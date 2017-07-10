MPs hear statement on court ruling on Saudi deal

HoL

Lib Dem former leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem says it's conceivable the terrorism inspired by so-called Islamic State may not be defeated, and we should be focusing on containment and deterrence.

He argues the terrorists' course of action has been "decided upon because of its effectiveness - in provoking fear and extreme responses, which undermine our values".

He warns that to tackle the threat with more powers for the state would be "irreparably damaging to freedom of our society".