is unacceptable.
Mr Ashworth also rejects the health secretary's claim that he wanted to ensure transparency, saying he came to the House in February "because we summoned him".
The shadow health secretary asks if there is a conflict of interest in Jeremy Hunt's role as a board member of NHS Shared Business Services and his role as health secretary.
Over 1,700 patients at risk in 'colossal' NHS mail blunder
At least 1,700 patients may have been harmed by a 'colossal' blunder that meant thousands of patient records were left to pile up in a warehouse.
The number at risk is likely to rise as only two thirds of the 700,000 notes found had been checked, officials said.
Cancer test results and child protection notes were among the documents that were missing in England.
Read BBC Health Correspondent Nick Triggle's full report here.
Hunt says patient safety was his first concern
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says the large backlog of unprocessed NHS correspondence arose from a mail redirection service.
He says that no documents were lost and that his immediate concern was that patient safety was compromised; and he tells MPs that a rapid process was put in place to assess patient risk.
Mr Hunt says that 535,000 documents were low risk, 2,508 were deemed higher risk of harm - and the vast majority have been dealt with.
He says 84% of these now show no harm to patients and 9% needed further review - but altogether the documents caused "no harm".
Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth is now asking his urgent question on the National Audit Office's report on the NHS Shared Business Services' loss of half a million patient documents.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is responding.
New MPs sign in
MPs Adam Holloway and Jonathan Lord take the oath in the gap between BEIS questions and the urgent question.
A member is heard to shout "it's Jonny come lately" when Jonathan Lord takes the oath.
The technology of the future
Tory Alan Mak asks what the government is doing to support new cutting-edge technology to enable the UK to lead the fourth industrial revolution.
Business Secretary Greg Clark says that the new industrial strategy challenge fund will provide money for innovations in technology in healthcare and medicine, artificial intelligence, clean energy, driverless cars, satellites and space technology.
650 seats but not a chair in sight...
In this brand new Parliament there is a notable absence that some of our more discerning viewers will have noticed - there are currently no select committee chairs.
Elections must be held for these positions before the select committees can start their work of scrutinising government departments and gathering evidence for inquiries once more.
The BBC's Parliamentary Correspondent Mark D'Arcy has a very useful article on this very subject, including pointers about who may fill some noticeable vacancies left after the election (including the Education and Treasury Committees) - which can be read here.
The full details on the process for electing committee chairs can be found here.
Labour call for legislation to introduce energy price cap
Shadow business, energy and industrial strategy secretary Rebecca Long Bailey calls on the government to legislate to uphold his party's manifesto commitment to introduce a cap for energy prices.
Greg Clark responds that the government will work to ensure fairer markets for consumers, and says that the detriment consumers have been suffering "should be put to an end as soon as possible" and says Ofgem have the powers to do this.
Workers' rights and zero-hour contracts
Labour's Angela Eagle says she welcomes the government's claim that it is determined to ensure employees get their employment rights, but asks why they have introduced "huge fees" for employment tribunals and whether they will abolish them.
Minister Margot James responds that this is a matter for the Ministry of Justice, but says she is in discussions with them on the issue.
Shadow minister Jack Dromey picks up a similar thread of argument, by telling MPs of a dustman in his constituency who says he would love to buy his own home, but has "no chance" because he's on a zero hours contract.
Mr Dromey says millions of workers have "seen through the pretence" that the Conservatives are the party of the working class and have had enough of "falling pay, squeezed living standards, and insecurity in the world of work".
Margot James replies that fewer than 3% of the UK workforce are on these contracts and that the latest research shows that 70% of those are content with the number of hours they are working.
Paris climate agreement 'non-negotiable' - minister
Conservative MP Antoinette Sandbach asks about steps being taken by the government to address climate change following the United States's withdrawal from the Paris agreement.
Minister Claire Perry says she and her EU colleagues were "very disappointed" with President Trump's decision and says that "Paris is non-negotiable".
She also tells MPs that there have been discussions to increase UK funding to ensure that any reduction in funding from the US can be met.
Emergency debate requested
Labour ask for EU nationals to remain 'not just in theory but in prctice'
Shadow minister Bill Esterson asks about EU nationals and the offer of "settled status" given by the prime minister yesterday.
He says the application process can be "complicated and off-putting" and asks what will be done in this area to ensure that all EU nationals will be able to stay "not just in theory but in practice".
Business Secretary Greg Clark responds that it is important that settled status applications can be done with no bureaucracy so that people can apply with confidence.
SNP call for a 'robust and comprehensive' energy strategy
The SNP's Drew Hendry calls for a "robust and comprehensive" future energy strategy from the UK government, saying that the future of oil and gas in the North Sea is vital to Scotland's economy.
He accuses the government of plunging public funds into risky nuclear power opportunities.
