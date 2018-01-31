AMs discuss enterprise zones

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
Topical Questions
Member Debate: leasehold residential contracts
Debate on the Petitions Committee's report on disabled people's access to public transport
Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report on perinatal mental health in Wales
Short Debate: Scores on the doors for disability access and defibrillators
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Welsh Government 'has hardly been expansive'
UKIP's David Rowlands says the Welsh Government "has hardly been expansive" in supplying information about value for money in terms of the number of jobs created.
The Welsh Government has said the zones have supported more than 10,700 jobs and the investment included infrastructure projects.
They offer financial incentives including some of the most generous grants in the UK, as well as good transport links for firms.
'Further west businesses can tend to be less sophisticated'
Stan McIlvenny, Chair of Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone, says "when you go further west businesses can tend to be less sophisticated, they are further away from the six accountancy firms, the international lawyers, etc".
Enterprise zones come to an end in July 2018
Chris Sutton, Chair of Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone, and Julian Verity, Chair of Cardiff Airport and St Athan Enterprise Zone, both confirm that their enterprise zones will come to an end in July 2018.
'Particularly vulnerable to automation'
Llanelli AM Lee Waters says "much of your focus in Cardiff Central has been on financial services, which are particularly vulnerable to automation".
Chris Sutton, Chair of Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone, denies "short-term chasing of jobs".
He adds the aim is to "uplift the skills in order that we can take advantage of the productivity gains that automation will give us".
'Still a danger there may be significant job losses at Tata'
"The thing we are waiting for in Port Talbot is a miracle," says Roger Maggs, Chair of Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone.
He adds, "The tenure of all the boards ends in July...we should have an extension at Port Talbot waterfront".
He explains, "there is still a danger there may be significant job losses at Tata".
Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone was established 18 months ago in response to Tata's decision to sell its UK operations including Port Talbot, the Uk's biggest steelworks.
Background: set up in 2012 with a £221m investment
Almost 3,000 jobs have been created since enterprise zones were set up in 2012 with a £221m investment.
The assembly's economy committee is starting an inquiry into their performance.
Eight were set up to support business growth - with 1,290 new posts created in Deeside and just six in Snowdonia.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Welsh Government 'has hardly been expansive'
UKIP's David Rowlands says the Welsh Government "has hardly been expansive" in supplying information about value for money in terms of the number of jobs created.
The Welsh Government has said the zones have supported more than 10,700 jobs and the investment included infrastructure projects.
They offer financial incentives including some of the most generous grants in the UK, as well as good transport links for firms.
'Further west businesses can tend to be less sophisticated'
Stan McIlvenny, Chair of Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone, says "when you go further west businesses can tend to be less sophisticated, they are further away from the six accountancy firms, the international lawyers, etc".
Enterprise zones come to an end in July 2018
Chris Sutton, Chair of Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone, and Julian Verity, Chair of Cardiff Airport and St Athan Enterprise Zone, both confirm that their enterprise zones will come to an end in July 2018.
'Particularly vulnerable to automation'
Llanelli AM Lee Waters says "much of your focus in Cardiff Central has been on financial services, which are particularly vulnerable to automation".
Chris Sutton, Chair of Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone, denies "short-term chasing of jobs".
He adds the aim is to "uplift the skills in order that we can take advantage of the productivity gains that automation will give us".
'Still a danger there may be significant job losses at Tata'
"The thing we are waiting for in Port Talbot is a miracle," says Roger Maggs, Chair of Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone.
He adds, "The tenure of all the boards ends in July...we should have an extension at Port Talbot waterfront".
He explains, "there is still a danger there may be significant job losses at Tata".
Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone was established 18 months ago in response to Tata's decision to sell its UK operations including Port Talbot, the Uk's biggest steelworks.
Background: set up in 2012 with a £221m investment
Almost 3,000 jobs have been created since enterprise zones were set up in 2012 with a £221m investment.
The assembly's economy committee is starting an inquiry into their performance.
Eight were set up to support business growth - with 1,290 new posts created in Deeside and just six in Snowdonia.
The Port Talbot zone, which has created 49.5 jobs, was only recently created after Tata put the UK's biggest steel plant up for sale.
Other zones are in Anglesey (502 jobs created), Cardiff Airport and St Athan (137.6), Cardiff Central (481.5), Ebbw Vale (175.5), and the Haven Waterway in Pembrokeshire (356).
Enterprise zones at 'different stages of their lifespan'
The enterprise zones are at "different stages of their lifespan", says Chris Sutton, Chair of Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are the chairs of the enterprise zone boards:
Stan McIlvenny, Chair, Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone
Chris Sutton, Chair, Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone
Roger Maggs, Chair, Port Talbot Waterfront Enterprise Zone
Julian Verity, Chair, Cardiff Airport and St Athan Enterprise Zone.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is this morning discussing enterprise zones.