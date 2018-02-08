MEPs debate human rights motions
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Debate on EU daylight saving time changes
- Critics say the twice-yearly changes harm economy
- Debate on three human rights motions follows
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Motion on Russian arrested Russian rights activist discussed
The first motion calls for the release of a human rights activist arrested in Russia last month.
Oyub Titiev, who was the director at the Chechen branch of the rights NGO Memorial, has been accused of illegal drug possession.
The motion calls the charges “trumped-up” and part of a wider trend of attacks and attempts to intimidate human rights workers in Chechnya.
The European Parliament awarded Memorial its Sakharov human rights prize in 2009.
MEPs debate human rights motions
That’s the debate on the co-ordination of daylight saving times in the EU.
The vote on the report will be after 11.00 GMT.
Next up are short debates on this month’s three topical human rights motions.
Italian MEP mocks 'ridiculous' debate on clock changes
Debate on EU clock changes
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Italian Lega Nord MEP Angelo Ciocca appears to have brought a clock with him to underline his opposition to the "ridiculous" debate on clock changes.
He adds that the issue doesn't appeal to his constituents in Italy, who would rather the assembly discussed issues such as employment.
Conservative MEP Jacqueline Foster says she is "totally unconvinced" by scientific reports on this topic, finding their conclusions "inconclusive".
MEPs differ over views on evidence
Debate on EU clock changes
Czech centre-right MEP Pavel Svoboda says the Parliament's transport committee has heard evidence of social downsides to changing the clocks, such as increased alcohol or tobacco consumption.
He says it is not clear why the system still exists, adding that there are "no clear energy savings" or evidence of an increased take-up of sporting activities.
However Latvian conservative Roberts Zile says there is a need for more conclusive evidence on this subject - and that without this, MEPs should not further discuss it.
Commissioner argues against changing system
Debate on EU clock changes
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc says that having "reassessed all available evidence", she is opposed to changing the current system within the EU.
The evidence is only conclusive on the point that unco-ordinated time sharing within the EU would be "detrimental to the internal market", she adds.
The evidence pointing to a negative effect on human health is "inconclusive", she says.
Downsides to health experienced by some may be "offset" by other factors such as increased leisure time, she tells MEPs.
Good morning
Welcome to this final day of this week’s European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
First up this morning MEPs will be joined by Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc to debate the co-ordination of daylight saving times in the EU.
Current EU legislation stipulates a common date in both spring and autumn on which clocks must be put forward and back respectively by one hour.
Critics of the system say there is evidence the changes negatively affect industry and the tourism sector, as well as people’s health.
Later today they will vote on a non-binding report drafted by the transport committee calling on the EU Commission to end the switches.