MPs question home secretary
Summary
- Day begins with Home Office questions
- Urgent question on energy price cap
- Statements on Northern Ireland and Grenfell Tower fire
- MPs then consider Air Travel Organisers' Licensing Bill
- Peers start day with questions, then aid budget and air quality in London
- There's a PNQ on fishing
Lord West - 'Amazing complacency' from government
Private notice question
House of Lords
Parliament
Minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble responds to the PNQ, saying the government will need to "review and reflect" on the level of fisheries enforcement required once the UK leaves the EU.
Lord West says the government is showing "amazing complacency" and warns that the UK could become a laughing stock if we apply rules and cannot enforce them. He urges the government to build more ships to enforce new fisheries rules.
Lord Gardiner asks the former First Sea Lord to come to Newcastle with him to see the vessel monitoring system which allow the government to know every vessel at sea in UK waters.
The Labour frontbench warn that the issue of fisheries "cannot be resolved by universal declaration".
Labour asks for immigration amnesty after Grenfell Tower fire
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tells the House "one of the things stopping people coming forward is concerns about immigration status" and asks for an "immigration amnesty".
Home Office Minister Nick Hurd says the government is aware of this issue and has "communicated advice intended to reassure" people.
Leaving the London Fisheries Convention
Private notice question
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour’s Lord West of Spithead, a former chairman of National Security Forum, is asking a private notice question about the enforcement and policing of new regulations for UK inshore fishing waters.
At the weekend, the government announced that the UK will withdraw from the London Fisheries Convention (LFC).
The London Fisheries Convention allows vessels from five European countries to fish in UK waters. The LFC was signed in 1964, eleven years before the UK joined the European Union.
The LFC allows vessels from France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands to fish in UK waters.
Vessels from other countries are permitted to fish within six to 12 nautical miles of the UK's coastline.
The government has said that there will be a two-year withdrawal period from the LFC, starting today.
Lib Dem peer asks for mandatory sprinklers in new school buildings
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Education Minister Lord Nash rises once more to answer peers, and says that the government is committed to review and act appropriately on any findings from the fire at Grenfell.
The government is undertaking a review of all school buildings, he says.
Baroness Walmsley says that the London Fire Brigade undertook 184 school fire consultations last year and found that only 2% were fitted with sprinklers, sayign this suggests that current guidance is not being followed.
She asks the government to commit to mandatory sprinklers in new and refurbished school buildings.
Lord Nash says that all new schools must comply with fire safety regulations before they are allowed to open and says that the number of fires in schools has halved in the last 10 years.
Ministers urged to act before Grenfell Tower inquiry
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Bill Esterson asks the home secretary to review fire prevention and safety regulations, ban the use of flammable material in cladding and ensure that fire inspections are not outsourced to private firms.
He says survivors are "concerned at the proposed scope" of the public inquiry and urges ministers to "act now" on boosting the number of fire safety inspectors.
Police and Fire Minister Nick Hurd says an expert advisory panel has been set up, but agrees that we do not need to wait for the conclusion of the inquiry to review regulations and reexamine inspections.
School fire safety question
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Baroness Walmsley is asking the government in the light of the Grenfell Tower fire, what plans it has to review their guidance on fire safety in new and existing school buildings.
The 24-floor Grenfell Tower in north Kensington was engulfed by a massive fire during the night of 14 June.
The fire is believed to have begun on the fourth floor of the residential tower block and spread quickly. The fire affected all floors of the building from the second floor up.
Forty fire engines and around 250 firefighters went to tackle the blaze.
Fire safety standards in schools was revised in the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005. Under the revised orders fire safety standards in schools must "remain current and adequate".
Labour: 'Come clean' about changes to overseas aid
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Collins asks what changes the government wants to make to overseas development aid, saying ministers should "come clean and consult properly".
He goes on to say that if the UK went alone on these changes it would break the international rules based agreements we have and have "severe consequences" for overseas development.
Minister Lord Bates says the UK is not going alone on this, and says that the existing rules "are not perfect". He tells peers that it is "essential" that the UK preserves the primary focus of overseas aid - that it is economic support for development.
Cable open to cross-party Brexit working
What has been spent by the FCO overseas?
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Lord Collins of Highbury is asking the government about its manifesto commitment to work with like-minded countries to change the rules relating to overseas development assistance.
In 2015 the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spent over £135m on "education projects" around the world
Over £50m was spent by the FCO on projects geared to "promote human rights" in 2015, and almost £10m was spent projects "aimed at preventing and resolving conflict".
Teamwork
Labour challenges youth services cuts
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Minister Lord Ashton of Hyde responds by saying that local authorities are responsible for assessing local needs for youth services and allocating funding, before adding that the government is investing £80m through the youth investment fund.
