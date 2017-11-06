MEPs discuss Polish rule of law probe
Summary
- Frans Timmermans appears before MEPs on civil liberties committee
- EU Commission launched probe last year into rule of law in Poland
- Investigation centres on changes to judiciary in the country
Changes to Poland’s court system
Civil Liberties Committee
The Polish parliament has passed three key judicial changes, prompting days of demonstrations across the country.
One proposal, giving the justice minister the right to select and dismiss judges in lower courts, was approved by Polish President Andrzej Duda in July.
However negotiations are ongoing over the future of two other changes which he decided to veto.
The first of these would require all Supreme Court judges to step down and gives the justice minister the power to decide who should stay on.
The second gives politicians control over who sits on the National Judiciary Council, which nominates Supreme Court judges.
The EU has also said a change introducing a later retirement date for male judges compared to female ones could break gender equality laws.
Hello and welcome to this meeting of the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee in Brussels.
Today the committee is taking evidence from deputy EU Commission chief Frans Timmermans about the Commission’s probe into the rule of law in Poland.
The unprecedented inquiry was launched early last year after Poland’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government announced changes to the Constitutional Court and media laws.
A 2014 mechanism allows the Commission to press a member state to change measures considered a "systemic threat" to fundamental EU values.