AMs quiz energy secretary

Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
- Topical Questions
- Debate: The General Principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Community Transport
- United Kingdom Independence Party debate - The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign
- Debate: Stage 3 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill
- Debate: Stage 4 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill