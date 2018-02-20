Boris Johnson takes questions from MPs

Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with Foreign Office questions
- Urgent question on medical use of cannabis
- Statement on Northern Ireland
- Statement on safeguarding in the aid sector
- Statement on university funding
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
Live Reporting
By Esther Webber, Aiden James and Alex Partridge
All times stated are UK
Charity Commission nominee criticised by Lib Dem peer
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Question time is under way in the Lords, with Lib Dem Baroness Barker asking about improving the regulation of charities, social enterprises, and voluntary organisations.
Culture Minister Lord Ashton of Hyde says the Charity Commission has made "significant progress in improving regulatory effectiveness".
Baroness Barker attacks the nomination of Conservative peer Baroness Stowell of Beeston to lead the Commission, claiming she has "no noted experience of charities and no noted experience of regulation".
The minister says the position is regulated by commissioner for public appointments and there are no plans to change the recruitment process.
Has Boris Johnson discussed a bridge with the French?
Foreign Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Patrick Grady asks whether Boris Johnson has had any discussions with the French government about his proposal for a bridge between the UK and France.
Mr Johnson says the two government have agreed to set up a "committee of wise people" to examine areas of mutual interest.
Mr Grady says that a Brexit transition deal is needed urgently, asking: "What is the point of a 20-mile bridge if there's a 20-mile queue waiting to get on to it?"
Mr Johnson replies that the two countries are "connected by only one railway line" and the existing channel tunnel is likely to reach capacity in the next seven years.
Downing Street has said there are "no specific plans" for a bridge, after the foreign secretary reportedly ran the idea past French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in January.
First female Black Rod introduced
House of Lords
Parliament
Sarah Clarke is being introduced in the Lords as Lady Usher of the Black Rod - the first woman to hold the position.
Lords Leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park pays tribute to her predecessor, David Leakey, for his work at times of national celebration and crisis.
Why is Turkey attacking Syria?
Mark Lowen
BBC Turkey correspondent
MP: We owe a debt of honour to the Kurds
Foreign Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Grahame Morris kicks off Foreign Office questions by asking ministers if they have spoken to counterparts in Turkey about the country's operation in Afrin in Syria.
Turkey regards Kurdish fighters just across its border as terrorists. It launched a major offensive against them last month.
Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan says the UK government has "called for de-escalation" while also recognising Turkey's desire to protect its borders.
Mr Morris says the Kurds have "built a secular, democratic system" and helped to defeat the Islamic State group in the area, adding: "The international community owes a debt of honour to the Kurds."
Turkey had acted in response to attacks and believed it was "in compliance with proper UN standards".
However, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says Labour condemns Turkey's actions.
Also in the Commons today
House of Commons
Parliament
Once statements are concluded, Conservative MP Damien Moore will introduce a ten minute rule bill on postal voting at elections.
The main piece of legislation today is the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which MPs will debate at second reading.
The bill, which contains updated sanctions and anti-money-laundering measures, has already passed all stages in the House of Lords but not without a bumpy ride along the way.
Peers concerned at proposed powers to allow ministers to create criminal offences without having to introduce a new bill in Parliament, combined to defeat the government.
Welcome
House of Commons
Parliament
Welcome to live coverage from the Commons and Lords.
MPs meet from 2:30pm to put questions to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his team of ministers.
From 3:30pm there's an urgent question on the medical use of cannabis.
Conservative former minister Crispin Blunt is to ask the government to grant a licence to enable a seriously ill six-year-old boy, Alfie Dingley, to use cannabis oil to treat his rare form of epilepsy.
After that there are three ministerial statements, starting with an update on Northern Ireland following the failure of talks to restore power-sharing.
MPs will also hear statements on safeguarding in the aid sector and on a planned review of higher education funding.