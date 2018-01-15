Commons debates defence spending

Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with questions to defence ministers
- Urgent question on the government's defence review
- Statement on the collapse of Carillion by the Cabinet Office Minister, David Lidington
- Public Administration Committee to take evidence from Sir Jeremy Heywood, the head of the UK civil service
- First Commons debate for Space Industry Bill, which paves the way for a UK spaceport
- Lords meets at 2.30pm for question-time
- Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill - first day of 'report stage'