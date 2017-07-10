MPs hear statement on court ruling on Saudi deal
Summary
- Defence questions start Commons day
- MPs debate Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill
- There are two statements: the PM on the G20 and on export licensing
- Peers question government ministers
- Lords then debate current security situation in the UK
Live Reporting
By Esther Webber and Patrick Cowling
All times stated are UK
High Court judgement on export licensing statement
Export licensing statement
House of Commons
Parliament
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is now giving a statement on the High Court ruling on the legality of UK arms deals with Saudi Arabia.
Trade with America
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Vince Cable asks about a potential bilateral trade agreement with the United States and whether the prime minister will accept lower food standards and investment protection mechanisms that will overrule British courts.
Theresa May responds saying that he's asking about arrangements in negotiations which have not yet taken place.
UK offer to EU citizens 'falls short'
New counter-terror powers could be 'irreparably damaging' - Lord Campbell
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem former leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem says it's conceivable the terrorism inspired by so-called Islamic State may not be defeated, and we should be focusing on containment and deterrence.
He argues the terrorists' course of action has been "decided upon because of its effectiveness - in provoking fear and extreme responses, which undermine our values".
He warns that to tackle the threat with more powers for the state would be "irreparably damaging to freedom of our society".
Campaign momentum continues
More information on Commission's position on EURATOM
Support for Italy and Greece
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Alberto Costa welcomes additional assistance being given to Italy to deal with migration across the Mediterranean.
He says Greece also has a "huge burden to bear" and asks if the delegation sent to Italy might also be sent to Greece.
The prime minister says that the government is "mirroring in Italy what we have already offered to Greece" before adding that the EU deal with Turkey has seen significant reduction of people crossing the Aegean.
"We will certainly ensure we give as much support as we can to Italy," she says.
'Bizarre and dangerous' US-Russia alliance
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Mary Creagh asks about intelligence sharing with the United States in the wake of leaks to press after the Manchester bombing and President Trump's meeting with President Putin.
She asks for an assurance that UK intelligence assets on cyber warfare will not be "compromised or shared" in any way as long as there is a risk due to the "bizarre and dangerous" alliance with the Russians.
The prime minister says the UK is able to share intelligence with confidence with the Americans and says the government takes cyber security "extremely seriously".
She adds that the government "recognises and understands" the threat Russian plays in the area of cyber security.
Listen to nations on Brexit, says Jones

First minister says collaboration is needed to protect UK unity from "the seed of division".
Not keen?
Move on Euratom 'causing concern' among MPs
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Hilary Benn says there is growing concern across the House on the government's proposal to withdraw from the Euratom Treaty (the European atomic energy community) due to the implications for the movement of scientists, nuclear material, and life-saving radiotherapies.
"What is there to gain from such a policy" for the UK nuclear industry? he asks.
Theresa May says that membership of Euratom is "inextricably linked" to membership of the EU but says the government wants to ensure it maintains relationships.
She says that countries around the world have relationships with Euratom without being a member of the EU.
What happened at the G20?
G20 statement
The G20 is made up of the 19 leading economies in the world - plus the European Union, who meet twice a year.
There are also guest members and a selected few countries invited to the event.
Leaders of 19 nations at the G20 summit in Germany have renewed their pledge to implement the Paris deal on climate change, despite the US pulling out.
President Trump and President Putin held their first face-to-face talks at the summit.
Theresa May also met the US President who said that a UK-US trade deal could "happen quickly".
UK outside single market 'would be ruinous' - SNP
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford addresses the statement for his party.
He says the G20 summit was "an eye-opening event" to the realities of a UK "floundering around on the world stage desperately trying to win friends".
Mr Blackford also warns against the "disastrous and unpredictable" alliance with the US president on trade.
He says that the UK outside the single market "would be ruinous" and adds that our EU partners are "moving on without us whilst the UK turns in on itself".
The MP also accuses the government of "staggering hypocrisy" for asking about terrorist funding at the summit whilst it is sitting on a report on terror funding in the UK, calling it an "absolute outrage".
The phrase 'hypocrisy' alerts the Speaker - and Mr Blackford is told to withdraw any accusation against the prime minister personally, which he does.
Ex-MI5 director: Terror threat is 'unprecedented'
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher and former director of MI5 Baroness Manningham-Buller begins by reminding the House that the "pressure on police, MI5 and other agencies is relentless" in the current situation.
