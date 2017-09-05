MPs hold debate on Venezuela
Summary
- Debate on the political situation in Venezuela
- Labour MP Graham Jones leading debate
- Main chamber starts at 2.30pm with Justice questions
- Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from Non-Domestic Rates) Bill next
- Peers meet at 2.30pm for questions
- Lords then debate Air Travel Organisers' Licensing Bill
- Debate on Brexit and UK-Irish relations to come
Live Reporting
By Kate Whannel and Esther Webber
All times stated are UK
Conservative MP attacks Jeremy Corbyn's stance on Venezuela
Venezuela debate
Westminster Hall
The next speaker is Conservative MP Simon Clarke.
He begins by deploring the Early Day Motion, tabled in 2013, which congratulated President Maduro on his victory and the continuation of "Chavez's Socialist revolution".
He notes that there were 13 signatures "on this nonsense" including those of the current leader of the Opposition and the shadow chancellor.
He accuses Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell of either being "blind to the point of crippling naivety" or "complicit in actively misrepresenting Venezuela as a socialist paradise".
Labour MP John Spellar intervenes to urge the MP to work across party lines "rather than spending time scoring cheap political points".
Returning MPs to get Brexit update
Jones: UK government must show resolve
Venezuela debate
Westminster Hall
In concluding Graham Jones urges the government to show resolve through "tangible actions".
"Condemnation is not enough," he adds.
Specifically he urges the government to target those in the Maduro government responsible for "human right violations, drug trafficking and breaches in democracy".
He calls for sanctions against these individuals and a ban on exporting weapons that might be used for internal repression.
Chavistas 'funnel cocaine to the West'
Venezuela debate
Westminster Hall
Labour MP Graham Jones tells MPs that the consequences of the political situation in Venezuela has reached his constituency doorstep.
He explains that a constituent of his came to him when her son died of a cocaine overdose and argues that Venezuela is the "key trafficking route" for the drug.
He argues that Chavistas, through President Maduro, "facilitate and funnel" cocaine to the West.
"And it is my constituents and their families are bearing the brunt," he adds.
Venezuela debate begins
Westminster Hall
This first item of business is a Westminster Hall debate on the political situation in Venezuela led by Labour MP Graham Jones.
In August President Maduro created a new constituent assembly, packing it with government supporters leading to civil unrest.
The chief prosecutor's office has said at least 67 people have been killed in protest-related violence since a wave of anti-government demonstrations started in April.
The US government has approved economic sanctions against Venezuela, which it describes as a dictatorship.
What's on in Westminster Hall today?
Parliamentary reporters tweet
Good morning
Welcome back to Westminster and our coverage of what's going on in the Commons and Lords.
MPs and peers return to Parliament today and there's a packed agenda.
But we're starting the day with a debate on the political situation in Venezuela from Westminster Hall.