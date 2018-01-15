MEPs debate EU energy targets
Summary
- MEPs debate new EU clean energy targets
- A move to toughen up the targets faces a vote on Wednesday
- Later they will debate electro-fishing during debate on new fishing rulebook
- They will also discuss EU financial assistance to Greece
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the first of 2018 after the Christmas break.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.