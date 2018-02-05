MEPs debate EU bond-buying programme
Summary
- ECB chief Mario Draghi joins MEPs to debate Bank's annual report
- Debate follows on controversial diesel emissions tests on monkeys
- Later: new rules for online retailers debated ahead of vote tomorrow
- Overhaul of EU carbon trading scheme to be discussed this evening
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
MEPs debate report into eurozone central bank
With the agenda approved, MEPs have been joined by European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi to debate the body's annual report for 2016.
The year saw very low inflation - well below the ECB's 2% target. The bank decided to prolong its bond-buying programme launched the year before, but announced it would be scaled back.
The programme has since been extended again, and is now due to end in September this year.
Tomorrow MEPs will vote on a report which welcomes the programme but expresses concerns about the effect it's having on asset prices and individual savers.
It also calls for the bank to show greater transparency and to be more accountable to the European Parliament for its decisions.
MEPs reject move to postpone vote on Wednesday
Debate on the agenda
European Parliament
Strasbourg
On behalf of the anti-EU ENF group, Front National MEP Nicholas Bay asks for Wednesday's vote on the future composition of the European Parliament to be moved to Thursday or the next plenary.
This would allow Front National MEPs to attend the funeral in Paris of their former colleague Edouard Ferrand, who died last week, he says.
MEPs began the sitting with a minute's silence to mark his death.
However the request is rejected on a show of hands.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.