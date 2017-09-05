MPs hold debate on Venezuela

HoC

The next speaker is Conservative MP Simon Clarke.

He begins by deploring the Early Day Motion , tabled in 2013, which congratulated President Maduro on his victory and the continuation of "Chavez's Socialist revolution".

He notes that there were 13 signatures "on this nonsense" including those of the current leader of the Opposition and the shadow chancellor.

He accuses Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell of either being "blind to the point of crippling naivety" or "complicit in actively misrepresenting Venezuela as a socialist paradise".

Labour MP John Spellar intervenes to urge the MP to work across party lines "rather than spending time scoring cheap political points".