AMs discuss city deals and the regional economies of Wales
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government
- Questions to the Assembly Commission
- Topical Questions
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: young carers
- Welsh Conservatives debate: regeneration schemes
- Plaid Cymru debate: a million Welsh speakers by 2050
- Short Debate: Hate crime – is it on the rise in Wales?
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Break
The committee is now having a break until 11.15am.
'Losing our young people'
"We are losing our young people and both counties are suffering depopulation, more than any other counties in Wales," says Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn.
'Financial support and devolution of powers to the regions'
Adam Price asks the Growing Mid Wales representatives to expand on the assertion that "in a national context, a growth deal for Mid Wales would mean a consistent approach across Wales in relation to both financial support and devolution of powers to the regions".
Mike Shaw, Mid Wales Regional Engagement Officer, says they are "looking for the region to be empowered to play a regional leadership role".
'Developing a growth deal approach for Mid Wales'
Hannah Blythyn asks about the commitment in Growing Mid Wales "to developing a growth deal approach for Mid Wales".
Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn says it's "early days", but that a regional approach to economic development is vital because of the distinct nature of the economy in Mid Wales – the structural dependence on agriculture, the dispersed population, the historically low rates of productivity and the high proportion of SMEs.
'Role as the rural powerhouse of Wales'
Committee chair Russell George seeks clarity about the partnership’s purpose to enable the region to "fulfil its role as the rural powerhouse of Wales".
Cllr Myfanwy Alexander says "we want to take our existing industries such as tourism and agriculture and then increase the forward-looking investment to drive those industries forward.
"Every part of Wales could benefit from what we drive forward... us leading the rural economy of Wales".
Initiative first established in 2015
Growing Mid Wales is an "inclusive regional economic partnership and engagement arrangement between the public, private and third sector", one of four that cover Wales.
Committee chair Russell George asks what the initiative, which was first established in 2015, has achieved.
Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn says it has represented the region’s interests and driven forward priorities for improvements to the local economy.
Witnesses
The first witnesses are:
Cllr Gareth Lloyd, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Ceredigion County Council
Cllr Ellen ap Gwyn, Chair of Growing Mid Wales, Leader of Ceredigion County Council
Mike Shaw, Mid Wales Regional Engagement Officer
Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, Portfolio Holder for Education, Powys County Council
Cllr Martin Weale, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Powys County Council.
Welcome to Senedd Live
The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is today discussing city deals and the regional economies of Wales.