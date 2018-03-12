MEPs debate promotion of EU official Selmayr
- MEPs debate promotion of Martin Selmayr, former aide to Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker
- Some have questioned whether correct processes were followed
- Later: they will debate efforts by EU countries to ratify the Istanbul Convention
- Evening: Debate on new price transparency rules for parcel delivery firms
Tajani announces receipt of harassment petition
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani announces to the chamber that he has received a petition with over 100,000 signatures on stopping sexual harassment at the assembly.
Tonight the assembly's administrative bureau will adopt a "series of measures" to address the issue, he says.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg - the third week-long session this year.
The sitting will be getting under way shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – they must then be approved by a simple majority.