MEPs debate Brexit relations blueprint

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group, says the UK's Brexit position contains "inner contradictions".

Finding a way for the UK to leave the customs union and single market, whilst respecting the Good Friday Agreement and creating no new regulatory barriers within the UK is a "trilemma that cannot be solved", he tells MEPs.

"This has nothing to do with the alleged stubbornness of the EU27, it has everything to do with the stubbornness of facts", he says.