Baroness Gardner says that local authorities are all cutting back, and says that her local youth centre is being cut back by the local council. She says young people need their outlooks broadened and adds that youth centres help prevent knife crime.
Labour's Lord Harris of Harringey says local cuts are "inevitable" due to central government decreasing local funding, and Crossbencher the Earl of Listowel agrees - saying services have been "cut to ribbons".
Lord Ashton says that many local authorities have looked anew at how to provide local services, and adds that it is preferable that local funding decisions are made at the local level rather than by central government.
Labour criticises police pay levels
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Making her debut at the dispatch box, shadow Home Office minister Louise Haigh challenges the government on a real-terms pay cut to the "bravest and best" in the police.
Policing Minister Nick Hurd says he wants to ensure they are "paid fairly" and how this is achieved will be kept under active review.
There are groans as he mentions the deficit left by Labour.
Funding for youth services
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Baroness Gardner of Parkes is asking what assessment has been made of the need for youth services and how the government proposes to fund those services.
A survey by the union Unison found that between 2010 and 2016 councils had cut more than £300m from youth services.
Unison also says that more than 3,000 youth services jobs have been lost and 600 youth centres have closed since 2010.
In response to the survey, the government urged councils to look at "new ways" of delivering youth services.
Minister - fall in arts 'more than made up for' by increased IT take-up
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding to the question on the Ebacc, education minister Lord Nash says the result of the consultation and the government response will be published "in due course", before adding that he hopes it will be soon.
The Earl of Clancarty asks if the long delay in releasing the consultation and government response is because of concerns expressed that the Ebacc excludes arts and design subjects.
The crossbencher adds that the take-up of design and technology and arts subjects have dropped in recent years, before saying "the Ebacc must be scrapped".
Lord Nash responds that he is encouraged to see we have improved the quality of these "core" subjects, and says the drop in arts and design subjects is "more than made up" for in a substantial increase in the take-up of computing and IT.
New team welcomed
Home secretary defends child sex abuse inquiry
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
The first question today is from Labour's Lisa Nandy, about the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse and the withdrawal of the charity Survivors of Organised and Institutional Abuse from that inquiry.
Ms Nandy says it's "really serious" the group has withdrawn and calls the Sutton review of the inquiry "a whitewash".
Home Secretary Amber Rudd insists the inquiry has made "real differences" which she urges MPs not to underestimate.
English Baccalaureate question
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbench peer the Earl of Clancarty is asking the government when it will respond to the public consultation “Implementing the English Baccalaureate” which closed on 29 January 2016.
The English Baccalaureate is a measure of school performance at GCSE level in "core academic subjects" - which the government defines as a language, English, maths, history or geography, and science.
The Department for Education ran a consultation on the English Baccalaureate from October 2015 to January 2016, but despite closing 18 months ago the government has not responded to the consultation.
Key issues outlined
Monday in the Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers begin their day at 2.30pm this afternoon with the usual half hour session of questions to government ministers. Questions today cover various topics including the public consultation on implementing the English Baccalaureate; funding for youth services; and fire safety in schools.
Labour's Lord West of Spithead will then ask a private notice question on the enforcement and policing of new regulations for UK inshore fishing waters.
Then the former Lord Speaker Baroness D'Souza will lead a debate on the case for measuring the impact of the United Kingdom’s development aid budget.
After that debate, ministers will repeat two statements and the answer to an urgent question from the Commons. The first is an update on the Grenfell Tower fire, the second is an update on the political situation in Northern Ireland, and the urgent question is on energy price caps.
The last business of the day is a debate on air quality in London.
Today in the Commons
Coming up...
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs start their day at 2.30pm with Home Office questions, followed by an urgent question from Labour's Alan Whitehead on Ofgem's proposal to consult on capping energy prices for low-income households.
Then James Brokenshire outlines developments in talks aimed at restoring devolved government in Northern Ireland, before Communities Secretary Sajid Javid gives an update on the Grenfell Tower fire.
After that, there'll be a second-reading debate on the Air Travel Organisers' Licensing Bill, which aims to modernise the ATOL (Air Travel Organisers' Licensing) scheme, a scheme managed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to protect consumers if a licensed firm goes out of business.
Today's adjournment debate is led by Labour MP Keith Vaz, on the safety of children at theme parks.
Good afternoon
Welcome to the start of another week in Westminster. We'll be crossing over to the Commons and the Lords at 2.30pm - there's plenty going on in both chambers today.
If you want to know more about the week ahead, don't forget our BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog - it outlines what you can expect in the next few days from Parliament.
And follow us on Twitter at @BBCParliament for more...