AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary
- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Topical Questions
- The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill – the National Assembly's decision in relation to subordinate legislation procedures
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance: The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill
- Welsh Conservatives debate – Local government reform
- Plaid Cymru debate – The proposed renaming of the Second Severn Crossing
- Plaid Cymru debate – The school uniform grant
- Short Debate: The social fabric and future wellbeing of our valleys communities