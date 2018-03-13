MEPs debate Brexit relations blueprint
Summary
- MEPs debate advisory resolution on EU-UK relations after Brexit
- The document will be put to a vote tomorrow
- This afternoon: MEPs debate ideas for the EU's next long-term budget
- Later: EU commissioner will make statement on developments in Syria
- This evening: debate on latest EU health check on national budgets
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
'A trilemma that cannot be solved'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group, says the UK's Brexit position contains "inner contradictions".
Finding a way for the UK to leave the customs union and single market, whilst respecting the Good Friday Agreement and creating no new regulatory barriers within the UK is a "trilemma that cannot be solved", he tells MEPs.
"This has nothing to do with the alleged stubbornness of the EU27, it has everything to do with the stubbornness of facts", he says.
Mansion House speech 'repeated' existing red lines
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group and is also the Parliament's chief Brexit spokesman, says the UK has not put forward its own proposals for a future relationship.
Theresa May's speech at Mansion House simply "repeated red lines" that have already been known for two years.
He tells MEPs that the association agreement proposal in tomorrow's resolution will prevent an "inflation" of different accords.
He is "quite confident", he says, that the UK will eventually see the benefits of following this approach.
'A very British comparison'
The Sun's Brussels reporter tweets:
German MEP: Brexit 'about damage limitation'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Veteran German Christian democrat Elmar Brok, who sits on the assembly's Brexit steering committee, says the UK's exit from the EU is about "damage limitation".
Donald Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium shows the need for EU countries to "stand together", he adds.
Dutch conservative Peter van Dalen says the future deal must allow students to continue studying across borders.
Juncker: Irish border 'a European issue'
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says any future relationship must be durable and not require continual renegotiation.
The integrity of the single market must be maintained, he adds, and there should be no undermining of social and environmental standards.
He also calls for "further clarity" from the UK, adding that with one year to go until Brexit, there is a need to "translate speeches into treaties".
In particular he calls for further British proposals on how to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, which he calls a "European issue" not just an "Irish issue".
In response UKIP's David Coburn shouts out that it is a "British issue".
Warning over 'backsliding' on withdrawal issues
Debate on Brexit negotiations
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Deputy Minister for Bulgaria's EU Presidency Monika Panayotova says there should be "no backsliding" on commitments made in December's interim deal on Brexit withdrawal issues.
Despite a "succession of speeches" made by ministers, there is a need for "more concrete" proposals for the future relationship from the UK side, she says.
There are "no indications" that the UK's red lines have changes since last year, she adds.
However the future relationship should be "broad", reflecting not just trade but the "commonality of interests" between the EU and UK, she tells MEPs.
What’s in MEPs’ resolution?
Debate on Brexit negotiations
The draft text proposes that the future UK-EU relationship is embedded into an association agreement to contain an “inflation” of different bilateral deals.
The proposed agreement should cover trade, foreign policy co-ordination, domestic security and collaboration with some EU agencies and programmes, it says.
The overall deal should contain a “robust” mechanism for enforcement, with the EU Court of Justice continuing to interpret matters “related to EU law”, it adds.
It proposes that the UK could continue to participate in the EU satellite system Galileo and co-operate on the sharing of intelligence data.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to coverage of this European Parliament plenary sitting in Strasbourg.
First up this morning, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and its Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are in town to debate the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations.
Tomorrow MEPs are voting on an advisory resolution which sets out the European Parliament’s recommendations for a long-term UK-EU relationship.
EU leaders are due to adopt their own version at a summit in Brussels next week. A draft version of their guidelines was unveiled last week.