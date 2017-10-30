MPs to debate sexual harassment

HoL

The first question is from Labour's Baroness Wheeler on the anticipated rise in flu cases this winter.

She says there's been "an alarming increase in the number of readmissions" to hospital, questioning how this will impact the NHS when beds are in more demand over the winter.

Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy tells peers that "every NHS trust has developed plans for the winter season" and the NHS is "better-prepared than ever" for winter.