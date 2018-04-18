Committee members discuss childcare

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
Questions to the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
Questions to the Assembly Commission
Topical Questions
Debate on the External Affairs and Additional Legislation Committee report: How is the Welsh Government preparing for Brexit?
Welsh Conservatives debate – The Permanent Secretary's investigation report
Welsh Conservatives debate – A national school workforce plan
United Kingdom Independence Party debate – The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign
Short Debate: Sepsis – The Chameleon
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
Back at 1.30pm
The members are now meeting in private.
Senedd Live will be back at 1.30pm for Plenary.
Debate over impacts on net income, poverty and work behaviour
Llyr Gruffydd points to the findings of the Public Policy Institute for Wales (PPIW) report which concludes that "the policy options of an additional 20 hours free childcare for three to four year old preschool
children with or without a work requirement would not have substantial impacts on net income,
poverty or work behaviour for families with children".
Huw Irranca-Davies replies that "we are learning from the pilots that it is having real-life impacts".
'A lot of money for parents'
Committee chair Lynne Neagle points out that providers may charge up to £7.50 per day for food and snacks, and rates for transport and consumables such as nappies and wipes.
She describes this as "a lot of money for parents".
Huw Irranca-Davies says there has been "open dialogue" with the sector involving "pragmatism and open working".
Rate per hour 'right for the foreseeable future'
Darren Millar asks about the affordability of the project.
Providers are paid £4.50 per hour for the childcare element of the offer, which Huw Irranca-Davies tells him is "right for the foreseeable future".
Sufficient capacity within the childcare sector?
On capacity within the childcare sector, Hefin David points to evidence from the National Day Nursery Association which has said that Wales has "the most fragile childcare sector in Great Britain".
Huw Irranca-Davies does not accept it is the most fragile but says "the Childcare Offer gives us an opportunity to make it more resilient and robust".
'Administrative burden' on local authorities in pilot areas
Hefin David questions the minister about the testing of the offer in seven Early Implementer Local Authorities (EILAs) since September 2017. These are Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Flintshire, Rhondda Cynon
Taff, Swansea and Gwynedd and Anglesey, who are working on a joint trial.
Huw Irranca-Davies acknowledges the "administrative burden" on the local authorities in the pilot areas, with parents having to provide documents to prove eligibility.
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Huw Irranca-Davies AM, Minister for Children and Social Care
Jo-Anne Daniels, Director for Communities and Tackling Poverty
Owain Lloyd, Deputy Director for Childcare, Play and Early Years.
The Childcare Offer will provide working parents with 30 hours of Governmen tfunded
early education and childcare for their 3 and 4 year olds for up to 48 weeks a
year.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning discussing the Welsh Government childcare offer.
