MPs question the Defence Secretary
Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with questions to the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson
- Theresa May statement to MPs on her Brexit speech last Friday
- Housing Secretary Sajid Javid statement on increasing house-building by local councils
- First Commons debate on the Data Protection Bill
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
- EU Withdrawal Bill 'committee stage' day four
Live Reporting
'Third of ships lost' - Labour MP
Labour's Luke Pollard, who represents a constituency in Plymouth, asks for reassurance that there won't be further cuts to the Royal Navy, telling MPs that it has now lost a third of its amphibious assault ships.
His seat takes in the Devonport Naval base, one of the largest in Western Europe.
Minister Mark Lancaster assures him that Devonport will continue to be one of the "cornerstone" bases for the Royal Navy in the future.
Defence secretary accuses Russia of 'bullying'
Continuing his attacks on President Putin, Gavin Williamson says the UK needs to "stand up to bullying".
The defence secretary has issued warnings about Russia before, suggesting in January that it could cause "thousands and thousands and thousands" of deaths by crippling British infrastructure.
Gavin Williamson told the Daily Telegraph Moscow was spying on energy supplies which, if cut, could cause "total chaos" in the country.
But Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mr Williamson had "lost his grasp on reason" and likened the comments to a Monty Python sketch.
Williamson: Putin has hostile intent towards this country
Labour MP Barry Sheerman tells the Commons that Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has "declared a new cold war".
Mr Sheerman also questions US President Trump's commitment to Nato.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says people need to be aware that President Putin "has hostile intent towards this country".
However, Conservative backbencher Michael Fabricant urges Mr Williamson "not to listen to the Trump-bashing opposite", arguing that there is no evidence the US President lacks commitment to Nato.
What are peers debating today?
Coming up...
When peers resume scrutiny of the EU Withdrawal Bill later, they will focus on the retention of certain rights and protections created by EU law.
First, they will debate the rights afforded by EU family law - and after that, Green peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb will introduce an amendment designed to maintain the EU Protocol on animal sentience.
This became the subject of controversy when MPs voted down a similar amendment in the Commons, prompting a backlash from voters and a pledge from Michael Gove to introduce a separate bill to protect animal rights.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of Monday in Parliament.
Up first in the Commons at 2.30pm are defence questions when MPs will get the chance to quiz the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson on subjects ranging from defence cooperation with the US to mental health support for veterans.
At 3.30pm MPs will have a chance to air their views on Theresa May's big Brexit speech last Friday when she makes a Commons statement on the UK's future economic relationship with the EU.
There's been a broadly supportive reaction, so far, to her Mansion House speech from Brexiteers and Remainers in the Conservative Party. But after a few days of reflection, will they express any concerns? The Labour Party and the SNP will offer their verdicts too.
Afterwards, the Housing Secretary Sajid Javid will make a Commons statement on building more homes. It follows Mrs May's speech this morning in which she said young people without family wealth were "right to be angry" at not being able to buy a home,
The main business is the second reading of the Data Protection Bill, which has already been considered - and amended - in the House of Lords.
Over in the Lords, peers kick off at 2.30pm with their usual four questions to government ministers. Then it's day four of the detailed 'committee stage' of the EU Withdrawal Bill. Peers are a little behind schedule.