New minister Richard Harrington says the government has been involved "very actively" in exploring options in this area and that it is committed to supporting the development of decommissioning industry and will engage closely with all relevant stakeholders.
Private members' bill ballot open
Speaker John Bercow kicks the day off with an announcement that the private members' bill ballot is now open, and tells MPs that the ballot will be drawn at 9am on Thursday 29 June.
Fans of Friday sittings - watch this space.
Behind the scenes in the Commons
Reality Check: Your Brexit citizens questions answered
BBC Reality Check answers your questions on Brexit and the rights of UK and EU citizensRead more
Addition to the schedule
Tuesday in the Commons
It's a slightly less frantic day in the House of Commons today, after yesterday's marathon of big news statements and the Queen's Speech debate on Brexit and foreign affairs.
First up this morning at 11.30am is the first batch of department questions in this new parliament - with Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ministers at the despatch box.
After that the Queen's Speech debate will continue, with today's topics for discussion including education and local services.
The day's last business is an adjournment debate on the rollout of Universal Credit in Lowestoft.
What did the prime minister announce to MPs?
Theresa May told MPs she wanted EU citizens living in the UK to stay after Brexit as she announced plans designed to put their "anxiety to rest".
All EU nationals living in the UK lawfully for at least five years will be granted "settled status" and be able to bring over spouses and children, she told MPs today.
Those who come after an as-yet-agreed cut-off point will be given two years to "regularise their status".
Labour said the UK should have made a unilateral guarantee of security to EU citizens in the aftermath of last year's Brexit vote.
A 15-page document outlining the detail of the UK's offer to EU citizens has been published on the outcome of Friday's EU summit.
Minister looks forward to CAP reform
Business Minister Lord Prior of Brampton starts his speech by sharing his thoughts on the Common Agricultural Policy, confessing he's "never been a great fan" of it as he thinks it was "designed for French farmers" and its reform will be a "good thing in the long run".
He continues on the economy more widely, saying there's been only a "small number of winners" from the EU and that's a "huge issue".
In particular he stresses the need for digital and technical skills which he thinks have sometimes taken a back seat to academic qualifications.
After that, the House adjourns to return on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
Labour: People are rising up against austerity
Responding to the debate for Labour, Lord Davies of Oldham says many of the measures set out in the Queen's Speech are "desirable but hardly crucial".
He adds it "pays very little attention to the state of our economy" and the "appalling cuts in a period of austerity" has been repeatedly extended.
"It's not surprising people are rising up austerity when the government isn't hitting the targets" which cuts were meant to achieve, he says.
Minister's description of the economy questioned
Lib Dem spokesperson Baroness Kramer objects that the transport minister, Lord Callanan, earlier depicted "an economy nobody in this House recognises".
She points out he used forecasts which have since been "binned" and "growth has been downgraded" due to the impact of Brexit and uncertainty resulting from it.
She urges a more "realistic" approach and not to pretend "nothing has changed".
'Very little' in Queen's Speech for rural communities - Tory peer
Conservative Baroness McIntosh of Pickering tells peers the Queen's Speech said "very little about those in the countryside".
She raises concerns that rural communities continue to be "held back by poor services", including slow broadband, a lack of affordable homes and insufficient school funding.
MPs say goodnight
The adjournment debate comes to an end and MPs finish their business for the day.
They return on Tuesday at 11.30am with Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Questions.
Housing minister argues for co-operation on Grenfell Tower
Housing Minister Alok Sharma responds to the debate and says there must be co-operation across the House on the fire and that he wants to meet with MPs on this to show there is a "clear willingness on the part of the government" to work together.
On the public inquiry he says that as a government "we will do what it takes to get to the bottom of this disaster" and says he wishes to make it absolutely clear that the inquiry should leave no stone unturned and will question everyone who has evidence to provide.
He also says that ministers want victims to be consulted and represented in the inquiry, adding that the government will cover the cost of their legal representation.
The minister agrees with Mr Fitzpatrick on the need for an interim report as early as possible.
Watch: Boris Johnson on Glastonbury and Jeremy Corbyn
Health and safety 'saves lives but costs money' - Labour MP
Mr Fitzpatrick asks about government policy on retrofitting sprinkler systems in buildings and on ensuring they are put in new public buildings.
He says that fitting Grenfell Tower with a sprinkler system would have cost £200,000.
"Divide that by 79, Mr Speaker - you do the maths. It's just over £2,531 per death and that is likely to come down as more deaths are confirmed."
Mr Fitzpatrick asks when Parliament can expect the report on improved safety features and building regulations. He says health and safety regulations are derided in the media "but they save lives and cost money".
Grenfell Fire adjournment debate
The debate on the Queen's Speech comes to an end for the day, and we move on to the adjournment debate.
