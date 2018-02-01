MEPs hold Brexit rights hearing

Reuters

Under the interim Brexit deal struck in December, EU citizens currently living in the UK and vice versa will have their rights to live, work and study protected.

They will also have equal access to social security, health care, education and employment.

However Theresa May has indicated she will fight a proposal to give full residency rights to EU citizens during the transition period after Brexit.

The idea was included in EU negotiating guidelines for the transition agreed earlier this week.

Last night Guy Verhofstadt told the Guardian: “citizens' rights during the transition is not negotiable."