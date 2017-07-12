AMs quiz health secretary
Summary
- Children, Young People and Education Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Topical Questions
- Motion to approve the Official Languages Scheme for the Fifth Assembly and note the compliance report for the period 2015-2017
- Debate by Individual Members: specialist paediatric rheumatology
- Debate on the 'Live Music Protection in Wales' Petition
- Short Debate: Remembering Srebrenica
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Severely limited' funding for training?
The Welsh Government has also provided funding for training for specialist perinatal training in 2016-17 at a total cost of £9,750.
Hefin David asks whether that is "severely limited".
Mr Gething replies, "in terms of health boards' sums of money it's not huge, but the challenge is what you do and how you can provide that training".
Distances to access a mother and baby unit
"A situation where mothers are having to travel long distances to access a mother and baby unit is unacceptable," says Llyr Gruffydd.
Mr Gething replies, "the reality is that mothers right across the UK will likely need to travel a distance to get to a mother and baby unit".
'It brings home the importance of getting these services right'
Darren Millar refers to the newborn baby found in a bus shelter in Towyn, Conwy county in his constituency.
He says, "I've no idea of the frame of mind of the mum of that newborn... She may well have benefitted from some support, may well have been looking for some support during her pregnancy and for whatever reason hasn't been able to achieve that.
"It brings home the importance of getting these services right".
Background - Mind Cymru
Mind Cymru say around 30% of parents suffer anxiety or depression in the first year after their baby's birth.
'Very powerful evidence' from the third sector
Julie Morgan says the committee has received "very powerful evidence" from the third sector, with first-hand experience of women who have experienced these difficulties.
"We were struck by the hand to mouth way they were operating".
'Never a perfect answer'
Questioned on the allocation of the £1.5m additional investment, Mr Gething says "there is never a perfect answer".
The plans submitted by LHBs for the use of the £1.5m investment included proposals to recruit around 30 new specialist staff.
There is now a perinatal mental health service in place in "nearly all of Wales", with the final service at Betsi Cadwaladr UHB in place this month.
£1.5m of recurrent funding
Mr Gething reminds the committee members that in June 2015, the Welsh Government announced £1.5m of new recurrent funding to improve mental health outcomes for women with perinatal illnesses, their babies and families.
The funding would be used to establish community based specialist perinatal services across every health board in Wales.
Perinatal Mental Health - Evidence session 11
The members are holding an inquiry into Perinatal Mental Health - Evidence session 11.
Giving evidence with Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport are:
