MEPs to debate new emissions targets
Summary
- European Parliament President makes statement on Syria airstrikes
- Debate on new EU greenhouse gas emissions targets to follow
- Later: debate on new recycling targets in certain areas
- This evening: debate on report about women in the media
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
More MEPs criticise attacks
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
UKIP's Margot Parker says that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "would have nothing to gain" from using chemical weapons.
She criticises the "hellish stupidity" of the UK, France and the United States in carrying out the attacks, which she calls "virtue bombing".
French Front National MEP Nicolas Bay, who co-leads the anti-EU ENF group, says the action lacked a sense of strategy and was "an hour's worth of fireworks".
Verhofstadt: strikes 'fully justified'
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group, says he supports the strikes "without any reservation".
Mr Verhofstadt, who is also the Parliament's chief Brexit spokesman, says the joint strikes from the US, UK and France were "fully justified".
However, he adds that strikes are "not a strategy for peace", and calls for a long-term plan.
Left-wing GUE group leader Gabriele Zimmer, from the German Die Linke, says the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable but her group does not agree with the strikes.
She calls for greater use of diplomacy to "de-escalate the situation", telling MEPs: "we're playing with fire here".
Weber: Syria attacks 'were proportionate'
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
There isn't a debate scheduled on Syria until tomorrow, but Antonio Tajani calls each of the leaders from the political groups to make statements.
German Christian democrat MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group, says the assembly "should not look away" when chemical weapons are used.
He adds that the strikes carried out over the weekend were "proportionate".
German MEP Udo Bullman, the leader of the Socialist and Democrat group, calls for Iran to "consider its role" in the region.
Tajani: Use of chemical weapons unacceptable
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani opens the sitting with a statement on the Syria airstrikes that took place over the weekend.
He tells MEPs that he spoke to Theresa May over the weekend, and that she told him the UK intends to continue to work together with EU countries over Syria.
He says the European Parliament should "reiterate clearly" that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable.
He calls for unity from EU members in dealing with the issue of chemical weapons.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the Parliament president at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.