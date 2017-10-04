Senedd

AMs discuss arts funding

Summary

  1. Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Introduction of a Committee proposed Bill – Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
  6. Debate by Individual Members: global warming and the Paris Accord
  7. Debate on the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee's report 'Achieving the Ambition – Inquiry into the Welsh Government's new Welsh Language Strategy'
  8. Plaid Cymru debate: Welsh NHS workforce
  9. Short Debate: An M4 fit for future generations

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Cai Llwyd

All times stated are UK

'Crisis in quality of journalism about cultural activity'

"We have a real crisis in Wales in criticism, in terms of newspaper reporting and the quality of journalism about cultural activity in Wales," Mr Capaldi tells the committee.

"It's a real problem."

'Pleasantly surprised' by Fusion programme

Nick Capaldi says "we've been pleasantly surprised" by the Fusion programme, an initiative that followed Baroness Andrews’ evaluation report of opportunities for people to enjoy and take part in cultural activities.

"It's been pretty successful at encouraging new types of community engagement," he adds.

£250,000 allocated to set up music endowment

Mr Capaldi says £250,000 has been allocated to set up the music endowment, "which should be more than sufficient".

He adds the Arts Council aims to "do as much of the legal and technical administration within our own resources, so that as much of the £250,000 as possible goes into capitalizing the fund rather than being used on the set-up cost".

External and independent charity

Asked by committee chair Bethan Jenkins about plans for the music endowment fund, Nick Capaldi says he feels "the right structure is an external, independent charity" rather than an internal set-up within the Arts Council.

Nick Capaldi
BBC

Witnesses

Giving evidence are:

Nick Capaldi, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales;

David Alston, Arts Director, Arts Council of Wales.

Welcome to Senedd Live

The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee begins this morning with an evidence session on non-public funding of the arts.

Cardiff Bay
Google

