Committee

AMs discuss mental health of children

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Children, Young People and Education Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
  3. Questions to the Leader of the House
  4. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  5. Topical Questions
  6. Debate on the Finance Committee report: Inquiry into the financial estimates accompanying legislation
  7. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: City Deals and the Regional Economies of Wales
  8. Welsh Conservatives debate: Welsh Government’s 'Prosperity for All: Economic Action Plan'
  9. Short Debate: A century since women gained the right to vote, but does Wales have equality today?

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'Make care and treatment plans more simple'

Both Mr Jacobs and Ms Rhisiart say that there is confusion for young people and their families as they are not always clear about what tier of service is being provided.

They say more could be done to make care and treatment plans simple and easy for both parents and children to understand.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Patchy' independent mental health advocacy

Derith Rhisiart says that independent mental health advocacy for young people in the community is "patchy", in terms of training and awareness.

Derith Rhisiart
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Massive reduction in resources for advocacy'

Gareth Jacobs adds that since 2008 there has been a "massive reduction in resources for advocacy".

Gareth Jacobs
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Not all local health boards are commissioning Mental Health Advocacy Services'

Gareth Jacobs says that not all local health boards are commissioning Mental Health Advocacy Services (IMHA) for all age groups, which means not all children and young people are getting an active offer of IMHA service.

He says that children and young people receiving any tier of mental health support services should have access to a generic independent advocacy services.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses

National Youth Advocacy Services Cymru is giving evidence to the committee:

Derith Rhisiart, Service Manager - Advocacy in Mental Health Settings,

Gareth Jacobs, Operational Manger - Mental Health and Advocacy Provision.

NYAS is the commissioned children and young people’s independent advocacy and Independent Visitor services to over 63 local authorities across England and Wales.

Witnesses
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the emotional and mental health of children and young people.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top