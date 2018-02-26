MPs question Home Secretary Amber Rudd

Welcome to our coverage of Monday in Parliament. The Commons gets under way at 2.30pm with questions to the Home Secretary Amber Rudd. That's followed by an urgent question on the situation in Syria, to be answered by the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The Lords kicks off at 2.30pm for question-time after which it embarks on day two of the EU Withdrawal Bill at 'committee stage'. It's a chance for peers to debate the legislation in detail but on day one last week, some peers felt it was more like a re-run of debate on the pros and cons of Brexit.

The public accounts committee session, starting at 4pm this afternoon, is with railway bosses: the David Home, the managing director of Virgin and Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach.

The committee is investigating rail franchising following the decision by the Department for Transport to allow Virgin and Stagecoach to cut short its contract operating the East Coast Main Line.