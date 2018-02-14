Y Siambr

AMs debate loneliness and isolation

Summary

  1. Economy Committee discusses enterprise zones
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Unadopted roads
  6. Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report into loneliness and isolation
  7. Welsh Conservatives debate: Mental health
  8. Short Debate: Getting smart with fuel poverty

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'Some policies in recent years have been going in a different direction'

Lynne Neagle, Labour AM for Torfaen, welcomes the Welsh Government's "commitment to tackling loneliness as a national priority, but some policies in recent years have been going in a different direction".

She cites the axing of the Communities First scheme.

Lynne Neagle
'Publish strategy before 2019'

Dai Lloyd (South Wales West) presents the report which has six recommendations.

The first recommendation is that the Welsh Government "review the timescales for the development of its strategy to address loneliness and isolation, with a view to publication before 2019".

Debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report

We move on to a debate on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee's report into loneliness and isolation.

Motion on unadopted roads is passed

The motion on unadopted roads is passed without objection.

'Task-force to resolve this issue across our country'

Economy Secretary Ken Skates says the debate makes clear there is a "problem that needs solving in Wales".

He acknowledges the issue "justifies a national approach to ensure a consistent approach across all authorities".

He says he has instructed officials to begin discussions with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) on the "development of a task-force to resolve this issue across our country".

Ken Skates
BBC

'Disgraceful' response from estate management company

Hefin David says as well as unadopted roads, there is an issue with the way estate management companies work.

He quotes a response to a resident from an estate management company for Cwm Calon in his constituency, stating "With respect, get a life".

He describes that response as "absolutely disgraceful".

Sewers, roads or public open space

Nick Ramsay cites the website of the Resident Adoption Action Group, which sets out the issues facing residents who live on housing estates where the sewers, roads or public open space have not been adopted.

The action group states "local councils are often also less than motivated in fulfilling their promise to the residents to adopt a site as they are already receiving 100% of the council tax even though they are not maintaining your highway".

'Informed and thoughtful contributions from all sides'

Labour AM tweets

View more on twitter

'Cries out for reform'

David Melding says he shares Mr Hedges' anger that some developers have built roads on new estates that are not to adoptable standards, adding that the issue of unadopted roads "cries out for reform".

David Melding
BBC

'New roads should be built to adoptable standards'

"All new roads should be built to adoptable standards," says Mike Hedges.

Mike Hedges
BBC

'Quantifying the scale of the problem is difficult'

Dai Lloyd cites the example of an unadopted road in Waunarlwydd which has proved problematic for decades.

He also says as local authorities are not obliged to maintain a register of unadopted roads, "quantifying the scale of the problem is difficult".

'Deliver a reduction in the number of unadopted roads'

The first debate of the day is a Member Debate on unadopted roads.

Dai Lloyd (South Wales West)

David Melding (South Wales Central

Nick Ramsay (Monmouth)

Mike Hedges (Swansea East)

Supported by

Vikki Howells (Cynon Valley)

propose that the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Notes the number of roads in Wales which are unadopted, and are therefore not maintained by the relevant local authority.

2. Notes that a number of developers have not built roads on new estates to adoptable standards.

3. Recognises that there are weaknesses in the house-buying process, which does not always ensure that buyers have sufficient financial retentions in place to bring these roads up to the local authority's adoptable standard.

4. Recognises that house buyers are often faced with having to invest significant sums of money in order to bring roads up to the local authority's adoptable standard.

5. Notes that many of these roads remain unadopted and in a bad state of repair, for a number of years, sometimes in perpetuity.

6. Calls on the Welsh Government to establish a taskforce, to include local authorities, the legal profession, developers and other key stakeholders, with a view to developing improvements to the house buying and road adoption process.

7. Seeks to develop a Wales-wide programme to deliver a reduction in the number of unadopted roads in Wales.

Dai Lloyd
BBC
Dai Lloyd

Motions to elect a Member to committees

New AM Jack Sargeant is elected to three Assembly committees.

'Absolutely fed-up'

Joyce Watson says "I'm absolutely fed-up of talking about case reviews where things have gone wrong through lack of joined-up thinking".

Joyce Watson
BBC

Expect Powys Council to 'expedite the necessary improvements'

Huw Irranca-Davies, Minister for Children and Social Care, says the boy's family and the Welsh Government "would expect Powys County Council to expedite the necessary improvements to ensure the best care and support is always provided".

Huw Irranca-Davies
BBC

Death of a child in the care of Powys County Council

Simon Thomas raises the case of a teenager who took his own life while in foster care.

The teenager was failed by agencies as he prepared to leave the care system, a review has concluded.

The boy, from Powys, killed himself three months before his 18th birthday after becoming anxious about living independently.

Agencies failed to account for his special educational needs to ensure a smooth transition, the review said.

Powys council apologised for failing to provide appropriate support for him.

'No deal outcome from Brexit would be catastrophic for Wales'

A "no deal outcome from Brexit would be catastrophic for Wales," Mark Drakeford tells Neil Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton says such words are "music to the ears" of the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier because it makes his negotiating position stronger.

Mark Drakeford
BBC

Call for fundamental review of procurement strategy

Conservative Nick Ramsay calls for a fundamental review of the Welsh Government's procurement strategy.

Nick Ramsay
BBC

Percentage of Welsh procurement in the public sector

Adam Price: "Is the percentage of Welsh procurement in the public sector that you're responsible for going up or down?"

Mark Drakeford: "On the whole, it's increasing."

