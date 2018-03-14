MEPs debate US steel tariffs threat
- MEPs discuss EU reaction to new US steel and aluminium tariffs
- At 09.00 GMT: Portuguese PM Antonio Costa addresses MEPs
- From 11.00 GMT: vote on resolution on EU-UK relations after Brexit
- This afternoon: debate on murder of journalist in Slovakia
- In the evening MEPs debate new US tariffs on Spanish olives
'Special treatment' must be challenged - Dutch MEP
Debate on threat of US steel tariffs
Dutch Liberal MEP Marietje Schaake says many jobs are created in the US by EU companies "and vice-versa", adding: "we're mutually dependent".
She says the idea that "individual member states" should negotiate exemptions to the tariffs is misguided.
"British hints" of being open to "special treatment" can only be taken as being made "in bad faith", she adds, and "must be challenged".
Tory MEP: EU response 'should not exacerbate situation'
Debate on threat of US steel tariffs
Conservative MEP Emma McClarkin, who also sits on the international trade committee, says she views the imposition of tariffs with "great regret".
Her ECR group welcomes statements that these tariffs are "not the right way" to address overcapacity in the world steel markets, she says.
It is "right" for the EU to take measures to defend itself from tariffs, but these must be WTO-complaint and not "exacerbate an already tense situation", she tells MEPs.
She would like to reiterate the UK's desire to "work closely" with the EU on the matter, she adds.
Senior German MEPs condemn tariffs move
Debate on threat of US steel tariffs
German Christian democrat MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group, says there is "no justification whatsoever" for the tariffs, which he says will hit jobs.
His group backs the retaliatory measures drawn up by the European Commission, which he says are "adequate".
His compatriot Bernd Lange, a social democrat who chairs the international trade committee, is of similar thinking, saying that the US tariffs have been imposed for "purely political reasons".
Malmstrom: Tariffs 'economic safeguard in disguise'
Debate on threat of US steel tariffs
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstom says the EU regrets the tariffs decision, which she says risks undermining the multilateral trading system.
She also repeats that the EU "is not a threat" to US security, calling the move an "economic safeguard measure in disguise".
She met her trade counterpart Robert Lighthizer on the weekend but did not leave with "sufficient clarity" on talks for an exemption, she says.
She warns that if tariffs are imposed the EU will respond with a "firm, resolute but proportionate response" which will conform to WTO rules.
Trade wars are "very bad for the world" and "easy to lose", she adds.
'EU as a whole' should be exempted - commissioner
Debate on threat of US steel tariffs
Investment Commissioner Jyrki Katainen kicks things off, telling MEPs that the European Commission has "taken note" of the possibility that "allies" could be excluded from the tariffs.
The "EU as a whole" should be excluded from the tariffs, he says, adding that the bloc is a a key security and economic partner of the United States.
"We believe that our exports do not cause any threat to US security", he adds.
He also pledges that work on improving the application of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules with the US and Japan should be accelerated.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
First up this morning, MEPs will be joined by EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom to debate the threat of new US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.
Tariffs of 25% are to be placed on steel and 10% on aluminium imported into the US, with exemptions for Canada and Mexico.
EU figures have condemned the measures and drawn up a list of possible tariffs that could be enacted in retaliation.
The EU has also called called for all 28 member countries, including the UK, to be exempted.