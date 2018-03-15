MEPs call on US to drop olive tariffs
You can read about events at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Summary
- MEPs discuss preparation for new EU reporting rules on 'conflict minerals'
- At voting session they call on US to drop interim tariffs on Spanish olives
- They also approve rights motions on the Maldives, Sudan and Uganda
- Call for EU medicines regulator to move into permanent home by November 2019
- The agency will move from London to Amsterdam after Brexit
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
That's the explanations of votes finished.
The sitting resumes at 14.00 GMT, when there's just one short debate - on planned performance reviews which could release reserve cash from infrastructure funds.
However, that's where we leave our coverage for today.
The next plenary sitting will be in Strasbourg between 16 and 19 April.
Call to end US tariffs on Spanish olives
Voting session
MEPs also pass a motion calling on the US to withdraw provisional tariffs that have been applied to imports of Spanish olives as part of a trade dispute.
The US has argued that EU payments to olive farmers under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) constituted an unfair trading subsidy.
In their motion MEPs say the payments comply with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
It further urges the European Commission to look into how a decision to apply tariffs permanently might be challenged at the WTO.
MEPs call for more active EU role in Syria
Voting session
MEPs approve a resolution calling for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to demand a “more active role” in UN-led Syrian peace talks.
She should make use of the EU’s willingness to commit “significant resources” to the reconstruction of the country following the war, it says.
The EU should consider aerial aid drops and establishing no-fly zones under a resolution from the UN’s Security Council, it adds.
More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the government stepped up its offensive on the Eastern Ghouta region last month.
MEPs urge time-limited stay in temporary home for EU agency
Voting session
MEPs have called for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to stay in a new temporary building in Amsterdam for no longer than ten and a half months.
This should allow the EU medicines regulator to move into a planned new permanent home by November next year, it says.
The demand comes in the form of an amendment they approve to the legislation allowing the EMA to relocate to the Dutch capital after Brexit.
However they decide not to put the law to a formal "first reading" vote at this stage, instead preferring to begin informal negotiations on the matter with national ministers.
They also approve a statement annexed to the legislation criticising EU governments for not involving them in the relocation decision last year.
MEPs pass human rights motions
Voting session
MEPs approve the human rights presented this morning, which:
Votes soon
That’s the debate on this month’s human rights motions finished.
MEPs are now taking their seats for today’s voting session.
MEPs debate killing of disabled children in Uganda
Human rights motions
The third and final motion condemns so-called “mercy killing” of disabled children in Uganda.
The draft text says parents in the country sometimes allow such children to die in the belief that they are “better off dead than having to endure a painful and incurable disability”.
Beliefs about children born with disabilities put them at greater risk of violence and murder than non-disabled children, it adds.
The text also calls for the EU to use its “political leverage” from aid programmes to promote the defence of human rights in Uganda.
Motion on Sudan to be presented
Human rights motions
The second motion condemns a government crackdown in Sudan following protests against the rising cost of food after the government removed subsidies.
Human rights groups have called for the release of opposition leaders and activists who have been detained following earlier protests over a bread price increase.
The draft text drafted by MEPs condemns the “targeting and abuse” of rights activists in the country.
It also calls for the release of Salih Mahmoud Osman, a lawyer and activist who was arrested last month and won the assembly’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2007.
Estonian MEP: EU states should co-ordinate travel advice
Human rights motions
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Estonian Liberal MEP Urmas Paet calls for the EU to help member states "co-ordinate" their travel advice for travellers going to the Maldives.
Labour MEP Wajid Khan says that if the situation in the country does not improve, then the EU should consider "targeted measures".
Green MEP: Maldives needs 'credible' justice system
Human rights motions
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Green MEP Jean Lambert says she welcomes recent news that the state of emergency in the country is "unlikely to be extended".
The country is in need of a "credible and consistent system of justice", she says.
Conservative MEP Charles Tannock calls on the EU to "apply pressure" for free and fair elections to take place in the country.
MEPs debate motion on state of emergency in Maldives
Human rights motions
The first motion calls on the Maldives to immediately lift a 15-day state of emergency imposed last month amid an increasing crackdown on the opposition.
The government arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, suspended parliament and sent police to the Supreme Court.
It comes after the court ruled that the 2015 trial of another former President, Mohamed Nasheed, had been unconstitutional.
The draft text calls on the EU to consider suspending financial assistance to the country in a bid to bring about “respect for human rights and democratic principles”.
Human rights motions to be presented
That’s the debate on alternative fuels finished.
Next up are short debates on this month’s three topical human rights motions.
MEPs debate move to low-emission cars
MEPs now move to their next debate, on EU efforts to accelerate the transition to low and zero emission vehicles.
EU legislation passed four years ago obliged member states to develop national plans for developing infrastructure for co-called 'alternative fuels'.
It also created EU-wide technical standards for recharging and refuelling stations, to be implemented at various future dates.
However a review of the rules published in November last year said the use of alternative energy vehicles in the EU was still "too low".
Commissioner outlines implementation support
Debate on 'conflict minerals' rule
European Parliament
Strasbourg
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says the new system will be "complex and difficult" but is something the EU can be "proud" of.
The European Commission is finalising guidelines that will be given to firms to help them identify at-risk minerals, and a methodology that will be used to assess compliance, she says.
The EU executive is also providing support to national authorities that will play a role in enforcing the rules, she adds.
The Commission will also produce a list of "responsible smelters" and translations of the OECD guidance that importers will have to follow under the new rules, she tells MEPs.
MEP: Loopholes must be avoided
Debate on 'conflict minerals' rule
European Parliament
Strasbourg
German social democrat and international committee chair Bernd Lange calls the new reporting rules an "important step" in creating a "values-based" trading system.
The due diligence requirements will now go "right down the supply chain", he adds.
Implementation will be important to ensure that "loopholes" allowing the legislation to be circumvented are avoided, he says.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of this final day of this week’s European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.
First up this morning MEPs will be joined by trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom to debate preparations made by firms for the coming into force of the EU’s new conflict minerals regulation.
The law, which was passed last year and comes into effect in 2021, will require all but the smallest EU companies to sign up to international monitoring standards for imported “conflict minerals”.
The new rules will require due diligence checks to be undertaken by importers of tin, tungsten, tantalum and gold.
It aims to prevent money from the sale of the minerals falling into the hands of armed groups.