AMs discuss mental health of children

Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Make care and treatment plans more simple'
Both Mr Jacobs and Ms Rhisiart say that there is confusion for young people and their families as they
are not always clear about what tier of service is being provided.
They say more could
be done to make care and treatment plans simple and easy for both
parents and children to understand.
'Patchy' independent mental health advocacy
Derith Rhisiart says that independent mental health advocacy for young people in the community is "patchy", in terms of training and awareness.
'Massive reduction in resources for advocacy'
Gareth Jacobs adds that since 2008 there has been a "massive reduction in resources for advocacy".
'Not all local health boards are commissioning Mental Health Advocacy Services'
Gareth Jacobs says that not all local health boards are commissioning Mental Health Advocacy Services (IMHA) for all age
groups, which means not all children and young people are getting an
active offer of IMHA service.
He says that children and young people receiving any
tier of mental health support services should have access to a generic
independent advocacy services.
Witnesses
National Youth Advocacy Services Cymru is giving evidence to the committee:
Derith Rhisiart, Service Manager - Advocacy in Mental Health Settings,
Gareth Jacobs, Operational Manger - Mental Health and Advocacy Provision.
NYAS is the commissioned children and young people’s independent
advocacy and Independent Visitor services to over 63 local authorities across England
and Wales.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the emotional and mental health of children and young people.
