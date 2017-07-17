MPs question local government ministers
You can watch BBC Parliament on Freeview channel 131. Follow us on Twitter @BBCParliament.
Summary
- Communities and local government questions
- Urgent question on anticipated executions in Saudi Arabia, followed by statement on schools
- Emergency debate on parliamentary business
- Motion on international immunities and privileges
- Debate on abuse and intimidation during general election campaign.
- Adjournment debate on acid attacks
- Peers question government ministers
- Debates on Brexit; then on electricity market
Live Reporting
By Patrick Cowling and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
And in tennis news...
PA's parliamentary editor tweets
Monday in the House of Lords
Coming up...
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers return to action at 2.30pm this afternoon for their daily half hour of oral questions to government ministers.
The main business of the day will be debates on two committee reports. The first is on a report by the European Union Committee entitled Brexit: UK–EU movement of people.
Before the second debate gets underway, Education Minister Lord Nash will repeat a statement from the Commons on a "schools update".
The second debate is on an Economic Affairs Committee report called The Price of Power: Reforming the Electricity Market.
Monday in the House of Commons
A busy day ahead...
House of Commons
Parliament
We begin with Communities and Local Government Questions with Secretary Sajid Javid at 2:30pm.
Then there's an urgent auestion on the anticipated executions of 14 men and boys in Saudi Arabia, tabled by Lib Dem Tom Brake.
There'll be a statement update on schools given by the Education Secretary, Justine Greening.
An emergency debate has been granted on the scheduling of Parliamentary business. This was requested by the shadow leader of the House, Valerie Vaz, last Thursday. It relates to the fact that the decision was made to make this a two year Parliamentary term before the Queen's Speech was made and Labour says there's a lack of Opposition Day debates for other parties.
Then, there will be a couple of motions tabled by the Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom.
Penultimately, we have a debate on the abuse and intimidation of candidates and the public during the 2017 general election.
Finally, we finish with an adjournment debate tabled by Stephen Timms - this is on the recent increase of acid attacks in East London.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of the last week in Westminster before the summer recess.
Plenty going on for the last few days - check out BBC parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog for more details about events coming up.
And remember, we're on Twitter @BBCParliament - you can pick up plenty of what we're up to there...