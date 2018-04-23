Peers examine EU Withdrawal Bill
- Defence questions at start of day
- UQ on voter ID; then a statement on Windrush
- Bill on empty property main business in the Commons
- Lords questions at 2.30pm
- Lords examine EU Withdrawal Bill
- Vote expected about 5pm
By Richard Morris and Esther Webber
All times stated are UK
'The British public deserves to have confidence in our democracy'
Voter ID trials urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith says "the British public deserves to have confidence in our democracy", she says that it is not a victimless crime, as other's votes are stolen.
"In making these changes, we will bring our electoral system in line with Northern Ireland or Canada," she states.
She adds that the government already asks for ID in buying a car, collecting benefits or getting a parcel from the Post Office.
She says that the Electoral Commission has been asking for Voter ID schemes since 2014. She adds that after it was introduced in Northern Ireland, there was "no evidence to suggest a fall in turnout," but that "there was evidence that electoral fraud dropped sharply".
She says that the measures in place in Northern Ireland were put in place under the last Labour government.
Former judge attacks EU Charter of Fundamental Rights
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher and former Supreme Court justice Lord Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood speaks against the amendment, telling peers he is a Remainer "despite not because of the charter".
He defends the UK's ever "dynamic common law on rights" and calls it "regrettable" that Lord Pannick is seeking to preserve "an instrument designed specifically for use in the EU which requires judges to disapply domestic legislation".
He also complains of the "vagueness" of many charter rights.
Commons hears answer on Voter ID trials
Voter ID trials urgent question
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's shadow voter engagement minister, Cat Smith, has tabled this urgent question on Voter ID trials at the upcoming local elections next month.
On 16 September 2017, the government announced that it would trial Voter ID requirements at the May 2018 local elections.
The boroughs which have volunteered to trial the system are Woking, Gosport, Bromley, Watford and Slough.
Rights groups and the Electoral Reform Society have issued concerns at the move, which they say could 'disenfranchise' voters.
At the time, Constitution Minister Chris Skidmore said:
More on Windrush cases
Plan to drop EU rights charter faces Lords challenge
EU Withdrawal Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers are getting started on the second day of report stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill.
The bill repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Report stage is when changes discussed earlier in the bill's passage are usually made - either through amendments brought forward by the government or forced on them through a vote.
Crossbencher Lord Pannick is introducing an amendment designed to ensure that the majority of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights is carried over to form part of domestic law.
He says excluding the charter "conflicts with central purpose of this bill - to read across EU law" and "will have a detrimental effect on our law".
Windrush action 'will not be a box-ticking exercise'
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Baroness Benjamin asks what plans the government has to make reparations for the harm and distress caused to the Windrush generation.
Theresa May faces continued criticism over the distress caused to the relatives of Caribbean migrants who settled in the UK between 1948 and 1971 - some of whom have been threatened with deportation, have lost their jobs or been refused access to medical treatment arising from changes to immigration rules since 2014.
Baroness Benjamin describes what has happened as a "matter of national shame" and asks for assurance the task force set up to deal with it will be made up of "experienced and compassionate immigration officers".
Home Office Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford tells her "we will do whatever it takes" to make amends including compensation.
She adds that the team dealing with this will be experienced and it won't be treated as "a box-ticking exercise".
Can Capita help recruitment in the armed forces?
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne asks what discussions have been had with armed forces chiefs on using Capita to improve recruitment.
Mark Lancaster says he discusses recruitment regularly with the armed services, and he says he is "monitoring it very closely".
Sir Desmond asks how Mr Lancaster will "recruit and retain sufficient engineers".
Mr Lancaster replies that in the Royal Navy and the Royal Engineers where young recruits are "not only enrolled as apprentices", but also infantry soldiers with specialist skills such as "bricklaying, electricians, or indeed carpenters".
Baby news
Minister defends online medical consultations
Oral questions
House of Lords
Parliament
Question time is under way in the Lords, with Labour's Baroness Wheeler asking what action is being taken in response to the Care Quality Commission’s report on the state of care in independent online primary health services.
She highlights there are "serious issues to be addressed and resolved", particularly "inappropriate" prescribing of medication including antibiotics.
Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy says online medical services have "the potential to improve patient outcomes".
But he stresses they are independent providers and the NHS's main role will be to ensure data is shared effectively and safely between GPs and online services.
How is the UK supporting the defence industry?
Defence questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Julie Elliott kicks off today's defence questions. She wants to know what the UK is doing to support the defence industry.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says the government is committed to having a "thriving" international defence sector. Exports are "essential to our approach" and the government is looking at how they can explore these opportunities.
Ms Elliott asks if the government will consider looking at employment and economic practices when making contract decisions.
Mr Williamson replies says he would be "happy" to look at those options. The department wishes to promote prosperity across the whole of the UK, he adds.
What's going on in the Lords?
House of Lords
Parliament
We could see the government tested again on its key Brexit legislation today, as votes loom on the second day of report stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill.
The bill repeals the European Communities Act 1972 and writes EU law into UK law ahead of Brexit.
Report stage is when changes discussed earlier in the bill's passage are usually made - either through amendments brought forward by the government or forced on them through a vote.
A vote is expected around 5pm on an amendment put forward by crossbencher Lord Pannick, with support from other parties, to ensure that the majority of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights is carried over to form part of domestic law.
Today in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
The day kicks off with Defence questions at 2:30pm. Then, at around 3:40pm, we can expect an urgent question from Labour's shadow voter engagement minister, Cat Smith, who is asking the government about Voter ID trials at local government elections next month.
There will then be a statement on the Windrush generation by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Legislation for debate today is the second reading of the Rating (Property in Common Occupation) and Council Tax (Empty Dwellings) Bill. This will be followed by a Labour motion on the Statutory Instrument laid by the government on Higher Education. Labour will be seeking to annul it.
The adjournment debate today has been tabled by Liberal Democrat Jamie Stone, who is asking about reimbursement for patient transport volunteer drivers.
Good afternoon
Welcome to the start of another week in Westminster. We'll be joining the Commons and Lords live at 2.30pm - defence questions first for MPs; and questions to government ministers for the Lords to chew over.
Welcome to the start of another week in Westminster. We'll be joining the Commons and Lords live at 2.30pm - defence questions first for MPs; and questions to government ministers for the Lords to chew over.