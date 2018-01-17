Committee

AMs scrutinise economic action plan

Summary

  1. Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: proposal for a Welsh Continuation Bill
  6. Member Debate: cannabis for medicinal purposes
  7. Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report on Primary Care Clusters
  8. Short Debate: The robots are coming - Wales needs a plan for automation

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Background: priority sectors and a regional approach to economic development

The action plan includes cutting the number of so-called priority sectors and a regional approach to economic development.

  • Priority sectors reduced from nine to three - advanced manufacturing (such as semi-conductors), tradeable services (including the likes of fintech, online insurance and creative industries) and enablers (digital, renewables and energy efficiency)
  • Four foundation sectors - tourism, food, retail and care - a new structure of support, improving skill development and sustainable business models
  • Bringing together direct Welsh Government finance for business into an economy futures fund - £100m a year - with businesses having to enter into an economic contract and satisfy they are delivering at least one "call to action" in areas ranging from innovation, research and development to exports
  • Three chief regional officers will lead economic development in north Wales; south west and mid Wales; and south east Wales, working with existing city and growth deals, councils and regional skills partnerships.

Witnesses

Accompanying Ken Skates AM, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport, are:

Marcella Maxwell, Deputy Director for Organisational Development & Change Programme;

Simon Jones, Director, Economic Infrastructure;

Andrew Slade, Director General, Economy, Skills and Natural Resources.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government budget 2018-19 and the Economic Action Plan.

