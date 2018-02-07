MEPs debate reallocation of UK seats

European Parliament

Hello and welcome to this third day of this week’s European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.

First this morning MEPs are going to be talking about…themselves – or rather, what to do about the 73 seats that will be vacated by British members after Brexit.

The assembly’s constitutional affairs committee has suggested that the Parliament should shrink from 751 to 705 MEPs after the UK’s exit.

They have recommended 27 seats should be re-distributed among some member states, with the remaining 46 seats placed in reserve, possibly for a transnational constituency.

The idea has the backing of some influential figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron but has also faced criticism both inside and outside the assembly.

MEPs will vote on the draft blueprint later this morning. The final decision requires unanimous backing from the remaining EU governments.