MEPs discuss Polish rule of law probe

EPA Andrzej Duda

The Polish parliament has passed three key judicial changes, prompting days of demonstrations across the country.

One proposal, giving the justice minister the right to select and dismiss judges in lower courts, was approved by Polish President Andrzej Duda in July.

However negotiations are ongoing over the future of two other changes which he decided to veto.

The first of these would require all Supreme Court judges to step down and gives the justice minister the power to decide who should stay on.

The second gives politicians control over who sits on the National Judiciary Council, which nominates Supreme Court judges.

The EU has also said a change introducing a later retirement date for male judges compared to female ones could break gender equality laws.