She says the scale of the terror threat in the UK is "genuinely unprecedented".
She highlights that even though individuals may be on the security services' radar, they face "acute choices of where to focus and how to rate threats".
May: UK leads on tackling global tax avoidance
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The prime minister replies to the leader of the opposition's attacks on her government's record.
She says that the UK has led on tackling global tax avoidance, saying this is only on the agenda of these meetings because David Cameron put it there.
On trade deals, the prime minister says she is "very happy" to tell MPs that the UK is already working with the Americans, and Australians and India on a trade deal.
She responds to Mr Corbyn's comment that the government should talk about trade deals by saying "we need someone doing these things".
Mrs May finishes by saying the government has an ambitious agenda to change this country - which prompts jeers from the Labour benches.
Labour peer calls for terrorism training for security guards
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord Harris of Haringey says part of the question is "how much we want to change the look and feel of our towns and city to reduce only slightly the number who might be killed".
"We can never guarantee" complete safety, he adds.
He raises the idea of specialist counter-terror training for civilian security guards, who may often be first on the scene of an attack.
"Preparedness has to be proactive - we need a mindset of community security and resilience," he urges.
'Just when we need strong government we have weakness' - Corbyn
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Jeremy Corbyn now responds to the statement and he is keen to take Mrs May up on her offer for ideas from other parties.
He says he will gladly furnish her with a copy of the Labour election manifesto or "better still" have an early election "so the people of the country can decide".
The government has run out of steam at a pivotal time for the country, Mr Corbyn says.
"Just when we need strong government we have weakness."
He also lambastes the prime minister for not being unequivocal with President Trump on his decision to leave the Paris Agreement, which he calls "reckless and very dangerous".
Mr Corbyn says the fact that Mrs May only met Trump informally and belatedly is a "complete neglect of her duty to our people and the planet".
May 'dismayed' at US leaving Paris Agreement
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
On terrorism, Mrs May says she called on industry to deal with extremist material online quicker, and also planned to meet the challenge of foreign fighters returning from the fighting in Syria.
She says the summit dealt with making a global economy which works for everyone by ensuring that trade is "not just free but fair for all".
The prime minister says the UK and G20 partners reaffirmed commitment to the Paris climate agreement, saying there is not a choice between de-carbonisation and economic growth.
She is "dismayed" at the United States' withdrawal from the agreement, she says, telling MPs that she spoke personally to President Trump to persuade him to rethink his decision to leave the deal.
View from the press gallery
Parliamentary reporters tweet
G20 'showed a global Britain'
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May says the summit showed how a global Britain can play "a key role" in shaping international responses to some of the biggest challenges of our time, including on terrorism, trade, climate change, international development, migration, modern slavery, and women's economic empowerment.
The UK made leading contributions on issues which critically affect the national interest but can only be addressed by working with our international partners, she says.
G20 statement under way
G20 statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Prime Minister Theresa May is now on her feet in the House of Commons chamber making a statement on the G20 summit in Hamburg over the weekend.
'Four million fewer people under IS rule' since 2015 - Fallon
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith welcomes the retaking of Mosul, calling it a "challenging and complex" operation and pays tribute to all forces involved.
She reiterates that the battle against so-called Islamic State is "far from over" and asks what further support UK forces will provide.
The defence secretary agrees with Ms Griffiths' statement and tells MPs that the RAF has been involved in 1,400 strikes in the last three years, the Army has trained 50,000 Iraqi and Peshmerga forces, and the Royal Navy has been guarding American and French carriers.
He says that although the military campaign is not over, there are four million fewer people under IS rule since Parliament granted permission for the UK to be involved in the campaign.
Government's policing and security record defended
Security debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers move on to the main debate today, which is on the UK's current security situation.
This year has seen several fatal terror attacks - on Westminster Bridge, London Bridge and Finsbury Park mosque in the capital, as well as the bombing of Manchester Arena.
In this context, the government has been criticised for the level of investment in the police and the reduction of officer numbers.
Opening the debate, government spokesperson Baroness Vere of Norbiton pays tribute to the "bravery, sacrifice and professionalism" of police officers as well as the communities which "come together in the face of these senseless acts".
She points out the government has protected police budgets in real terms since 2015 and there's been an uplift in the number of armed police, but acknowledges there is no room for complacency.
Increasing the defence budget over this Parliament
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to a question on the defence budget, Sir Michael Fallon says the budget will increase by at least half a percent above inflation for every year of this Parliament and the government has committed to maintaining the Nato target of 2% of national expenditure to be spent in the defence budget.
