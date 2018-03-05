MPs question the Defence Secretary

Labour's Luke Pollard, who represents a constituency in Plymouth, asks for reassurance that there won't be further cuts to the Royal Navy, telling MPs that it has now lost a third of its amphibious assault ships.

His seat takes in the Devonport Naval base, one of the largest in Western Europe.

Minister Mark Lancaster assures him that Devonport will continue to be one of the "cornerstone" bases for the Royal Navy in the future.