May: Russia aims to sow discord
Summary
- Commons starts at 2.30pm with work and pensions questions
- At 3.30pm urgent question on UK passports
- Theresa May reports back on her meeting with EU leaders last week
- Liberal Democrat Tom Brake seeks emergency debate on funding for Vote Leave campaign
- Debate on national security and Russia
- Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
- EU Withdrawal Bill: day 10 of committee stage
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris and Esther Webber
All times stated are UK
Summary: Monday in Parliament
With the US and some European countries expelling Russian diplomats today, Russia was the main talking point in the Commons.
In her wide-ranging statement to MPs on last week's meeting with EU leaders, Theresa May said she had argued for a collective effort to send a strong message to Russia following the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
Opening her speech during the Russia debate later on, she said Russia had offered "21 different arguments" as to why it was not responsible for the attack on the Skripals and she accused Russian leaders of using disinformation to "sow discord" in the West.
There was strong interest in the reaction of the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn to Mrs May's comments.
He welcomed the international consensus on Russia and, during the debate, called the attack on the Skripals "an outrageous act", saying: "Russia has a direct or indirect responsibility for this."
His position secured the support of several Labour MPs who have previously criticised his tone. But one Labour MP John Woodcock took issue with Mr Corbyn when he said he had been a "robust critic" of the Russia government.
Meanwhile, Mrs May had a tricky issue of her own to deal with when a Labour MP Angela Eagle called on her to sack her political secretary Stephen Parkinson. Mr Parkinson is accused of outing a Vote Leav whistleblower Shahmir Sanni as gay.
Mrs May defended Mr Parkinson, insisting he was doing "a very good job".
Minister promises further consideration of delegated powers
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Brexit Minister Lord Callanan tells peers that when it comes to delegated powers "where the line is drawn continues to be a matter for debate" but assures them the government will do more work on this aspect of the bill.
He acknowledges there are problems with sub-delegation but insists it "can be an appropriate course of action" and no statutory instruments will be brought in "without a thorough and reasonable explanation".
Shortly after that, the Lords adjourns, and will return at 2.30pm tomorrow.
UK must stand up to Russian expansionism, MP urges
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Paul Masterton claims that "successive Russian regimes" have sought to suppress Georgia's own independence and attempts to align with Western values.
Thirty-three polling stations were illegally operated in the occupied Georgian territories on 18th March, and Mr Masterton states that many locals have had Russian passports "forced" onto them.
The same has happened in Ukraine since 2014, he adds.
The UK cannot allow this issue to slip down the international agenda, he argues, and must stand up to Putin and "Russian expansionism".
Parliament must look at finances of Russians in the UK - SNP MP
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Stephen Gethins says that the High North Strategy is something which should be more important to the UK government.
The High North Strategy being pursued by Norway is important to many in Europe, he argues, as it would prevent Russia from trying to take too much land in the Arctic.
He goes on to say that the security of the Western Balkans continues to be important, and the rebuilding of Bosnia has taken 25 years, and adds in the case of Libya, if the UK "takes our eye off the ball" then "no amount" of nuclear weapons will be able to protect the UK.
"Europe has been important for our security" and will continue to be so, he states.
The UK must look at the finances of Russian oligarchs living in the UK, he urges, claiming there would be cross-party support for looking into funding of such individuals.
New bid to curb delegated powers in Brexit bill
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Lord Lisvane speaks to an amendment which would see Clause 12 dropped from the bill.
Clause 12 allows ministers to incur expenditure in preparation for the making of statutory instruments under this bill.
"We're seeing power after power delegated to ministers, and this one should not be," he says.
Minister resists parliamentary oversight of 'no deal'
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Brexit Minister Lord Callanan says he can't accept the amendment from Lord Jay because it would render some parts of the bill "inoperable".
He tells peers the government is "confident we can reach a positive agreement".
