MEPs hold Brexit rights hearing
Summary
- MEPs on three committees taking evidence on citizens' rights after Brexit
- European Parliament Brexit lead Guy Verhofstadt to speak from 13.00 GMT
- He has said the EU's stance on residency rights during transition is 'not negotiable'
- Citizens' groups and experts will give evidence from around 13.40 GMT
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Transition troubles ahead?
European Parliament hearing on citizens' rights
Under the interim Brexit deal struck in December, EU citizens currently living in the UK and vice versa will have their rights to live, work and study protected.
They will also have equal access to social security, health care, education and employment.
However Theresa May has indicated she will fight a proposal to give full residency rights to EU citizens during the transition period after Brexit.
The idea was included in EU negotiating guidelines for the transition agreed earlier this week.
Last night Guy Verhofstadt told the Guardian: “citizens' rights during the transition is not negotiable."
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of this European Parliament hearing on citizens’ rights after Brexit.
This afternoon three of the assembly’s committees are taking evidence from experts on the likely impact of a future Brexit deal for EU and UK citizens.
The European Parliament’s Brexit spokesman Guy Verhofstadt will also speak at the start of the hearing.
MEPs will also hear from groups representing EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in Europe.