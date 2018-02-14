AMs debate loneliness and isolation

The first debate of the day is a Member Debate on unadopted roads.

Dai Lloyd (South Wales West)

David Melding (South Wales Central

Nick Ramsay (Monmouth)

Mike Hedges (Swansea East)

Supported by

Vikki Howells (Cynon Valley)

propose that the National Assembly for Wales:

1. Notes the number of roads in Wales which are unadopted, and are therefore not maintained by the relevant local authority.

2. Notes that a number of developers have not built roads on new estates to adoptable standards.

3. Recognises that there are weaknesses in the house-buying process, which does not always ensure that buyers have sufficient financial retentions in place to bring these roads up to the local authority's adoptable standard.

4. Recognises that house buyers are often faced with having to invest significant sums of money in order to bring roads up to the local authority's adoptable standard.

5. Notes that many of these roads remain unadopted and in a bad state of repair, for a number of years, sometimes in perpetuity.

6. Calls on the Welsh Government to establish a taskforce, to include local authorities, the legal profession, developers and other key stakeholders, with a view to developing improvements to the house buying and road adoption process.

7. Seeks to develop a Wales-wide programme to deliver a reduction in the number of unadopted roads in Wales.