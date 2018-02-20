Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs

HoL

Question time is under way in the Lords, with Lib Dem Baroness Barker asking about improving the regulation of charities, social enterprises, and voluntary organisations.

Culture Minister Lord Ashton of Hyde says the Charity Commission has made "significant progress in improving regulatory effectiveness".

Baroness Barker attacks the nomination of Conservative peer Baroness Stowell of Beeston to lead the Commission, claiming she has "no noted experience of charities and no noted experience of regulation".

The minister says the position is regulated by commissioner for public appointments and there are no plans to change the recruitment process.