MEPs debate human rights motions

The first motion calls for the release of a human rights activist arrested in Russia last month.

Oyub Titiev, who was the director at the Chechen branch of the rights NGO Memorial, has been accused of illegal drug possession.

The motion calls the charges “trumped-up” and part of a wider trend of attacks and attempts to intimidate human rights workers in Chechnya.

The European Parliament awarded Memorial its Sakharov human rights prize in 2009.