MPs question home secretary

Minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble responds to the PNQ, saying the government will need to "review and reflect" on the level of fisheries enforcement required once the UK leaves the EU.

Lord West says the government is showing "amazing complacency" and warns that the UK could become a laughing stock if we apply rules and cannot enforce them. He urges the government to build more ships to enforce new fisheries rules.

Lord Gardiner asks the former First Sea Lord to come to Newcastle with him to see the vessel monitoring system which allow the government to know every vessel at sea in UK waters.

The Labour frontbench warn that the issue of fisheries "cannot be resolved by universal declaration".