The defence secretary says that defence spending by the UK's allies has been increasing and many have now pledged to meet the Nato 2% target.
The rising defence budget means more armoured vehicles and more cutting edge equipment for the armed forces, he says.
Minister: UK will fly the Union Jack, not the Jolly Roger, after Brexit
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord McNally points out it has been over a year since the London anti-corruption summit, challenging the government to explain why it hasn't yet produced a strategy.
He raises concerns the UK could fly the Jolly Roger after Brexit, and "buccaneer its way around the world with scant regard for things like money laundering".
Cabinet Office spokesman Lord Young of Cookham assures him the strategy is being prepared and will be published shortly.
He quips: "I prefer the Union Jack to the Jolly Roger", and adds Britain has a "reputation for integrity around the world" which he hopes will be enhanced after Brexit.
He's also asked about plans to introduce a register of beneficial ownership, which were meant to be finalised in June.
He says "good work" is being done in this area.
New mental health strategy for the army
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Nusrat Shani asks about mental health support in the Armed Forces Covenant.
Minister Tobias Ellwood says there will be agreement across the House that "we must look after" those in the Armed Forces, and says the government is launching a new mental health strategy at the end of the month.
The strategy will work with allies to share best practice on how to look after veterans.
Labour MP: Armed forces should get 'real terms pay rise'
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith says that since the prime minister has now signaled she is prepared to work across the House, she has a "constructive offer" for the government.
She calls on the government to amend the armed forces bill currently in the House of Lords, to "give a real terms pay rise" for the armed forces.
She says the Armed Forces Pay Review Body is "severely restrained" by the overall cap of 1% on public sector pay.
Sir Michael Fallon says everyone wants to see the armed forces properly remunerated, but questions whether Labour's pay increase would be properly costed.
Fallon: 'I expect to continue cooperation' after Brexit
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to a question on defence and Brexit, Sir Michael says that "Europe remains our continent and we will continue to play our part in its defence".
He is asked about continued membership of EU defence organisations such as the European Defence Agency (EDA), and replies by saying that although they are yet to reach foreign policy in the negotiations, "I expect to continue the cooperation I have with other defence ministers".
On the EDA, Sir Michael says that it is important "but not the only forum", and that Nato is the UK's main defensive alliance.
Peer warns over Snapchat controls
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
The first question in the Lords is from Conservative peer and TalkTalk ex-chief executive Baroness Harding of Winscombe, who asks about the government's plans to set up a data ethics commission.
She warns various uses of data are "growing so fast" that they are difficult to keep track of, naming parents' inability to protect their children's location from Snap Map, the mapping element of social media platform Snapchat.
Culture Minister Lord Ashton of Hyde agrees this is a "critical" question and reiterates the government's commitment to plans set out in the Conservative manifesto to create a "sound ethical framework" for how data is used.
But he stops short of promising an expert commission, saying ministers will consult regulators and stakeholders on what form it should take.
Nato in Eastern Europe
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon responds to a question about Nato contributions in Eastern Europe, saying the Nato presence in this region is designed to "defend our allies and deter our adversaries".
He says that it is good that both Congress and the President of the United States have committed to Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which is the principle of collective defence.
Vernon Coaker, once the shadow defence secretary, says it is good to hear the President reinforce the need for Nato.
Peers reminded to wear passes
House of Lords
Parliament
The Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler, tells peers that a recent security review found there is a "small but significant number" of members and staff who are not wearing their passes.
He encourages them to wear their passes at all times.
Australia aims for UK trade deal 'soon'
Coming up...
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers start their day at 2.30pm with questions to the government on data ethics, reopening railway lines in the north of England, funding for disabled pupils, and the government's anti-corruption strategy.
After 4.30pm, Lords Leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park will repeat a statement on the G20 summit, and the main business is a debate on the current security situation in the United Kingdom.
Monday in the House of Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs return to work this afternoon at 2.30pm with questions to ministers from the Ministry of Defence. This will be followed by two government statements.
The first statement is from Prime Minister Theresa May on the weekend's G20 summit in Hamburg, and the second will be given by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox on the High Court judgement on export licensing with regards to arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
The main business of the day will be the second reading of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill.
Last but by no means least today will be an adjournment debate on the future of King George Hospital, Ilford by the local MP, Labour's Mike Gapes.