Baroness Hayter and crossbencher Lord Hannay of Chiswick both intervene to ask if the amendment could be tweaked in a way which would make it acceptable, but the minister says he can't promise that.
"It would open the way to a never-ending negotiation process," he warns.
No deal 'will make financial crash look like a kids' party'
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour backs the amendment, with shadow frontbencher Baroness Hayter saying that leaving the EU without a deal would bring about "a jolt to our economy which would make 2008 look like a kiddies' party".
She argues the decision to leave with no deal should be taken by Parliament, not the prime minister.
UK needs to raise defence spending - Labour MP
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's John Woodcock says that everyone in the Commons is following intensely the investigation of Nikolai Glushkov's death, who died eight days after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.
Mr Woodcock says that there is a need for Magnitsky Act in the UK, and that "of course" the UK defence budget now needs to rise above 2% of GDP.
He says that the UK has to accelerate the future capability funding for the armed forces in the UK, which so far has only seen "drips" of increases in funds.
Ex-FCO chief argues for Parliament to be consulted on 'no deal'
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers begin day two of ten days of committee-stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Committee stage is when peers carry out detailed line-by-line scrutiny of legislation, but amendments are not normally forced to a vote – this happens at report stage.
Crossbencher and former permanent secretary in the Foreign Office Lord Jay of Ewelme introduces an amendment which would mean that in the event of no deal, the UK's position should be considered by Parliament before any final decision is taken.
He says the focus has mainly been on the impact on trade, but not reaching a deal would have serious implications for the national interest and national security.
I was seen as a bit of a crank on Russia - Ben Bradshaw
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Ben Bradshaw says that when he first spoke in the House about potential Russian interference in democracies he was treated as "a bit of a crank".
He says he wants the government to take "seriously" the attention that is given by the Kremlin to think tanks and political establishments in the UK.
He says he wants information on how the government is responding to accusations that the Kremlin is seeking to infiltrate UK political parties and that some Russians based in London who pretend to be Putin opponents are not so.
He says that the government should investigate ties between Nigel Farage, Arron Banks, Jim Mellon and Russia. He tells MPs he was the first to raise concerns about Cambridge Analytica, and now the government is taking these concerns seriously.
He states that the delay between the Information Commissioner's Office seeking a warrant and the warrant being granted shows that the government does not have enough power in dealing with these kinds of cases.
Government pressed on ECJ
European Council statement
UK is engaged in a 'cool war' - Conservative MP
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Mark Francois says that while the current situation is not at the heights of the cold war, it could be classified as a "cool war".
Mr Francois says that Russia is taking part in a ten-year strategic armament programme which will run through to 2021.
"We can see very clearly" that Russia is prepared to use military warfare, allied to "information warfare", to achieve ambitions on the European landmass, he states.
The attack on Mr Skripal was clearly meant to be seen as a symbol for other potential defectors, he continues, and "the people who do this, are not our friends".
Lords hear PM's statement
European Council statement
House of Lords
Parliament
Lords Leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park is repeating a statement made earlier in the Commons by Theresa May on the recent European Council summit.
Theresa May used the statement to update MPs on coordinated EU action to confront Russia over its alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.
She also welcomed the agreement reached between David Davis and Michel Barnier on elements of a withdrawal deal.
Compromise on Brexit date defended by government
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Government spokesperson Baroness Goldie points out that in the Commons, an amendment was added to allow the government to change exit day if the day on which treaties fail to apply to the EU changes and any such regulation would be subject to affirmative procedure.
This means it "now matches up with the reality of the UK's position in international law", she says, arguing that to allow Labour's amendment would detract from that compromise.
Committee chair labels Russia 'a kleptocracy'
Labour argues for removal of Brexit date
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour spokesperson Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town presents an amendment which would make it possible to vary Brexit day, which is currently set as 29 March 2019.
She says it's "not about overturning the decision" to leave but "removing the straitjacket" imposed by "ardent Brexiteers".
