MEPs debate week's agenda

MEPs discuss new limits for cadmium in fertilisers
New EU monitoring regime for legal highs to be debated
MEP to present report on protection for whistle-blowers
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Welcome to live coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which will be getting underway shortly.
The sitting will kick off with administrative announcements, after which MEPs will have the chance to request additions or changes to this week’s agenda or make points of order.
Proposals to add a debate to the agenda have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens, and can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 38 MEPs.
In order to be formally added, an item must have the approval of a majority of MEPs – this can be shown via a show of hands.