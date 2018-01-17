AMs scrutinise economic action plan

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
Topical Questions
Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: proposal for a Welsh Continuation Bill
Member Debate: cannabis for medicinal purposes
Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report on Primary Care Clusters
Short Debate: The robots are coming - Wales needs a plan for automation
Background: priority sectors and a regional approach to economic development
The action plan includes cutting the number of so-called priority sectors and a regional approach to economic development.
Priority sectors reduced from nine to three - advanced manufacturing (such as semi-conductors), tradeable services (including the likes of fintech, online insurance and creative industries) and enablers (digital, renewables and energy efficiency)
Four foundation sectors - tourism, food, retail and care - a new structure of support, improving skill development and sustainable business models
Bringing together direct Welsh Government finance for business into an economy futures fund - £100m a year - with businesses having to enter into an economic contract and satisfy they are delivering at least one "call to action" in areas ranging from innovation, research and development to exports
Three chief regional officers will lead economic development in north Wales; south west and mid Wales; and south east Wales, working with existing city and growth deals, councils and regional skills partnerships.
Witnesses
Accompanying Ken Skates AM, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport, are:
Marcella Maxwell, Deputy Director for Organisational Development & Change Programme;
Simon Jones, Director, Economic Infrastructure;
Andrew Slade, Director General, Economy, Skills and Natural Resources.
The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government budget 2018-19 and the Economic Action Plan.