Former firefighter and Labour MP Jim Fitzpatrick is leading this debate, which is on the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Fitzpatrick says the disaster raises questions about how we provide social housing in the UK, and how we approach the build, maintenance and safety of the people who live in these homes.
Johnson teaches us how to say 'Glastonbury'
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks about Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at Glastonbury festival on the weekend, but insists on saying it with a long "a".
When an MP attempts to correct him, Mr Johnson replies that seeing as the festival takes place in the south west, his pronunciation is correct.
Johnson: The world looks to Britain
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson responds to the debate, and says that there is far more that unites us than divides us on Brexit.
He says that the UK is at the forefront of tackling the "scourges" facing the world at the moment - listing airstrikes against so-called Islamic State, sanctions against Russia, uniting opposition against "bloodcurdling" threats of North Korea, and sending peacekeepers to South Sudan.
Mr Johnson says it is because the world looks to Britain and because our work is "so vital to global security" - that it is "vital" we should not run down our defences or abrogate our responsibilities to our friends and partners around the world.
Thornberry vs Boris
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry responds to the debate and wastes no time goading the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his low profile during the election campaign.
She said that she felt a pang of jealousy when she saw him wrestling with other politicians and asked herself: "When is Boris going to come and try to wrestle me?"
Ms Thornberry praises the many maiden speeches made in the debate, but quickly returns to her opposite number, claiming he was the only cabinet member who had the foresight of not putting any policies from his policy area into the manifesto so he wasn't in the embarrassing position of later having to abandon them in the Queen's speech.
She says the Queen's Speech is a "blank space" when it comes to foreign policy because the government's sole policy is to stay "in lockstep with Donald Trump".
Ms Thornberry goes on to call the government "spineless" for not challenging America on leaving the Paris climate agreement.
DUP MP warns against Irish border becoming 'a weak link'
The DUP's Ian Paisley Jr urges the government not to give devolved assemblies a veto on the will of the British people.
He says that the Republic of Ireland stands to lose most out of Brexit, rather than Northern Ireland, arguing that Ireland will be required to pay more into the EU to make up for the loss of UK money.
On the issue of the Irish border, he tells the minister: "I agree we must have a frictionless border but it must not become the weak link in security terms."
What are MPs debating?
Several MPs have spoken about amendments that they have tabled to the motion on the Queen's Speech.
That motion reads:
"That an Humble Address be presented to Her Majesty, as follows:
"Most gracious sovereign, we, Your Majesty's most dutiful and loyal subjects, the Commons of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Parliament assembled, beg leave to offer our humble thanks to Your Majesty for the gracious speech which Your Majesty has addressed to both Houses of Parliament."
The full order paper with all tabled amendments to the motion can be found here.
Peer defends austerity model
Conservative Lord Cavendish of Furness acknowledges that Lord Morris' speech was "interesting", but questions "how one can reconcile giving up austerity with keeping the economy in good heart without endowing debt to future generations".
Grenfell Tower fire shows effects of austerity - Labour peer
A little earlier, Labour's Lord Morris of Handsworth focused his remarks on the fatal fire at Grenfell Tower, describing it as a "testing time for us all".
He claimed it demonstrated that "managing the economy based on the principle of austerity comes at a price".
He says its worst effects "fall on the poorest" and urges: "We must, we can do better."
Hedgehogs will need a new champion - Plymouth MP
Labour's new MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, praises his Tory predecessor Oliver Colville and his championing of hedgehogs in parliament, saying: "I do hope someone will pick up the protection of the prickly creatures but that won't be me."
Mr Pollard cites famous former MPs for his seat including Nancy Astor and Michael Foot.
Unsurprisingly, the MP for the UK's largest naval base, speaks with pride and passion about the Royal Navy and says he hopes to see its enlargement post-Brexit, calling for more frigates.
Lucas: Environment not safe in Gove's hands
The Green Party's Caroline Lucas warns that some on the right see Brexit as a "wonderful opportunity" for mass deregulation, and warns that "a fight is going to be coming" on the environment post-Brexit.
She says she has very little confidence in the new environment secretary, Michael Gove, and she hopes MPs will forgive her for not thinking the environment post-Brexit will be safe in his hands.
The first ever Tory MP for Mansfield
The next maiden speech is from Ben Bradley - the first ever Conservative MP for Mansfield. The seat had been held by Labour since 1923 - with the last three MPs representing the seat for a combined 76 years.
He speaks about the coal mining heritage of the area "of which people are rightly proud" and says he will work to protect that heritage.
Mr Bradley says that his constituency voted 72% in favour of Brexit and this is why he is making his maiden speech during this debate. He says people in Mansfield simply will not accept a deal that does not mean taking back control of our borders.
"That is a red line that must not be crossed."