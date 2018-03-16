Labour: 'Paralysis' in Parliament

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid statement on building safety
Foreign Office update on Myanmar
Commons debates European affairs
Lords sits at 11am for questions
Finished for the day...
House of Commons
Parliament
The Commons has finished for the day so that's where we'll leave our live coverage of Parliament.
Summary: Thursday in Parliament
MPs spent the afternoon debating Brexit with some impassioned speeches from several MPs.
A minister, Mel Stride offered an upbeat vision of the UK's future economic partnership with the EU.
Labour accused the government of "filling time" with general debates because it was reluctant to introduce legislation on customs and trade.
Earlier in the day, the Communities Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the doors in Grenfell Tower "failed after just 15 minutes" in Metropolitan Police tests.
In a statement to MPs, Mr Javid said an independent expert panel examined the findings to decide if further action was needed and determined that "the risks to public safety remain low".
But the Secretary of State acknowledged that the findings would be "troubling for many people".
Labour's Tony Lloyd said the Grenfell tragedy "still lives on" and he noted that the Metropolitan Police thought its test results could have wider consequences for public safety.
Minister: No 'second referendum'
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Replying to the debate, the Brexit Minister Steve Baker says the UK's departure date of 29 March 2019 is "fixed" under international law
And he is sure about one thing: "There will not be a second referendum."
As for the Brexit deal, he says the UK does not want an "off the shelf solution". It wants "the greatest possible tariff and barrier free trade agreements".
He goes on to say that the UK is not looking for a Norway or Canadian style deal.
Turning to some of options that are frequently debate, he said membership of the the European Free Trade Agreement does not "in and of itself deliver access to the EU".
And he rejects remaining in the European Economic Area because it would mean accepting the four freedoms of the single market, including freedom of movement.
What the UK wants, he says, is to build a "new comprehensive partnership".
Government is 'filling time' with these general debates - Labour
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Bill Esterson, Labour's shadow International trade minister, says the government is pretending to know what it is doing and is "filling" time with general debates on Europe.
Mr Esterson goes on to say that the trade body which represents trading companies - the Trade Remedies Authority - has described the government's new trade proposals as "being the weakest in the world".
He asks why countries currently traded with and willing to do trade with the UK after Brexit, wouldn't want to change the rules which they use at the moment.
"Everybody is out for the best they can get for themselves," he adds.
Investors want to know how they can continue to take part in European supply chains, he says.
"It is absolutely clear that the government has no idea what to do with the border on the island of Ireland," he states.
Under Labour's approach, he says, the UK would work alongside the EU.
He accuses the government of failing to do any modelling on the benefits of a customs union and what it could do for the UK.
Minister underlines commitment to early intervention in psychosis
Psychosis debate
Westminster Hall
Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price responds to extensive concerns raised by Norman Lamb about the treatment of psychosis.
She agrees that "improving access and waiting times for early intervention must be a top priority" and assures MPs she is "not complacent in any way".
She observes that achieving parity of esteem for mental health is "a genuinely transformational programme and that will take time".
She points out that the NHS is currently exceeding the target of 50% for early intervention, and that the government is putting £40m per annum into this area and that will increase.
She tells MPs the government is also funding clinical networks in all regions and national teams to co-ordinate regional work, but invites them to continue to "hold my feet to the fire" on this.
MP feels guilty about backing a referendum
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Madeleine Moon is not holding back this afternoon, calling Brexit "a disaster".
In an impassioned speech she says "we're finally getting to the truth of the disaster" about where the UK is going.
She thinks it is "right to go back to the people" and ask them if the UK is heading in the "right direction".
Ms Moon, who represents the Welsh constituency of Bridgend, tells MPs: "I can't begin to tell you how disastrous it's going to be in Wales."
Her constituents tell her, she says, that they got a "great result" from the referendum - getting rid of the then Prime Minister David Cameron.
Ms Moon think the referendum was not about Europe but about austerity and how people "hated" what was happening to their families.
She reveals that she feels guilty about voting for a referendum without insisting that MPs debated all the issues they are are debating now.
