MPs to question Home Office ministers

Parliament returns after the Easter recess, with MPs and peers heading back to Westminster for a 2.30pm start.

For MPs, the day is due to begin with questions to Home Office ministers.

Then we'll see MPs turn their attention to the military action in Syria over the weekend.

The UK joined the United States and France in bombing three Syrian sites, in response to a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma.

The prime minister is due to give a Commons statement on Monday at about 3.30pm and take questions from MPs.

Theresa May is also expected to ask the Speaker for permission to hold an emergency debate in Parliament on the issue of Syria.

It's likely today's timetable - including second reading consideration of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill and a debate on housing - could be disrupted.