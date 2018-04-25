Senedd

AMs quiz economy secretary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Topical Questions
  5. The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill – the National Assembly's decision in relation to subordinate legislation procedures
  6. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance: The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
  7. Welsh Conservatives debate – Local government reform
  8. Plaid Cymru debate – The proposed renaming of the Second Severn Crossing
  9. Plaid Cymru debate – The school uniform grant
  10. Short Debate: The social fabric and future wellbeing of our valleys communities