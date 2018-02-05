MEPs debate EU bond-buying programme

AFP

With the agenda approved, MEPs have been joined by European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi to debate the body's annual report for 2016.

The year saw very low inflation - well below the ECB's 2% target. The bank decided to prolong its bond-buying programme launched the year before, but announced it would be scaled back.

The programme has since been extended again, and is now due to end in September this year.

Tomorrow MEPs will vote on a report which welcomes the programme but expresses concerns about the effect it's having on asset prices and individual savers.

It also calls for the bank to show greater transparency and to be more accountable to the European Parliament for its decisions.