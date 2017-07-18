Questions to the First Minister
Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Business Statement and Announcement
- Debate: The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
- Statement: Rail Services and Metro Procurement
- Statement: Local Government Reform
- Statement: The Development Bank of Wales
- Debate: The General Principles of the Abolition of the Right to Buy and Associated Rights (Wales) Bill
- Debate: The First Supplementary Budget 2017-18
- Debate: Stage 4 of the Trade Union (Wales) Bill