Adam Price: "No, it's going down".

Adam Price
BBC

'Seek to defeat the government so that we can amend the bill'

On the EU Withdrawal Bill, Mark Drakeford says "If we can't get an agreed amendment with the UK government, we will pursue our own amendment in the House of Lords and we will seek to defeat the government so that we can amend the bill in the way that is necessary".

Welsh and EU flags
BBC

Welsh Government offices located outside of Cardiff

We move on to Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Mark Drakeford.

Russell George asks about the future of Welsh Government offices located outside of Cardiff.

He seeks assurance that the Welsh Government will maintain a long-term presence in Newtown.

Mr Drakeford replies that "with budgets under very significant pressure, we have to continually review the estate the Welsh Government occupies".

Russell George
BBC
Russell George

Mark Reckless fails to ask his tabled question

The Llywydd Elin Jones is unhappy that Mark Reckless is also not present in the Siambr to ask his question, the second AM from the Conservative group to miss a question this afternoon.

'Sense of proportion' needed from Natural Resources Wales

UKIP's Neil Hamilton calls for a "sense of proportion" in proposals from Natural Resources Wales on salmon and sea trout fishing.

NRW has been consulting on whether all anglers should be forced to release every salmon they catch in a bid to stop a serious reduction of stocks in Welsh rivers.

Neil Hamilton
BBC

Package of measures dealing with animal welfare

Conservative Paul Davies refers to the report Unpicking the Knots: the case for a more cohesive approach to pet welfare legislation.

He wants to know what the government is doing to strengthen or introduce legislation regarding the sale of pets.

Lesley Griffiths says she will announce a package of measures dealing with animal welfare in March.

Paul Davies
BBC

Ability for farmers to attract workforce from EU a 'huge issue'

Questioned by Plaid Cymru's Simon Thomas about a post-Brexit framework for agriculture in Wales, Lesley Griffiths says it would be "a huge issue if there was a narrowing of the ability for farmers to attract workforce from the EU after Brexit".

Simon Thomas
BBC

Enforcement powers delegated to Natural Resources Wales

The first of the tabled questions is by Angela Burns who was due to ask for an outline of the enforcement powers delegated from the Welsh Government to Natural Resources Wales.

But she was not present in the Siambr so missed her chance to question the cabinet secretary.

Questions to Lesley Griffiths

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths.

Lesley Griffiths
BBC

Back at 1.30pm

The committee now moves into private session.

Senedd Live returns for plenary at 1.30pm.

Cost of £5971 per job in the enterprise zones

Ken Skates says Welsh Government investment in the enterprise zones has "supported more than 10,700 jobs since 2012, which equates to £5971 per job.

"That is an incredible figure," he adds.

'Not closing the door on the idea of an additional enterprise zone'

"I'm not closing the door on the idea of an additional enterprise zone," says Mr Skates, adding "Wrexham is often talked of as a place where an additional enterprise zone could be created".

Two zones in the north west with one governing board

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price says there will be dissapointment in north Wales at the changes.

Mr Skates says there will be two zones in the north west with one governing board, "taking forward work in a co-ordinated fashion".

Adam Price
BBC
Adam Price

Four enterprise boards to cease

The Deeside, Ebbw Vale, Cardiff Central, Cardiff Airport and St Athan boards will cease, says Mr Skates.

View more on twitter

Anglesey and Snowdonia enterprise boards to merge

Announcing changes to governance arrangements, the Anglesey and Snowdonia enterprise boards will be merging, says Mr Skates.

Port Talbot and Haven Waterway boards to continue to July 2021

Ken Skates announces that the Port Talbot Waterfront board and Haven Waterway board will continue for a further three years to July 2021.

Ken Skates
BBC

Scrutiny of the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport

The committee moves on to scrutiny of the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport. Attending with Ken Skates are:

Duncan Hamer, Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship and Delivery

Mick McGuire, Director, Business and Regions.

Witnesses
BBC

Article share tools

Hefin David reminds the committee of previous evidence from Chris Sutton of property consultancy JLL in Cardiff, who told AMs "if you look across the whole of Wales there are only perhaps two or three vacant industrial buildings” of modern or ‘Grade A’ standard.

Mark Langshaw, Chair of Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, agrees that is an issue, saying "in Blaenau Gwent we've lost opportunities because we haven't had available premises in specific sizes."

Hefin David
BBC
Hefin David

Only one person on apprenticeship scheme

Asked by David Rowlands about any failures, David Jones replies that "a shared apprenticeship scheme didn't work for us.

"We ended up with only one person on it.

"I think it's because apprenticeships in Deeside are so well developed and ingrained, we didn't need that programme to get it going".

Deeside is the most successful enterprise zone in Wales, where there was already a thriving business sector to build on.

Toyota, one of the world's biggest car manufacturers, has been operating there since 1992, long before there was an enterprise zone.

It employs 650 people mainly in the production of electric hybrid engines. One engine is assembled every 44 seconds at the site.

David Rowlands
BBC
David Rowlands

More regional approach to economic development?

Asked by Vikki Howells whether there is a need for a more regional approach to economic development, David Jones, Chair of Deeside Enterprise Zone, says that is "not at the forefront of my mind".

David Jones
BBC

'Not job done yet'

With a governance review underway, Mark Langshaw, Chair of Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, says "it's not job done yet".

An enterprise zone in Ebbw Vale, pictured, has seen a total of £94m spent over five years
Getty Images
An enterprise zone in Ebbw Vale, pictured, has seen a total of £94m spent over five years