NHS is discriminating against those with psychosis - ex-minister
Psychosis debate
Westminster Hall
Lib Dem Norman Lamb, a former health minister, has been leading a debate in Westminster Hall on mental health services for those with psychosis.
He says historically there has been a "complete imbalance in rights of access" between people with mental and physical health problems.
This has seen investment in mental health and community services go down compared with funding for acute hospitals, he continues, which "amounts in my view to discrimination against those who experience poor mental health".
He tells the chamber people are "simply not getting access to evidence-based treatment", in some regions "nothing is happening" and there's no NHS England strategy to address it.
"Would it happen in cancer?" he asks. "No it wouldn't."
He calls on government to "end this discrimination in a publicly funded service", claiming that at present there is "no resource available to fund it".
Soubry: People 'utterly fed up with Brexit'
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Anna Soubry says the "biggest issue" that our nation has had to "wrestle with" for forty years is Brexit.
"The consequences will flow for generations to come," she adds.
But she at the same time, she declares: "People are getting utterly fed up with Brexit."
They don't want to be involved in WTO trade tariffs on bananas, she says, they trust MPs to do it.
She says she has no doubt that if there were to be a free vote on remaining in a customs union and a single market, the majority of MPs would vote for it.
For all that, she reckons there are some MPs who do not know what the single market and the customs union do
And she calls it "an outrage" that MPs who are in the Commons to "speak freely" on behalf of their constituents are branded "traitors" and accused of talking Britain down by "certain sections of the media".
Leslie: Parliament's 'polite' message to PM
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Chris Leslie argues for the UK to stay in a customs union and a single market.
Of all the things that a single market would affect, he says, the Good Friday Agreement is the one that he feels most strongly about.
"I cannot see a solution to that problem", he says, "that doesn't require the UK staying in and participating in a single market and customs union".
He calls for Parliament to "politely say" to the prime minister that her "red lines" - leaving the single market and the customs union - are "not correct".
He continues: "If the government have the courage to bring forward a trade bill and customs bill....they will have to confront the fact that there is a majority in Parliament for a customs union and I believe also for a single market."
"Let's get on with it and sort this problem out."
A 'puppet parliament effect' - Redwood
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative John Redwood tells MPs that the British people "very clearly" said "take back control" to the government.
"We still have this puppet Parliament effect," Mr Redwood complains while the UK remains members of the EU.
He says that when an EU directive comes into effect in the UK, the Opposition does not oppose it and the government has to support it.
"A no-deal scenario is a lot better than staying in the European Union," he states.
He advises the government only to bring a dealto the Commons to be voted on if it is better than a no-deal scenario.
'Everything is being sacrificed at the altar of Brexit' - SNP
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP Europe spokesperson Peter Grant says "with sadness" that while the debate is on European affairs, MPs are only talking about ONE European affair.
He lists issues in Turkey, Catalonia, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia as all worthy of debate.
"Everything is being sacrificed at the altar of Brexit," says Mr Grant.
The Conservative Party has tried a referendum and an election to settle the European question, he says, both have failed.
"This would be funny if the consequences for 60 million people...were not so grave," he states.
UK can flourish with 'sensible Conservative government'
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Up next is the Conservative Bernard Jenkin, who says Labour's position is to adopt a "weasly soft Brexit".
He is one of a handful of Leavers attending the debate this afternoon. Meanwhile, yesterday's debate on European affairs seemed to attract more Remainers.
Mr Jenkin says Brexit will give the UK "greater flexibility, accountability and control" over how managing the economy.
The UK's "future opportunities outside the EU are important" he says, adding that "even the EU Commission" expects 90% of growth to occur in non-EU countries.
He states that the UK can "flourish" outside the EU "perhaps not with a Corbyn government", he adds but with "a sensible Conservative government".
Labour accuses government of 'legislative paralysis'
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour shadow Brexit minister Paul Blomfield questions why MPs are there, having a debate on European affairs, at all.
He says no-one is "under any illusion" that MPs are "filling time" because of the government's legislative paralysis.
With nearly one year to go before the UK leaves the EU, Mr Blomfield says the government is holding back bills on customs and trade because it was "afraid of defeat".
