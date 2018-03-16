Labour: 'Paralysis' in Parliament

HoC Commons mace is removed from the table, which means the proceedings have finished..

Summary: Thursday in Parliament

MPs spent the afternoon debating Brexit with some impassioned speeches from several MPs.

A minister, Mel Stride offered an upbeat vision of the UK's future economic partnership with the EU.

Labour accused the government of "filling time" with general debates because it was reluctant to introduce legislation on customs and trade.

Earlier in the day, the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the doors in Grenfell Tower "failed after just 15 minutes" in Metropolitan Police tests.

In a statement to MPs, Mr Javid said an independent expert panel examined the findings to decide if further action was needed and determined that "the risks to public safety remain low".

But the Secretary of State acknowledged that the findings would be "troubling for many people".

Labour's Tony Lloyd said the Grenfell tragedy "still lives on" and he noted that the Metropolitan Police thought its test results could have wider consequences for public safety.