She argues that the UK needs to negotiate as strongly as possible and "a fixed immutable date undermines this" because it would mean Brexit takes place regardless of whether the timing is in our interest.
Woodcock disputes Corbyn's 'robust critic' remark
Labour MP attacks Corbyn on historical responses to Russia
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn states that he has always been a "robust critic" of the actions of the Russian government for more than 20 years.
Labour MP John Woodcock intervenes to disagree, citing articles Mr Corbyn has written in the Morning Star.
Mr Woodcock's remarks cause delight on the Conservative benches but get a frosty reaction from Labour MPs.
Mr Corbyn simply thanks Mr Woodcock "for his usual helpful intervention".
Ben Bradshaw defends Labour leader
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Mr Corbyn asks what advice the police and security services are giving to high profile Russians and Russian nationals living and working in the UK.
And turning to "dirty" Russian money in the UK, he asks about the government's response to the Magnitsky amendments tabled to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill in the Lords.
Amid several interventions from Conservatives suggesting that Mr Corbyn has not condemned Russia, Labour MP Ben Bradshaw - who was previously criticised Mr Corbyn - comes to his aid.
He says Mr Corbyn now agrees that the Russian state was responsible for the attack. Mr Corbyn, himself, confirms this is the case citing Russia's response to the attack over the past fortnight.
He asks the government to tackle money laundering in London by oligarchs, many of whom are connected to the Russian president.
He states that it is not just the Labour Party pushing for these legal changes, but also the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has stated that the best way to attack Putin "is to hit his billionaire allies in their pockets".
The UK "must continue" to build further concrete reactions to Russia's actions, to show that Russia's behaviour is not acceptable.
Corbyn: 'Little doubt' that Russia was responsible
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is responding to Mrs May's opening speech. He starts by saying that what happened to the Skripals was "an outrageous act".
He says there can be "little doubt" that the nerve agent used in Salisbury was "of a type manufactured by Russia".
He criticises Russia for offering "nothing concrete in response" because there is "clear evidence that the Russian state has a case to answer".
"Russia has a direct or indirect responsibility for this," he concludes.
He reflects that it is a matter of "deep regret" that UK-Russian relations now stand at "a low ebb".
The former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon is one of a string of Conservatives to intervene on Mr Corbyn, saying: "He has not condemned the attempted murders themselves."
Mr Corbyn rejects that claim, saying that he has "very clearly condemned the event and those who perpetrated the attack".
Minister underlines support for Gibraltar
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Brexit Minister Lord Callanan underlines that the UK is "steadfast in our support for Gibraltar, its people and economy", while stating he cannot support the amendment to guarantee acquired rights there.
He says the draft agreement on withdrawal includes Gibraltar as a sign of the government's commitment to "the whole UK family".
But he tells peers the bill does not affect Gibraltar except in two very minor ways, and his department has held meetings with Gibraltarian ministers where they agreed to "strengthen and deepen" ties between the two countries.
May: Russia is sowing 'discord'
National Security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
Mrs May says that expulsions of Russian diplomats and workers in other countries will have a positive impact on national security.
She accuses the Russian government of seeking to "weaponise information" in order to "sow discord in the West and undermine our institutions." Russia is doing this through TV outlets and online, she says.
Russia is failing to honour its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, she adds, saying that Russia continues to cover up the actions of Syian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia has repeatedly failed to use its influence over the Syrian regime in a positive way, she states.
EU membership 'vital' to Gibraltar - Labour
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow foreign affairs spokesman Lord Collins of Highbury lends his party's backing to the amendment placing safeguards on Gibraltarians' acquired rights.
He says they voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU because EU membership has brought political and economic conditions which are "vital to their continuation as a viable society".
"What we need to hear from the minister... is that Gibraltar can continue to have positive economic relationship with the EU."
May opens debate on national security and Russia
House of Commons
Parliament
After her long statement on Russia and Brexit, Theresa May remains in the Commons chamber to opening the debate on national security and Russia.
