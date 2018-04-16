MEPs to debate new emissions targets

UKIP's Margot Parker says that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "would have nothing to gain" from using chemical weapons.

She criticises the "hellish stupidity" of the UK, France and the United States in carrying out the attacks, which she calls "virtue bombing".

French Front National MEP Nicolas Bay, who co-leads the anti-EU ENF group, says the action lacked a sense of strategy and was "an hour's worth of fireworks".