He adds that there are no bills on agriculture or fisheries either.
He speculates that ministers are "worried about the hard truths".
Outbreak of agreement between Leaver and Remainer
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
A Conservative John Redwood - a high-profile Leaver - picks the minister up on his remarks about reaching an agreement on an implementation period with a rather blunt question: "How can you agree an implementation period when you don't have anything to implement?"
A few minutes later, Conservative Remainer, Anna Soubry stands up to make a similar point.
She says she does not want to "alarm" anyone but she "completely agreed" with John Redwood.
She explains that many MPs feel that what the UK will have achieved by October is "nothing more than a woolly set of terms for an agreement".
The minister replies that the purpose of the implementation period is to make sure there is a "period of certainty" for business.
Brexit will not be a 'loveless divorce'
European affairs debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now settle down for day two of their European affairs debate.
The debate is opened by the Treasury Minister Mel Stride, who offers an upbeat view of the UK's future economic partnership with the EU.
He says it does not mean "some loveless divorce or division" because the "economies of the UK and EU are inextricably connected".
He declares: "We stand at the threshold of a new beginning
confident of concluding a deal on the entire European withdrawal agreement in October."
The next milestone, he adds, is an agreement on the implementation period.
Dundee MP: Withdraw freedom of the city from Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Chris Law, the SNP's international development spokesman, says his home city of Dundee is considering withdrawing its award of the freedom the city from Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has overseen what is said to be the world's fastest growing refugee crisis, as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.
Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who lived under house arrest for many years for her pro-democracy activism, is facing allegations that she has failed to speak out over violence against the Rohingyas.
Shadow Foreign Office minister Helen Goodman says "no-one can doubt" minister Mark Field's commitment.
She says the "unflinching language" of a recent UN report on the crisis is "a vital first step in building a case against those responsible".
Ms Goodman argues that international pressure on the government of Myanmar must be sustained and the repatriation of refugees must begin.
The Labour MP also says that "democratic and civil society development" in Myanmar has not proceeded as the outside world hoped.
Myanmar Rohingya: What you need to know about the crisis
The plight of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people is said to be the world's fastest growing refugee crisis.
Risking death by sea or on foot, more than half a million have fled the destruction of their homes and persecution in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar (Burma) for neighbouring Bangladesh since August 2017.
The United Nations described the military offensive in Rakhine, which provoked the exodus, as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".
Myanmar's military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians.
Continuing to look at the humanitarian needs of those in Bangladesh
Continue to work towards safe, voluntary return of refugees to Myanmar
Continue international progress to bringing those to justice who have taken part in this crisis
The UK should play a leading role in securing a democratic transition in the country
Mr Field says Myanmar is not party to the International Criminal Court at the Hague, but they can be required to attend under UN Security laws.
This will not be a fast process, he warns.
Minister updates the House on the Rohingya Crisis
Myanmar statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Mark Field is giving an update on the Rohingya and Myanmar.
"Regrettably," he says, "Myanmar continues to refuse access to UN staff."
Through interviewing Rohingya refugees, the UN has found systematic rape and torture by the Myanmar military, he tells MPs.
"It is a humanitarian catastrophe," Mr Field says, and what was "unprecendented and unforeseen" by this latest problem was its scale.
"This is utterly appalling and entirely inexcusable," he states.
He commends the generosity of the government and the people of Bangladesh for opening their doors.
He specifies the government has committed £59m in the past six months to this crisis. This includes £5m of matched donations from the British public, he adds.
The UK government remains committed to the Rohingya, Mr Field says, and "we stand committed to do more as soon as we are permitted full access".
Labour MP says fire doors used to last one hour in tests
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad, whose constituency contains Grenfell Tower, adds her voice to those calling for faster action to rehouse people left homeless by the fire.
She also suggests that the standards for fire doors have declined.
"In... the 1970s fire doors were supposed to last for one hour. We're now down to 30 minutes."
Sajid Javid says 184 out of 209 households "have accepted offers of temporary or permanent accommodation" and adds that Dame Judith Hackitt's inquiry will examine the adequacy of fire doors.