She starts with an update on the Salisbury poison attack, saying that Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill and "may never recover fully". Mrs May says that highlights the "utterly barbaric nature of this act".
As for the risks to public health, she says they are low but it is thought that over 130 people in Salisbury could potentially have been exposed.
"We are quite clear that Russia is responsible for this act," she says, adding that Russia has a record of "conducting state-sponsored assassinations".
She says some people question whether there could be another explanation, stressing that "we have been led by evidence not by speculation".
She says the Russians did not provide an explanation, choosing instead to respond with "sarcasm" and "defiance" and deploying "21 different arguments" for the attack, including blaming other countries, including the UK.
She concludes that it is "unworthy of their people and their great history".
Emergency debate on Vote Leave and BeLeave spending tomorrow
Emergency debate application
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Tom Brake is making the case for an emergency debate to be held in the Commons on allegations about BeLeave and Vote Leave made in the Guardian and the Observer over the weekend.
Mr Brake says that electors need confirmation that British elections are "free and fair".
The Speaker, John Bercow, says that he is "satisfied" that this meets emergency debate standards.
The debate will be held tomorrow and will last for two hours.
Government and opposition have 'more positions than the Karma Sutra' - SNP
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Hannah Bardell jokes that the UK government and the opposition have had "more positions on Brexit than the Karma Sutra," asking if it is time the process was stopped and the "disastrous economic consequences" are spelled out to constituents.
Mrs May says "the picture she paints is not one I recognise, indeed in relation to anything she said in her question," prompting laughter from MPs.
Extra protection urged for Gibraltar after Brexit
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Checking back in with the House of Lords where the crossbencher Baroness Butler-Sloss presents an amendment designed to ensure nothing in what will be the EU WIthdrawal Act is construed as removing, replacing, altering or prejudicing the exercise of rights acquired by Gibraltar.
She describes Gibraltar as a "faithful friend" which the UK must "stand by" in negotiations with the EU, in the face of claims which may be brought by Spain.
Sack May's political secretary - Angela Eagle
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Angela Eagle calls for the sacking of Stephen Parkinson, a political secretary to Mrs May, who outed the Vote Leave whistleblower while using "Number 10 paper".
Mrs May says "that is not what I should be doing," and that her political secretary is doing a very good job and that the statement was a personal one.
PM: Aide's statements were 'personal statements'
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Ben Bradshaw picks up on the statement made by former Vote Leave manager Stephen Parkinson in response to accusations by Brexit activist Shahmir Sanni about campaign spending by Vote Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.
Mr Parkinson, who is an ex-boyfriend of Mr Sanni and now the prime minister's political secretary, recently denied allegations that Vote Leave co-ordinated spending of a donation given to a different group, BeLeave.
Mr Sanni has said - in a statement issued through his lawyers - that Mr Parkinson had outed him as gay in his original response to the story. He says this has put his relatives in Pakistan in danger as a result.
Ben Bradshaw asks how this could be possible in an "officially-sanctioned statement", calling it a "disgrace".
In replay Theresa May says any statements issued were "personal statements".
She says she wants to see a world "where everybody is able to be confident in their sexuality".
Businesses need further certainty on regulations - Morgan
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee Nicky Morgan says that businesses want certainty on regulations during the withdrawal period from the EU.
She goes on to say that they will also need certainty on the new set of rules and regulations which may come into effect after Brexit.
Mrs May says the government is "aware of the stance of the regulators" and has been working with them on how they can work with their European opposite numbers.
This is necessary to ensure there is a "sound regulatory footing" during the implementation period, she says.
DUP accuses critics of 'inventing problems' on Northern Ireland
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, expresses "bemusement there's so much concentration on so-called backstop" for Northern Ireland and accuses detractors of "using" this issue to "shape their version of Brexit or thwart it altogether".
He claims they are "inventing problems where there are none".
