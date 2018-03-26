May: Russia aims to sow discord

With the US and some European countries expelling Russian diplomats today, Russia was the main talking point in the Commons.

In her wide-ranging statement to MPs on last week's meeting with EU leaders, Theresa May said she had argued for a collective effort to send a strong message to Russia following the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

Opening her speech during the Russia debate later on, she said Russia had offered "21 different arguments" as to why it was not responsible for the attack on the Skripals and she accused Russian leaders of using disinformation to "sow discord" in the West.

There was strong interest in the reaction of the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn to Mrs May's comments.

He welcomed the international consensus on Russia and, during the debate, called the attack on the Skripals "an outrageous act", saying: "Russia has a direct or indirect responsibility for this."

His position secured the support of several Labour MPs who have previously criticised his tone. But one Labour MP John Woodcock took issue with Mr Corbyn when he said he had been a "robust critic" of the Russia government.

Meanwhile, Mrs May had a tricky issue of her own to deal with when a Labour MP Angela Eagle called on her to sack her political secretary Stephen Parkinson. Mr Parkinson is accused of outing a Vote Leav whistleblower Shahmir Sanni as gay.

Mrs May defended Mr Parkinson, insisting he was doing "a very good job".