MP asks how widespread the problem of defective doors is
House of Commons
Parliament
"How widespread is this?" asks Clive Efford, the Labour MP for Eltham in south London.
He says Sajid Javid has not provided enough information and his statement was as "defective" as the doors.
The communities secretary says tests continue and there is also a "live police investigation going on" which shouldn't be jeopardised.
Tory MP: Private residents face bills of 'tens of thouands'
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Tory MP Sir Peter Bottomley says "ordinary, tax-paying residents" of leasehold flats face bills of "tens of thousands of pounds" to replace cladding in privately-owned blocks.
Sajid Javid says it is important for leaseholders to have the correct advice, and the government has increased funding for an advisory service for them.
'It is right to be transparent'
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sajid Javid says it was important that the review by Dame Judith Hackitt, set up following the Grenfell Tower fire, produced an interim report.
Ministers have "started implementing every single one" of that interim report's recommendations, the housing secretary tells the House.
He says it is "right to be transparent" and to share the Metropolitan Police and expert panel findings as well.
UKIP peer hosted former EDL leader Tommy Robinson
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Baroness Warsi tells the House that UKIP peer Lord Pearson of Rannoch hosted the former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson in Parliament this week.
She asks if it's "appropriate" at a time when MPs have been receiving hate letters.
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams says legislators have a leadership role to play and she's "dismayed" by "extreme figures" being invited to the Palace of Westminster.
UKIP's Lord Pearson has the opportunity to respond but repeats a question asked in the Lords earlier this week about whether the definition of hate speech extends to criticising Islam.
Labour respond to Grenfell statement
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow housing minister Tony Lloyd says that the Grenfell tragedy "still lives on" and blames a "systematic failure".
He says the situation requires transparency, accountability "and a driving sense of urgency".
He adds that it could never be classified as "political point scoring" to demand these things. Mr Lloyd says that the Metropolitan Police state this test result could have consequences for wider public safety. He asks how many buildings are potentially affected.
Mr Lloyd calls for "urgency" in getting further information from tests and the kind of cladding used on tower blocks around the country. No funding requests have yet been given from local authorities to update cladding on their buildings, Mr Lloyd adds.
"Nine months on, this is simply not good enough," he concludes.
The test was part of the Met Police investigation into the fire in west London on 14 June which killed 71 people.
Kensington and Chelsea Council said the test results are "inconclusive".
Arcade owners' worries over future of pennies
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Martin Vickers, the Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, says operators of amusement arcades in his constituency have been "expressing their anger at the possible withdrawal of the penny and two pence coins".
The Treasury has been seeking views on the mix of coins in circulation as consumers move to non-cash payments such as contactless and digital spending - though ministers say there are no current plans to scrap the coins.
But Mr Vickers says local charities are also concerned, and calls for clarity from ministers.
Andrea Leadsom reassures him, saying: "The penny has dropped. We've considered change. We know we like change, so we think we will probably keep change and have no change."
Tory MP congratulates 18 Labour MPs over Russia motion
The move appears to be a snub to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has questioned whether the nerve agent attack was the work of President Putin's regime.
The motion was tabled by John Woodcock, an opponent of Mr Corbyn, and "unequivocally" accepts the "Russian state's culpability" for the attack, and says it would consider supporting "further proportionate action to deter future acts of aggression by the Russian state".
Brexit is a threat to London Fashion Week, peer warns
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord Clement-Jones is asking about Brexit's impact on fashion and design-based industries and the potential loss of European unregistered design rights for UK-generated designs.
He warns this means the creative industries will lose "vital protection" and it's "just the way to lose London Fashion Week".
Business Minister Lord Henley that where the UK does not have existing legislation to protect certain rights it will establish new schemes through statutory instruments.
He observes that characterising Brexit as a threat to London Fashion Week is "a pessimistic view of things".
Watch David Davis: 'All of them are sad we're going'
Conservative MP Anna Soubry alleges that assertions made in the Commons are often not fact checked and asks whether such a mechanism could be established.
She refers to a row on Tuesday over a Labour claim that the government wanted to take away an entitlement to free school meals from "over a million children" - which Conservative MPs angrily disputed. However, Labour MPs spoke in support of their party's position.
