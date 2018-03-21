Senedd

AMs quiz energy secretary

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  2. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  3. Topical Questions
  4. Debate: The General Principles of the Public Services Ombudsman (Wales) Bill
  5. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Community Transport
  6. United Kingdom Independence Party debate - The Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign
  7. Debate: Stage 3 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill
  8. Debate: Stage 4 of the Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill