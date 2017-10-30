MPs to debate sexual harassment
Summary
- Commons gathers at 2.30pm for communities and local government questions
- Harriet Harman asks an urgent question on sexual harassment
- Home Office Minister Nick Hurd statement on deaths in police custody
- Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to make statement on Balfour Declaration
- Next: MPs discuss a bill to introduce flexible working for the armed forces
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with questions on flu and children's mental health services
- Detailed scrutiny of data protection legislation
- Westminster Hall debate at 4.30pm on proportional representation at general elections
- Transport committee hearing on Brexit and aviation at 4.45pm
By Esther Webber, Aiden James and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
NHS 'better prepared than ever' for winter - minister
The first question is from Labour's Baroness Wheeler on the anticipated rise in flu cases this winter.
She says there's been "an alarming increase in the number of readmissions" to hospital, questioning how this will impact the NHS when beds are in more demand over the winter.
Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy tells peers that "every NHS trust has developed plans for the winter season" and the NHS is "better-prepared than ever" for winter.
Coming up...
The Lords get started at 2.30pm with questions on:
Peers will hear statements given earlier in the Commons on:
The main business is committee stage of the data protection bill, and later peers will hold a debate on the recovery of Sierra Leone from the effect of the Ebola outbreak.
MPs to hear two statements
Following the response to an urgent question on tackling sexual harassment in Parliament, MPs will hear two ministerial statements.
Home Office Minister Nick Hurd will make a statement on deaths in police custody, before Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses MPs about the centenary of the Balfour Declaration.
In 1917 the then-Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, declared in a letter that the UK would support the creation of "a national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine. The state of Israel was established 31 years later, in 1948.
Today's legislation is the second reading of the Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Bill.
Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of today's business in Parliament.
The Commons starts its day at 2.30pm with communities and local government questions - after which former Labour deputy leader, Harriet Harman asks an urgent question on sexual harassment at 3.30pm.
Commons leader Andrea Leadsom is expected to respond and to set out proposed changes to grievance procedures to tackle sexual harassment in Parliament.
Following a number of allegations in recent days about the behaviour of MPs, including serving ministers, both Downing Street and the House of Commons authorities are under pressure to act.