Mrs May says she shares his "bemusement there's so much focus on Plan C" and it wouldn't be possible for any prime minister to "support something which could destroy the UK internal market".
International approach needed - Lib Dems
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson welcomes the approach the government is taking to Russia, in working with countries.
She asks the PM if she agrees that the only way to clamp down on large tech companies in terms of regulation of data and tax is to work with other countries.
Mrs May says that the government wants to continue a good working arrangement on data protection with the European Union and it is part of ongoing negotiations.
The government continues to work on tax collection from large multinational tech companies and will work with the EU on this matter in the interim, she says.
Committee chair seeks clarity over security deal
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP and Home Affairs Committee chair Yvette Cooper asks why there is no "fall back" clause in the transition agreement that would allow it to be extended.
She asks Theresa May what she will do if a new treaty on security co-operation - which she tells MPs could take up to 18 months to ratify - is not ready by this time.
Theresa May replies that a new pact on security is in the interests of both the UK and EU.
EU countries have "every intention" of ensuring new security arrangements are in place when the transition period ends in December 2020.
ECJ jurisdiction to continue in implementation period
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Bill Cash, Conservative chair of the European Scrutiny Committee, says the text agreed with the EU "insists on the autonomy of the EU legal order".
He stresses we should not accept the exclusive jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice from March 2019 or December 2020, as this risks a "legal viper's nest".
Theresa May tells him the implementation period will continue to have role for the ECJ but "after that we will take back control of our laws" and sole ECJ jurisdiction is "not something we want to see".
Scottish fishermen 'left in the dark' - SNP
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford pays tribute to the police officers who have lost their lives in service.
He notes that last week the prime minister secured a statement from EU leaders that Russia was highly likely to be behind the nerve agent attack. And he asks what discussions she has had with European partners on making sure that non-governmental organisations do not work with Russia. He wants to know when the government will clamp down on Russian money laundering in the UK.
He goes on to say that fishing communities in Scotland were "left in the dark" as the government "bargained away" future fishing rights for fishermen in the UK.
Mrs May replies that the UK government has had conversations with the other parties on making further amendments to the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill currently going through the House of Lords.
She adds that the UK will be leaving the Common Fisheries Policy, commenting that "it's a bit rich" for Mr Blackford to make such comments when the SNP wants to remain in the EU and therefore the CFP.
May commended for 'strong stance' against Russia
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Iain Duncan Smith commends Theresa May's "strong stance" in her actions against Russia, contrasting this with what he says is Jeremy Corbyn's preferred option of "never-ending dialogue".
Mrs May thanks him and says discussions with EU countries on how to respond to Russia will continue.
Being a member of Euratom is legally linked to EU membership - May
European Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Mrs May replies that the UK wants to work with the EU on talking to the US in extending the temporary exemption from steel tariffs to a permanent exclusion.
On the Northern Ireland border, she says the government has set out proposals on how that will work. In the December report, she says, both the UK and EU agreed that all aspects of the Belfast agreement should be respected and that there must be no hard border.
Turning on Mr Corbyn's position, she says the Labour leader wants to be in the customs union but, at the same time, does not want to abide by the competition rules of the union.
Corbyn welcomes 'international consensus' over Russia
European Council statement
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also pays tribute to French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, British policeman Keith Palmer and victims of the recent fire at a shopping centre in Russia.
He welcomes the "international consensus" built by Theresa May over Russia and says "multilateral action" is the strongest possible response.
He also welcomes the temporary reprieve from American steel and aluminium tariffs, and like Theresa May calls for it to become permanent.
He says that "some progress seems to have been made" on a Brexit transition deal, but says what has been agreed is "identical to what Labour was calling for last summer".
He tells MPs "dithering and posturing" before "accepting the inevitable" has become the "consistent pattern of Brexit talks".
He says the government has not yet produced a "credible solution" to the issue of the Irish border, and asks how the transitional deal might be extended if a final deal is not reached.