The debate came ahead of a vote - which the government won - to introduce a £7,400 a year earning threshold for entitlement to free school meals in England.
The threshold would apply to universal credit claimants with children in year three or above. Children in years one and two would continue to get free school meals.
He declares: "We stand at the threshold of a new beginning confident of concluding a deal on the entire European withdrawal agreement in October."
The city gave the award to Ms Suu Kyi in 2008, when she was a pro-democracy leader held under house arrest by a military dictatorship.
So what has she said?
Read more.
Javid: Public safety is paramount
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sajid Javid confirms that the door "failed after just 15 minutes" in Met Police tests.
An independent expert panel examined the findings to decide if further action was needed and determined that "the risks to public safety remain low", he adds.
However, Mr Javid acknowledges this will be "troubling for many people" and he promises further tests.
He also commits to updating Grenfell survivors and the families of those lost their lives, and to updating the House regularly.
"Public safety is paramount," he insists.
Grenfell door could only resist fire for 15 minutes
Grenfell Tower statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The Housing Secretary Sajid Javid is updating MPs about the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire.
A police investigation has found that a door from Grenfell Tower could only hold back a fire for half the time it had been designed to.
Experts said the flat door was supposed to resist fire for 30 minutes, but only lasted 15 minutes.
The test was part of the Met Police investigation into the fire in west London on 14 June which killed 71 people.
Kensington and Chelsea Council said the test results are "inconclusive".
Arcade owners' worries over future of pennies
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Martin Vickers, the Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, says operators of amusement arcades in his constituency have been "expressing their anger at the possible withdrawal of the penny and two pence coins".
The Treasury has been seeking views on the mix of coins in circulation as consumers move to non-cash payments such as contactless and digital spending - though ministers say there are no current plans to scrap the coins.
But Mr Vickers says local charities are also concerned, and calls for clarity from ministers.
Andrea Leadsom reassures him, saying: "The penny has dropped. We've considered change. We know we like change, so we think we will probably keep change and have no change."
Tory MP congratulates 18 Labour MPs over Russia motion
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Peter Bone congratulates 18 Labour MPs who have signed an early day motion in support of Theresa May's decision to expel twenty three Russian diplomats, following the poisoning of a spy and his daughter in Salisbury.
The move appears to be a snub to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has questioned whether the nerve agent attack was the work of President Putin's regime.
The motion was tabled by John Woodcock, an opponent of Mr Corbyn, and "unequivocally" accepts the "Russian state's culpability" for the attack, and says it would consider supporting "further proportionate action to deter future acts of aggression by the Russian state".
Brexit is a threat to London Fashion Week, peer warns
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord Clement-Jones is asking about Brexit's impact on fashion and design-based industries and the potential loss of European unregistered design rights for UK-generated designs.
He warns this means the creative industries will lose "vital protection" and it's "just the way to lose London Fashion Week".
Business Minister Lord Henley that where the UK does not have existing legislation to protect certain rights it will establish new schemes through statutory instruments.
He observes that characterising Brexit as a threat to London Fashion Week is "a pessimistic view of things".
Watch David Davis: 'All of them are sad we're going'
MP calls for parliamentary 'fact checker'
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Anna Soubry alleges that assertions made in the Commons are often not fact checked and asks whether such a mechanism could be established.
She refers to a row on Tuesday over a Labour claim that the government wanted to take away an entitlement to free school meals from "over a million children" - which Conservative MPs angrily disputed. However, Labour MPs spoke in support of their party's position.
The debate came ahead of a vote - which the government won - to introduce a £7,400 a year earning threshold for entitlement to free school meals in England.
The threshold would apply to universal credit claimants with children in year three or above. Children in years one and two would continue to get free school meals.
Ms Soubry argues that it is not enough that MPs "had to rely on Channel 4's FactCheck on Tuesday".
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom says inaccurate information could "undermine our Parliament and our democracy".
The BBC covered a consultation on the proposals last year.
Full Commons business for next week
Business statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Here's the full upcoming business for next week in the Commons.