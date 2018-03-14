AMs quiz schools watchdog

Summary
- Children, Young People and Education Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Topical Questions
- Nomination for the appointment of the Auditor General for Wales
- Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal - Estate Management Companies
- Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report on teachers' professional learning and education
- Plaid Cymru debate: Young people and communities in Wales
- Short Debate: importance of early language development
- Short Debate: Land banking, a vacant land tax and some lessons from the Cynon Valley
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Bore da.
This morning we are broadcasting a meeting of the Children, Young People and Education Committee.