Peers examine EU Withdrawal Bill

HoC

Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith says "the British public deserves to have confidence in our democracy", she says that it is not a victimless crime, as other's votes are stolen.

"In making these changes, we will bring our electoral system in line with Northern Ireland or Canada," she states.

She adds that the government already asks for ID in buying a car, collecting benefits or getting a parcel from the Post Office.

She says that the Electoral Commission has been asking for Voter ID schemes since 2014. She adds that after it was introduced in Northern Ireland, there was "no evidence to suggest a fall in turnout," but that "there was evidence that electoral fraud dropped sharply".

She says that the measures in place in Northern Ireland were put in place under the last Labour government.