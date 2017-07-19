AMs quiz the finance secretary

He says "the fee scheme that was originally envisaged was a kind of registration scheme but which actually morphed into a licensing scheme, and the fee levels were dramatically different than those originally proposed.
"That came like a sort of rabbit punch to many people, and if the option had been available at an early stage, clearly set out, the process of scrutiny of the legislation and the putative costs of it would have been much more open".
Mr Drakeford replies, "I agree that a range of choices exposes potential cost consequences more clearly".
'Elasticity of demand a very real issue'
Mike Hedges asks how do people producing Regulatory Impact Assessments work out elasticity of demand.
Mr Drakeford replies "this is a very real issue in the social services bill for example".
He says when the Scottish Government abolished charges for home care, the cost to the government was far in excess of what they had estimated "because there was a huge reservoir of latent demand which had been suppressed by charging".
'A single additional donation of a kidney would cover all the costs of the bill'
Mr Drakeford says financial estimates are difficult when legislation seeks to change behaviour.
He also refers to Wales becoming the first country in the UK to introduce a system of presumed consent for organ donation.
"We were confident that a single additional donation of a kidney would cover all the costs of the bill because the costs of dialysis are very significant," he says.
Producing Regulatory Impact Assessments
Committee chair Simon Thomas asks the cabinet secretary whether he thinks the current method of producing Regulatory Impact Assessments is effective.
Mr Drakeford says he has taken 10 bills through the assembly and "the basic way RIAs are produced is the right one".
Witnesses
Giving evidence with Mr Drakeford are:
Jonathan Price - Chief Economist, Welsh Government;
Andrew Hobden - Economic Appraisal and Analysis Team, Welsh Government.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Finance Committee is holding an inquiry into the financial estimates accompanying legislation.
This morning's evidence session is with the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government Mark Drakeford.
RIA not the IRA
When Nick Ramsay trips up pronouncing RIA (Regulatory Impact Assessments), committee chair Simon Thomas points out that "one witness kept calling them the IRA".
'Three different inspectors, doing effectively the same work'
Eluned Morgan says some care home owners have told her that they have "three different inspectors going in, doing effectively the same work, which is effectively a cost to those private care homes".
Mr Drakeford says "costs are often easy to quantify, benefits are more difficult to pin down".
