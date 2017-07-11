Trade Union (Wales) Bill passes Stage 3

The bill is intended to ensure restrictions making it harder to call strikes, brought in by the UK Government's Trade Union Act, will not apply to Welsh public services.
Statement by the Minister for Lifelong Learning and Welsh Language
Now another statement by the Minister for Lifelong Learning and Welsh Language: Update on the Ministerial Taskforce for the South Wales Valleys.
Carwyn Jones believes the heat and the divisions surrounding the Welsh language have been consigned to the history books. This strategy is likely to put that view to the test in a number of communities. There is no major new funding, so any rise in Welsh-medium education will have to be matched by a corresponding reduction in capacity in English-language schools. How controversial that proves depends on the role of local authorities who will be crucial in the entire process. The Welsh Government's "hearts and minds" approach will have to be prepared to deal with complaints that Welsh-medium education is getting the lion's share of new funding. One of the central pillars of the argument from ministers is that this is not a central government diktat, but a response to the increase in demand for Welsh-medium education across many different communities".
Stage 3 completed
That completes Stage 3 of the Trade Union (Wales) Bill.
Guide to Public Bills and Acts
There is generally a four-stage process for the consideration of a Public Bill involving:
Keeping agency worker cover ban in strikes in Welsh public sector
The next group of amendments relates to a prohibition on using temporary workers to cover industrial action.
Rules stopping employers from using agency workers to cover strikers will be protected in the public sector under Welsh Government plans.
A UK Government consultation was held on changing the rules in 2015 but the idea has not been put into action.
Currently employment regulations prevent firms and organisations from providing agency workers to cover the duties performed by an employee on strike.
UK ministers consulted in 2015 on removing the regulation, saying it was committed to tackling the "disproportionate impact of strikes in important public services".
The Welsh Government now wants to add protections to the Trade Union Bill that would stop agency workers being used in the Welsh public sector if the regulation was lifted.
The Welsh Conservatives oppose this, but their amendments are rejected.
Third group of amendments not passed
The next group of amendments in the name of Janet Finch-Saundersare on requirements relating to ballot before action by trade union, and removing definitions of devolved Welsh authorities.
"These amendments deserve to be defeated", says Mark Drakeford.
The amendments are not passed.
'This isn't a pantomime'
"This isn't a pantomime" says the Llywydd Elin Jones in a rowdy Siambr.
Janet Finch-Saunders' amendment on facility time rejected
Janet Finch-Saunders' second amendment seeks publication requirements in relation to facility time.
Mark Drakeford says the Conservatives are not interested in telling the public about the advantages of facility time, and the amendment seeks to establish a "biased one-sided account".
The amendment is again rejected with 12 for and 43 against.
UKIP opposing all the Stage 3 amendments
Gareth Bennett says UKIP will be backing this Bill and opposing all the Stage 3 amendments by the Conservatives.
Janet Finch-Saunders' amendment 1 rejected
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government Mark Drakeford calls on AMs to reject Janet Finch-Saunders' amendment 1.
"The amendment sets out to solve a problem that does not exist," he says.
12 members were for the amendment, 43 against.
'Taxpayer shouldn't be funding the collection of union subs'
Janet Finch-Saunders' amendment relates to the restriction on deduction of union subscriptions from wages in public sector.
"In the 21st century, the taxpayer shouldn't be funding the collection of union subs," she says.
Summary of Stage 2 changes
Stage 3 of bill
Finally today, after a 10 minute break, we have a debate on Stage 3 of the Trade Union (Wales) Bill.
The bill is intended to ensure restrictions making it harder to call strikes, brought in by the UK Government's Trade Union Act, will not apply to Welsh public services.
The taskforce was announced last July.
Alun Davies has pledged an "industrial renaissance".
'No major new funding'
A recent parliamentary report found around 7,500 patients were infected by imported blood products.
Business Statement and Announcement
The next item in the Siambr is the Business Statement and Announcement where the Leader of the House Jane Hutt outlines the future business of the Assembly.