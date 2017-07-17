MPs question local government ministers

AFP/Getty Images

Peers return to action at 2.30pm this afternoon for their daily half hour of oral questions to government ministers.

The main business of the day will be debates on two committee reports. The first is on a report by the European Union Committee entitled Brexit: UK–EU movement of people.

Before the second debate gets underway, Education Minister Lord Nash will repeat a statement from the Commons on a "schools update".

The second debate is on an Economic Affairs Committee report called The Price of Power: Reforming the Electricity Market .